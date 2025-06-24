Appcues Names Bernadette Fisher as VP of Product to Accelerate Innovation in Customer Experience

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / As companies race to differentiate through customer experience, Appcues today announced the appointment of Berni Fisher as Vice President of Product. Fisher will lead Appcues' product vision and strategy, driving innovation that helps product, marketing, and customer teams deliver personalized user journeys - without writing a line of code or adding headcount.

Welcoming Berni Fisher to Appcues as VP of Product



With over 15 years of experience scaling user-centric platforms at high-growth tech companies and global consumer brands, Fisher brings a track record of building products that make complex interactions simple and measurable. She most recently served as VP of Product at ButcherBox, where she modernized subscription experiences to improve customer retention and LTV. Before that, she led cross-functional product teams in navigation, ecommerce, and travel - industries where precision, timing, and user experience are core to the product itself. Across these roles, Fisher became known for translating customer insight into scalable, user-friendly solutions that drive both engagement and revenue.

"There's a massive shift underway from reacting to customer behavior to shaping it in real time," said Fisher. "I've seen firsthand how hard it is for teams to act quickly and personally at scale. That's why I'm excited to be here. Appcues is giving customer-facing teams the power to orchestrate meaningful experiences, and we're just getting started."

Driving Strategic Impact for Customers

Fisher's appointment comes as Appcues accelerates product development to meet growing demand for smarter, more intuitive experience orchestration. Customers are turning to Appcues to move faster and more autonomously, and to coordinate high-impact, personalized journeys across every touchpoint. This shift reflects a broader market trend: More companies are realizing that customer experience isn't a support function - it's a driver of growth.

"What excites me about Berni is her ability to lead with empathy and obsession for solving customer problems," said Ryan Barry, CEO of Appcues. "Even in a world reshaped by AI, some things remain constant - users still expect the right experience at the right moment, and businesses still need to grow with precision and care. Berni brings the clarity, creativity, and conviction to help us build from the customer backwards, and put Appcues at the center of a new era in customer experience. I'm personally thrilled to learn from her, work alongside her, and shape the future of Appcues together."

Momentum Ahead

Fisher will lead the product and design organizations at Appcues, with a focus on building solutions that not only respond to customer needs but anticipate them, giving teams the clarity and confidence to act with purpose - and help them scale what's working. She will also collaborate closely with engineering, go-to-market, and customer teams to ensure product strategy is deeply aligned to user needs and business outcomes.

"This isn't about a roadmap. It's about momentum," added Fisher. "I'm here to help our teams and our customers move faster with clarity, confidence, and heart."

About Appcues

Appcues is the experience orchestration engine that transforms how customers engage with your product -and how customer teams drive revenue outcomes. Stop reacting to churn and start turning real-time behavior into personalized, automated engagement in-app and beyond. That means faster onboarding, deeper adoption, and higher retention - without waiting on engineering or adding more headcount. With thousands of customers worldwide, Appcues enables technology companies to scale the plays that move customers - and revenue - forward.

SOURCE: Appcues

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/appcues-names-bernadette-fisher-as-vp-of-product-to-accelerate-in-1042191