ResembleAI: Resemble AI Launches Voice-Based Deepfake Simulation Platform Capable of Reducing Organizational Vulnerabilities By 90 Percent

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Resemble AI today announced the launch of a new voice-based simulation platform to help organizations proactively test and strengthen their defenses against AI-powered social engineering. Organizations using Resemble AI have reported a 90% reduction in successful attacks after implementing the platform.

Unlike traditional security awareness training, which relies on static videos and compliance checklists, Resemble AI's platform uses hyper-realistic simulations to mirror how deepfake attacks unfold in the real world. The system runs voice phishing scenarios against employees - like a spoofed customer call asking for account access or an AI-generated voicemail claiming to be from a CFO - and then tracks how they respond. Each employee is assigned a risk score from 0 - 100, with team and org-level analytics to flag high-risk behaviors and blind spots.

"Today's attackers aren't playing by the old rules - they're using sophisticated tactics and cloned voices to manipulate employees in real time," said Zohaib Ahmed, CEO and Co-founder of Resemble AI. Our platform allows companies to test how those attacks would actually play out inside their walls - and who's most at risk. It's been purposefully developed to be easy to learn through a training that teaches users to recognize deepfakes with a video and a quiz."

Resemble AI's simulation platform is powered by its proprietary AI voice models and real-time LLM integration, enabling adaptive conversations that feel like real interactions, not scripted prompts. Scenarios are delivered via phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and email, allowing security teams to simulate full attack chains across multiple channels.

Key features include:

Realtime voice cloning from just 5 seconds of audio

Agentic AI that handles objections and maintains context

Adaptive difficulty based on employee performance

Policy-based AI risk scores per department that highlight where targeted training or safeguards are most needed.

Compliance reporting for internal security teams

The product is already in limited release, with early pilots underway in finance, healthcare, and call center environments - sectors where voice-based fraud is common and costly to miss. According to Resemble AI's deepfake incident database , reported fraud tied to deepfake attacks has already exceeded $2.6 billion globally. In these sectors, frontline workers are expected to answer every call and navigate sensitive situations, making them disproportionately vulnerable to voice-based deepfake attacks. Resemble's tool provides a lightweight, scalable way to train these teams without pulling them away from the job.

Resemble AI's Active Approach Tailored to Deepfake Incidents

The platform offers a sharp departure from legacy security training tools like KnowBe4, Cofense, and Proofpoint, which rely on static content and passive testing. Resemble's simulations are active, dynamic, and tailored to real-world conditions - providing a more accurate measure of organizational readiness in the face of fast-evolving threats.

High-profile incidents are already making headlines: In May, Accenture's CEO was targeted in a deepfake scam and other recent cases have affected companies in finance, e-commerce and healthcare. These attacks often come disguised as trusted voices - executives, vendors or internal teams - and are nearly impossible to catch with traditional training methods alone.

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI is a leader in secure, ethical voice AI. Its platform is built on a foundation of explicit consent and active misuse prevention, ensuring voice cloning only happens with authorized permission. Resemble AI employs advanced security tools like Resemblyzer for speaker identification, Resemble Detect to identify AI-generated voices, actively combating misuse and deepfakes, and Resemble Watermark, which embeds inaudible watermarks into AI-generated audio for traceability and authenticity verification. The company is committed to preventing misuse of its AI-powered voice generation technology, strictly prohibiting its use for hate speech, discrimination, libel, terrorism, violence, exploitation of children, unsolicited communications, and any form of deception. To learn more about Resemble AI and its commitment to secure and ethical voice AI, visit https://www.resemble.ai .

