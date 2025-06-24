Spain's FRV has commissioned a 62 MW solar plant in Armenia under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Electrical Networks of Armenia CJSC. The project is the country's biggest operational PV facility to date. Renewables developer FRV has completed a 62 MW solar plant in Masrik, Gegharkunik province, Armenia. Madrid-based FRV, which is part of Saudi Arabia's Jameel Energy, built the project in partnership with China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC). The project was awarded to FRV in a 2018 tender held by the Armenian authorities and was financed by International Finance Corp. (IFC), ...

