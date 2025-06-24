'Lost Sword,' Korea's Hit Subculture RPG, Coming to Global Players

More Than 500,000 Pre-registrations in Just One Month, Fueled by Strong Interest from North America and Europe

All Pre-Registration Players to Receive Diamonds, Gold, and the 5-Star Character 'Guinevere'

Wemade Max (KRX: 101730, Independent Representative Directors Sohn Myun-seok and Lee Gil-hyung) has officially announced the global launch of its subculture mobile RPG "Lost Sword", scheduled for July 10. The game is developed by Codecat (CEO Kim Je-hun) and published by Wemade Max's subsidiary, Wemade Connect (CEO Lee Ho-dae).

Originally released in the Korean market in January, the subculture RPG Lost Sword received strong acclaim for its dynamic presentation, distinctive character designs, and advanced optimization. Building on this domestic success, the game is now gearing up for a global launch across North America, Europe, and other key markets.

Following the announcement of the global launch, the pre-registration promotion has drawn widespread international attention. Since its opening on May 20, it has seen remarkable momentum with over 200,000 users registering within the first week alone. The total number of pre-registrations surpassed 500,000 last week. The greatest participation was observed in North America and Europe, where interest in the subculture RPG genre continues to grow steadily.

To commemorate the milestone of 500,000 pre-registrations, all participants will receive special in-game rewards at launch--including diamonds, gold, and the 5-star healer character Guinevere. Those who complete their pre-registration by the event's end on July 9 will also be eligible to receive the same rewards.

Song Moon-ha, Business Director at Wemade Connect, said, "Lost Sword's unique RPG elements are resonating with a broad global audience across diverse regions." He added, "We will remain committed to delivering engaging content and customized promotions that meet the needs of players following the official global launch."

More information on the global launch of 'Lost Sword' is available on the official brand website and through social media channels, including X, YouTube, Discord, Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit.

