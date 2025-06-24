MetricStream, the global leader in AI-first governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced the winners of the 2025 Global GRC Journey Awards and unveiled its AI-first vision at its 13th annual GRC Summit in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250624893318/en/

GRC Journey Award winners from the London Summit 2025

Now in their 13th year, the GRC Journey Awards celebrate organizations and leaders who are redefining excellence in GRC. The awards spotlight trailblazers who are embracing innovation, fostering resilience, and setting new standards for effective risk and compliance management across industries. At the heart of this year's awards was the growing impact of AI in GRC as organizations explore new ways for a smarter and more resilient future. Over the last 13 years, more than 250 leading organizations, visionaries, and practice leaders have been recognized for their exemplary achievements, helping organizations to manage and mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and optimize audits by implementing GRC.

The awards recognize companies in the UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The North American GRC Journey Award ceremony will be held at the GRC Summit in Las Vegas in November.

Attended by hundreds of global GRC professionals, the Summit tackled timely topics, from the transformative impact of AI and its application in GRC to strategies for building agile, resilient risk, compliance, and audit programs. MetricStream also presented its AI-first vision and strategy, showcasing how the company is reimagining the future of GRC through agentic and generative AI, intelligent automation, contextual insights, and proactive risk management.

"The convergence of AI and risk is rewriting the rules of GRC. Simplicity and connectedness are emerging as the cornerstones of impactful, AI-first programs," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "It is a privilege to celebrate our customers, partners, and GRC leaders who are not only driving innovation but also shaping the future of GRC. Their commitment to simplification, resilience, and innovation is helping build stronger, more forward-looking enterprises."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented across five categories:

GRC Program Excellence Awards

Recognizing organizations that are leading with comprehensive, connected GRC programs and leveraging risk as a strategic advantage.

Fitch Ratings

Nordea

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Nationwide Building Society

GRC Journey Awards

Celebrating organizations that have made remarkable progress in building integrated and sustainable GRC programs.

Danske Bank

Fidelidade

Hargreaves Lansdown

Refresco

KBC

Shell

GRC Visionary Awards

Honoring individuals with a strong GRC vision who inspire teams, champion transformation, and contribute to industry thought leadership.

Xavier Wagner, Chief Operating Officer, Glencore

Ashley Tan, Group Chief Risk Officer, Singlife

Ben Rowsell, Head of Enterprise and Operational Risk, Nationwide Building Society

Wilna Meiring, Managing Executive, Corporate Risk and Security, Vodacom, South Africa

Jacob Holmehave, Head of Group Risk Office, Nordea

Mithilesh Singh, Chief Information Security Officer, LIC

GRC Practice Leader Awards

Highlighting GRC professionals who bring deep domain expertise and drive program maturity within their organizations.

Fabien Robichon, Head of Compliance Analytics and Innovation, Zurich Insurance Group

Renisha Rajpaul, Group Executive Head, Business Risk Management, Vodacom, South Africa

GRC Partner Awards

Acknowledging MetricStream's business partners for their exceptional collaboration and unwavering commitment to client success.

HCLTech

Claptek (Partner of the Year)

MetricStream congratulates all 2025 award winners for their outstanding contributions to GRC excellence.

The next GRC Summit will be held in Las Vegas, USA, on November 17 and 18, 2025. Registrations are now open.

About MetricStream Inc

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn Facebook, andX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250624893318/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Associate Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com