Rockwell Automation, Inc.: AI Adoption Surges in Life Sciences Manufacturing as Talent, Risk, and Quality Pressures Intensify

Global survey reveals how manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies to stay competitive and meet rising patient demands amid economic uncertainty

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the results of the 10th annual "State of Smart Manufacturing Report: Life Sciences Edition." The global study encompasses the responses of 143 leaders from life sciences manufacturers across 15 of the leading manufacturing countries.

Life sciences manufacturers are working to keep up with growing demand, rising costs, growing cybersecurity threats, and complex compliance requirements, all while navigating economic uncertainty and ongoing workforce challenges. Many are turning to advanced technologies to help them become more agile and adapt to constant change.

Smart manufacturing is a clear area of focus with 95% of life sciences manufacturers saying they are using or evaluating smart technology. Specifically, companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve product quality, protect systems and support employees where skilled labor is hard to find. Leaders are also thinking beyond quick wins and investing in technologies that will help them expand capacity and build more secure operations over time.

"Life sciences manufacturers are entering a new phase of digital maturity, driven by increasing regulatory complexity and mounting pressure to improve time-to-market without sacrificing quality," said Matt Weaver, Vice President, Global Industry - Life Sciences, Rockwell Automation. "This year's report makes it clear that AI is becoming indispensable to modern life sciences manufacturing-not just to optimize efficiency, but to strengthen product quality, secure critical infrastructure, and upskill the workforce. There's a clear shift toward long-term thinking as leaders double down on digital investments that make operations more connected, adaptive, and resilient."

Key global findings include:

Smart manufacturing is nearly universal. 95% of life sciences manufacturers are using or evaluating smart technology.

95% of life sciences manufacturers are using or evaluating smart technology. Top use cases for AI are clear. Most companies use AI to improve quality (53%), streamline operations (50%) and strengthen cybersecurity (48%).

Most companies use AI to improve quality (53%), streamline operations (50%) and strengthen cybersecurity (48%). Hiring remains a major challenge. 26% of leaders say finding skilled workers is the biggest barrier to growth in 2025.

26% of leaders say finding skilled workers is the biggest barrier to growth in 2025. Tech is helping fill talent gaps. Nearly half of life sciences manufacturers are turning to AI (48%) and automation (46%) to support their workforce.

Nearly half of life sciences manufacturers are turning to AI (48%) and automation (46%) to support their workforce. Emerging tech is gaining traction. 36% plan to invest in generative or causal AI, and 35% are exploring digital twins and simulation tools.

36% plan to invest in generative or causal AI, and 35% are exploring digital twins and simulation tools. Investments are focused on long-term value. Leaders are prioritizing growth (66%), expanding capacity (62%) and protecting operations (50%).

Although most manufacturers collect large volumes of data, only 46% say they are using it effectively. As digital tools scale, the ability to turn insights into action will be key to unlocking smarter, faster decision-making.

"With our extensive industry expertise and wide-ranging suite of automation and information solutions, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to support life sciences organizations across the globe," said Weaver. "No matter where a company is on their path to digital transformation and smart manufacturing, we can meet them where they are to help them achieve sustainable growth."

The full findings of the report can be found here.

Methodology

The report is based on the responses of 143 managers and executives from Life Science manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and engineering procurement companies (EPCs) in 15 countries. It is part of Rockwell Automation's 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing report, which surveyed 1,560 decision makers across various industries and was conducted in association with Sapio Research and Rockwell Automation.

