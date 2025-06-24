Tray.ai Named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service for Second Consecutive Year, Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Tray.ai has the highest score for the AI Implementation Support critical capability for the vendors evaluated

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai, the platform for building smart, secure AI agents at scale, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the second year in a row. We believe that this recognition reflects how iPaaS has become a foundational layer for enterprise AI: delivering agents, connecting systems, enabling orchestration and powering the next generation of automation. Enterprises need more than legacy integration tooling. They need a composable platform that can unify data, development and AI agent delivery to achieve outsized business outcomes alongside guardrails for safe, ethical operations and simpler compliance with policies and external regulation.

"Every enterprise project is now an AI project, and AI-ready iPaaS is the backbone that makes it possible," said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "In our opinion, being named a Visionary again confirms we're leading the transformation of enterprise integration so IT can meet AI demand-bringing composability, automation and AI development together in a single platform. We're focused on giving enterprises the speed, safety and flexibility they need to deliver AI and agent initiatives at scale."

AI enablement on a unified platform built for real-world scale

AI is now essential to enterprise success, but only for organizations with the right infrastructure to support it. AI enablement supports the adoption of AI by connecting and optimizing AI technologies across the enterprise. In the May 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Integration Platform as a Service, Tray.ai has the highest score for the AI Implementation Support critical capability for the vendors evaluated. We believe this recognizes the platform's ability to support AI deployment at scale.

AI Implementation Support includes capabilities like RAG, LLM integration, TRiSM and agent development. Tray.ai stands out in this category by delivering these capabilities through continuous innovation:

AI Agent Workshops : First in the category to offer immersive, hands-on sessions to accelerate enterprise adoption

: First in the category to offer immersive, hands-on sessions to accelerate enterprise adoption Merlin Agent Builder : A no-code environment to design and deploy autonomous agents grounded in enterprise data and policies

: A no-code environment to design and deploy autonomous agents grounded in enterprise data and policies Agent Accelerators : Prebuilt agent templates for critical business processes such as IT service management, knowledge retrieval and customer support

: Prebuilt agent templates for critical business processes such as IT service management, knowledge retrieval and customer support Merlin Guardian : Built-in safety and governance controls for responsible AI orchestration

: Built-in safety and governance controls for responsible AI orchestration Native Vector Tables : First iPaaS to offer efficient embeddings and retrievals without needing third-party databases

: First iPaaS to offer efficient embeddings and retrievals without needing third-party databases GenAI Intelligent Document Processing (IDP): Processes, extracts and acts on unstructured content

A modern platform built for enterprise AI integration

CIOs and IT leaders in charge of AI adoption face stark choices. Traditional integration tools were never designed for AI. They're often stitched together from legacy components-and with AI bolted on, they slow down execution and add operational drag. At the same time, the demand for AI agents threatens to further fragment tech stacks and will create new layers of risk, policy compliance and overhead. IT teams need a platform strategy designed to consolidate control, not multiply complexity.

The Tray Universal Automation Cloud gives enterprise IT teams the architectural clarity and operational control they need to standardize agent delivery, integrate AI and scale securely, all in one place.

AI-first platform powers exceptional customer experience

Tray.ai's unified, AI-ready platform is designed for both enterprise capability and ease of use.



Tray is rated 4.6/5 on Gartner Peer Insights over the past 12 months as of June 11, 2025 and is among the top 5 most reviewed vendors in the iPaaS market based on 49 ratings over the same period.

Tulasi Donthireddy, Director of IT and Business Applications at Yext, says "Tray has positioned us to move beyond basic integrations and into true hyperautomation. With a more agile and cost-effective integration strategy, Yext is now well-equipped to drive innovation, improve operations and scale automation at an enterprise level."

Tray.ai and newly acquired Vanti.ai included in 18 Hype Cycles

With the technology landscape constantly evolving, enterprises must demand vendors be at the forefront of innovation-continually adapting their solutions to drive transformation and maintain a competitive edge. In 2024, Tray.ai and Vanti.ai were included in 18 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports, from Application Architecture and Integration to Artificial Intelligence.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Andrew Humphreys , Andrew Comes , Keith Guttridge , Allan Wilkins , 19 May 2025

Source: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Integration Platform as a Service

Andrew Comes, Keith Guttridge , Andrew Humphreys , Allan Wilkins , 27 May 2025

*Hype Cycle reports with an asterisk recognize Vanti.

About Tray.ai

Tray.ai is a composable AI integration and automation platform that enterprises use to build smart, secure AI agents at scale. It eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to integrate and automate sophisticated internal and external business processes and speeds the creation and deployment of high-value, production-ready AI agents. Enterprises can now avoid the traps of high costs and long lead times typical in custom agent development as well as the constraints and silos created by implementing and managing single-purpose agent offers from each SaaS application in the enterprise tech stack. With Tray.ai, the development of integrations, the delivery of intelligent apps and the integration of trusted data anywhere is fast, flexible and safe. Learn more at Tray.ai.