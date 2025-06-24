Tray.ai Bridges the Agent Adoption Gap with New Breakthroughs in Merlin Agent Builder

New capabilities eliminate the blockers that stall user adoption-delivering smart data sources, built-in memory, LLM flexibility and tailored user interactions to drive better agent results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai, the platform for building smart, secure AI agents at scale, today announced a major release to its Merlin Agent Builder that directly addresses the growing gap between agent deployment and real-world user adoption. While 68% of enterprises now invest more than $500K per year in AI agents1, 74% report struggling to achieve and scale value2, held back by incomplete knowledge, memory limitations, misaligned large language models and rigid interaction channels. Tray's latest release introduces four new capabilities that make it easier for IT and business teams to deploy agents that are grounded in enterprise data, deliver meaningful context and reach users where they work.

"Enterprise teams aren't short on ambition when it comes to AI agents-but they are short on results," said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "This release clears the path from prototype to production by removing the blockers that stall adoption. We've built the only platform where enterprises can go from idea to working agent-fast-without compromising trust, flexibility or scale. That's how agent-led transformation actually happens."

Agents get built, but not used

Too often, agent experiences feel clunky and disconnected-agents lose context, rely on narrow knowledge and force users to start from scratch in every session. Behind the scenes, IT and AI teams struggle to align the right LLMs to the right use cases, especially in multi-agent environments. Without flexible deployment options, it's hard to meet users where they work. The result? Lost trust, wasted investment and a growing disconnect between AI ambition and reality. To bridge the adoption gap, agents need smarter data access, built-in memory, LLM flexibility and tailored user interactions-built to drive sustained usage, not just demos.

"Merlin Agent Builder isn't a services wrapper. It's a fundamental part of our product and built for ease of use and scale," said Alistair Russell, co-founder and CTO of Tray.ai. "It handles chunking and embedding at the source, ensuring each data source is optimally segmented and vectorized so agents are grounded in high-signal, relevant context. That means fewer retrieval failures, more reliable decisions and agents that reason and take action. It's how teams move fast-without trade-offs."

Following Tray.ai's recognition as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for iPaaS3, and in the May 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Integration Platform as a Service, where Tray.ai where has the highest score for the AI Implementation Support critical capability for the vendors evaluated4, these enhancements reinforce Tray's position as the unified platform for building and running agents that take action-and that employees and customers actually want to use.

Ground agents in trusted knowledge, faster with smart data sources

Imagine building an IT help desk agent to automate ticket resolution. But the knowledge it needs-past tickets, solution articles, internal policies-is scattered across siloed systems. When agents can't find the right data for the user, trust breaks fast. Answers feel off, conversations fall flat and usage plummets. For the teams building the agents, one of the most time-consuming, technically challenging parts is grounding the agent in the right data. They rely on custom ingestion pipelines or manual preprocessing-burning developer time just to prep knowledge for agent use. Even then, keeping that data updated and consistently accessible across agents is a challenge.

Tray's new smart data sources eliminate the barrier on both ends by making it easy for users to connect and sync structured and unstructured knowledge from file uploads or sources like Google Drive with one click. Built on the Tray's proven iPaaS foundation, this new interface automatically prepares and vectorizes data for agent use. For both IT and business teams, this means agents are always grounded in relevant, up-to-date information, users get answers they can trust and the agent is more likely to get adopted as planned.

Keep context across complex interactions with built-in memory

Now, the IT help desk agent is answering follow-ups and handling escalations, but every time a user returns, it forgets the context of their earlier issue. Most agents forget everything between conversations. Short-term context often gets lost in other platforms due to token limits and storage constraints. Long-term memory usually requires custom engineering or patchwork workarounds to avoid frustrated users and disconnected experiences.

Merlin Agent Builder now includes maximum short- and long-term memory so agents can track session history and refer back to prior conversations automatically. Sliding context windows keep interactions relevant and focused, allowing agents to maintain continuity across even the most complex, multi-turn interactions. Users stay in flow, agents act with context and confidence and user adoption grows.

LLM flexibility uses the right model for the job every time

As organizations orchestrate multiple agents across departments, the ability to configure each with the right LLM becomes essential. While an IT help desk agent can assist with HR-related tasks like app provisioning or system access, a true HR agent needs something more specialized-a model suited to sensitive data and privacy-conscious workflows.

With Tray's multi-LLM flexibility, teams can configure and authenticate the right model for each use case in seconds, across providers like OpenAI, Gemini, Bedrock and Azure. This prevents vendor lock-in, avoids costly compromises and gives teams full control to continuously tune agent behavior with evolving business priorities, even in complex, multi-agent environments.

Meet users where they work with tailored user interactions

Agents are ready, but now need to be deployed in the right channel for the right people. Delivering agents across Slack, web apps, APIs or autonomously typically requires rebuilding setup flows for each channel and managing context, authentication and routing separately every time. It's a heavy lift that slows teams down.



Merlin Agent Builder eliminates that complexity. With delivery configuration now built directly into the agent setup journey, teams can build the agent once and deploy it anywhere without additional engineering. Users experience a tailored interaction as agents meet them where they work, already configured with the context and capabilities that make them immediately useful for the user's role.

With these enhancements, Tray.ai delivers on what enterprise teams need most: one platform to build, deploy and scale AI agents that actually work. By combining smarter data sources, built-in memory, LLM flexibility and tailored user interactions into a cohesive agent experience, IT and business teams can launch agents that reason, act and drive outcomes. One platform for every agent gives enterprises a fast way to move from prototype to production-creating the time and capabilities needed to focus on agent adoption and high-value outcomes for their employees and customers.

About Tray.ai

Tray.ai is a composable AI integration and automation platform that enterprises use to build smart, secure AI agents at scale. It eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to integrate and automate sophisticated internal and external business processes and speeds the creation and deployment of high-value, production-ready AI agents. Enterprises can now avoid the traps of high costs and long lead times typical in custom agent development as well as the constraints and silos created by implementing and managing single-purpose agent offers from each SaaS application in the enterprise tech stack. With Tray.ai, the development of integrations, the delivery of intelligent apps and the integration of trusted data anywhere is fast, flexible and safe. Learn more at Tray.ai.

