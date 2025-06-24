Anzeige
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 15:14 Uhr
Griffith Foods Aligns, Empowers and Inspires All Employees on Its 2030 Aspirations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / At Griffith Foods, our people are the heart of everything we do, and we know that achieving our 2030 Aspirations starts with them.

That's why we are proud that 100% of our global team will receive dedicated training on our 2030 Aspirations. We're committed to making sure every team member is aligned, empowered, and inspired to contribute to a more sustainable, nourishing, and resilient food system. We create better, together.

From our manufacturing facilities to the innovation lab, our people drive real impact. And we're investing in their growth because we believe that when our people thrive, so does our purpose.

Want to be part of the journey? Explore opportunities to join the Griffith Foods team here: https://griffithfoods.com/careers/.

Our Sustainability Journey
At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods
At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/griffith-foods-aligns-empowers-and-inspires-all-employees-on-its-2030-1042396

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
