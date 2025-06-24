One SIM Card Supports Multi-Operator Connectivity with In-Built Outage Protection

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announces a significant update to its innovative Smart SIM product, further strengthening its industry-leading global wireless connectivity solution. Included in this upgrade are new local breakout capabilities in Asia, which means traffic remains in the region, helping to significantly reduce latency.

TNS' Smart SIM is designed to deliver resilient and secure mobile connectivity for payment terminals, ATMs, and IoT devices. Unlike traditional IoT SIM cards, Smart SIM leverages a multi-network approach to ensure seamless, uninterrupted service by automatically and autonomously switching carriers when it detects the connectivity path is no longer working. Payment transactions and other traffic continue to work, avoiding downtime and interruption to merchants and other users.

With more than one million TNS Smart SIMs and a two million+ SIM portfolio, TNS continues to set the standard for secure and reliable wireless access for payments even when faced by common service issues such as poor signal, data congestion and local operator outages.

"This update represents a major leap forward in connectivity solutions for mission-critical payment and IoT devices," said John Tait, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market. "Our Smart SIM technology already provides unparalleled network redundancy, and this latest enhancement will further optimize performance, reliability, and ease of management for our customers."

The Smart SIM's managed service solution offers full visibility into SIM estates, real-time performance monitoring, and proactive issue resolution through TNS' 24/7/365 global support centers. Acquirers, processors and ISOs benefit from reduced administration with a single contract and supplier, as well as streamlined setup and deployment with pre-activated, plug-and-play SIMs.

Security remains a top priority for TNS. Smart SIM operates within TNS' Level 1 PCI DSS certified network, ensuring encrypted and secure data transmission. Additionally, the intelligent routing software maximizes uptime and helps to ensure seamless transactions for businesses worldwide.

"TNS' Smart SIM is trusted by leading merchant acquirers, financial institutions, processors, POS terminal deployers and self-service industries like vending, laundromats and kiosks, to deliver mission-critical connectivity," added Tait. "With Smart SIM, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing the most secure, reliable, and high-performance mobile connectivity solution on the market."

For more information about the latest Smart SIM update, visit: tnsi.com/solutions/payments/connect/multi-carrier-sim/.

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing full-stack, modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 30 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 1,400 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS' comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS' portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

For more information, please visit: tnsi.com.

