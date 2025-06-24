Remote, the leading global HR platform, today launched its U.S. Professional Employer Organization (PEO). This new offering allows businesses to run payroll, manage benefits, and mitigate compliance risk across the country without getting buried in HR admin.

Remote PEOgives companies greater control, stronger compliance, and a seamless experience through Remote's fully integrated platform, setting a new standard in an industry that has existed in the U.S. for decades.Remote PEO enables startups and scaling businesses to outsource payroll, benefits, and compliance to Remote, supported by deep in-house expertise and a tightly integrated service model that sets the solution apart from traditional PEOs. As part of Remote's fully integrated global HR platform, Remote PEO enables companies to manage both international and U.S. employees in a single system simplifying operations, reducing risk, and eliminating the need for multiple vendors or disconnected workflows.

PEOs have become a go-to option for small and mid-sized companies looking to reduce back-office admin and offer competitive benefits with less cost and risk. While over 500 PEOs operate in the United States today1, the industry remains fragmented and reliant on outdated, legacy systems and manual processes that hold modern businesses back. Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all service built on assumptions, Remote designed its PEO to flex with different business models from early-stage teams just getting started in the U.S. to more mature companies moving off legacy PEOs or patchworked internal systems.

Remote PEO enables customers to:

Ease the burden of payroll and HR administration by enabling Remote to manage payroll processing, tax filing, HR, and benefits administration across the United States.

by enabling Remote to manage payroll processing, tax filing, HR, and benefits administration across the United States. Attract talent with competitive benefits typically reserved for larger companies, including health plans, equity, 401(k) options, and more all managed by Remote.

typically reserved for larger companies, including health plans, equity, 401(k) options, and more all managed by Remote. Mitigate compliance risk with built-in support for multi-state regulations, allowing Remote to compliantly handle the paperwork and administrative burden of changing regulations.

with built-in support for multi-state regulations, allowing Remote to compliantly handle the paperwork and administrative burden of changing regulations. Deliver a better employee experience through a user-friendly, self-service platform where team members can access pay stubs, request time off, and manage benefits, all in one place.

through a user-friendly, self-service platform where team members can access pay stubs, request time off, and manage benefits, all in one place. Scale efficiently with a centralized, tech-powered platform that flexes with your team without the need to build an internal HR function or department.

"Companies are scaling leaner than ever, but that doesn't make hiring or compliance any easier," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "Remote PEO is a natural extension of our Employer of Record (EOR), which has helped thousands of companies all over the world navigate those challenges globally. Now, we're bringing that same expertise and infrastructure to the U.S. with a PEO that is operated and built by Remote. We're giving businesses the control, confidence, and compliance to scale without building an HR team from scratch, with everything they need to hire across the U.S. in one platform."

