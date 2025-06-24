Multiple consecutive certifications highlight global culture of inclusion and employee wellbeing

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 firms, today announced it was certified in seven countries by Great Place To Work®,the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. This year's award marks the fourth consecutive year ResultsCX's United States location has earned Great Place To Work® Certificationwiththe company's operations in Honduras, Mexico, Philippines and Bulgaria receiving this distinction for multiple years, and its India and UK operations achieving certification for the first time.

"The past two years have been a period of rapid expansion for ResultsCX. What truly sets this growth apart is our ability to integrate not just at the technological and operational levels, but at a much deeper cultural level," said ResultsCX Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Subramanian. "Since 2022, we have completed three strategic acquisitions and launched new customer operations in India. Throughout this journey, our teams have continued to foster an inclusive culture while prioritizing employee wellbeing across a diverse and evolving workforce. The consecutive certifications by Great Place To Work® are a testament to this commitment."

As a purpose-driven employer, ResultsCX is committed to creating positive workplace environments across its global operations, ensuring that all employees feel included and seen. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to an inclusive and engaging culture through initiatives focused on gender equity, professional development, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. These efforts are reflected in the latest Great Place To Work® survey, where the company received positive feedback.

"Our focus is squarely on the wellbeing of our employees," said ResultsCX Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Cunningham. "By creating the right environment and fostering a supportive culture, we achieve exceptional results for our employees and our customers. This recognition reflects the collective commitment of our entire team to making this a truly exceptional place to work."

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ResultsCX stands out as one of the top companies in the world to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Great Place To Work® Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work® Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a Great Place To Work® for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work® Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 130+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries globally.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 24,000+ colleagues and 23 engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

