Partnership with global accrediting bodies emphasizes LRN's commitment to high-quality, industry-specific ethics and compliance training

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, today announced new course accreditations from three prominent world-renowned bodies, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF), and The CPD Certification Service.

These accreditations underscore the educational quality, credibility, and applicability of LRN's training content, reinforcing its value to organizations seeking to strengthen ethical cultures, mitigate risk, and meet evolving regulatory expectations. In an environment where ongoing learning is increasingly tied to individual certification and institutional accountability, accredited training plays a critical role.

"The courses supported by these globally recognized accrediting bodies provide our learners with assurance that the content is comprehensive and fit for purpose," said Matt Plass, Head of Markets at LRN Corporation. "Accreditation confirms that each course meets defined benchmarks for educational quality, structure, and outcomes, demonstrating LRN's support for regulatory readiness, professional growth, and ethical decision-making at every level within an organization. Our library of accredited courses only continues to grow, helping organizations support employee development and deliver a culture of ethical decision-making."

LRN's financial services training content is now supported by accreditations from:

Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) : 13 courses currently accredited, with 10 more to be recognized later this month.

: 13 courses currently accredited, with 10 more to be recognized later this month. The Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) : More than 40 titles accredited and promoted within the APAC region.

: More than 40 titles accredited and promoted within the APAC region. The CPD Certification Service: Accreditation of 40 titles underway, with the first CPD-certified courses becoming available in July, and additional titles added throughout the year.

LRN's Financial Services Library features both globally relevant and country-specific content, enabling organizations to select training tailored to their risk profile, workforce, and cultural context. With 90+ courses and learning assets covering more than 350 laws and regulations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and global markets, the library supports both mandatory training and broader learning initiatives that go beyond check-the-box compliance for a wide range of financial services roles from front-line operational employees to asset management, banking, and insurance audit professionals. All courses are delivered through LRN's award-winning Catalyst platform, providing an engaging, seamless learning experience with robust reporting and program management tools.

Recognition from CISI, IBF, and CPD Certification Service reflects the broader mission of LRN's commitment to helping organizations inspire principled performance, meet regulatory expectations, and build resilient, values-driven cultures.

For more information about LRN's Financial Services Library and accredited content, visit www.lrn.com.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

