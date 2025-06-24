Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elegoo Launches Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series for Stronger, Smarter, More Versatile FDM 3D Printing

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today announced the launch of its Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series, expanding FDM 3D printing's performance and versatility. The new lineup includes Carbon Fiber Reinforced PETG (PETG-CF), Glass Fiber Reinforced PETG (PETG-GF), and Carbon Fiber Reinforced High-Temperature Nylon (PAHT-CF), three high-performance materials offering improved strength, durability, and professional-quality results, starting at $9.99 USD/0.5KG. More filament variants are already in development and will be released in response to user feedback and application needs.

Elegoo launches the Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series for stronger, smarter, and more versatile FDM 3D printing.

According to a recent Elegoo survey, low familiarity and higher costs are the main reasons why many users have yet to try fiber-reinforced filaments. "With Centauri Carbon, our FDM performance reached a new level. Now, we want to match it with equally capable materials," said Chris Hong, Founder and CEO of Elegoo. "Consumer 3D printing goes beyond toys. It's a tool for making practical, everyday items, and we hope more people experience that."

Elegoo's Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series

PETG-CF (black/grey): Combining the toughness of PETG with the rigidity of carbon fiber, it results in a material that offers high strength, rigidity, and abrasion resistance. With a low-gloss, matte surface finish that resists abrasion and hides layer lines, this filament is ideal for functional parts and outdoor items. Typical applications include fixtures, lightweight brackets, bicycle parts, enclosure components, gears, latches, automotive parts, and mechanical enclosures.

PETG-GF (black/grey/white): By infusing PETG with glass fiber, this material gains enhanced hardness and abrasion resistance, while also providing excellent electrical insulation due to the non-conductive nature of glass fibers. With a premium matte surface that minimizes layer visibility, PETG-GF is ideal for functional parts requiring both durability and insulation. Recommended applications include electrical enclosures, internal structures of industrial machinery, tooling fixtures, bicycle pedals, connectors, and abrasion-resistant terminals.

PAHT-CF (black): Made by combining carbon fiber with high-temperature nylon, this material delivers exceptional heat resistance, mechanical strength, and chemical corrosion resistance. Withstanding temperatures up to 194°C, it maintains structural integrity under thermal stress for consistent performance. PAHT-CF features excellent interlayer adhesion, abrasion resistance, and dimensional accuracy, making it ideal for high-demand applications. Recommended uses include motor housings, engine components, heat-resistant fixtures, gears, bearings, and structural or metal-replacement parts in automotive and industrial settings.

Price and availability

The Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series is now available at Elegoo's official stores in the US, EU, UK, CA, AU, and on Amazon. Prices below are for the US. For regional pricing and recommended print settings, please visit Elegoo's official website or Amazon.

Product

Size

Price (USD)

Buy from

PETG-CF (Black / Grey)

0.5kg/spool

$9.99

Amazon

1KG/spool

$18.99

Elegoo Official Store / Amazon

PETG-GF (Black / Grey / White)

0.5kg/spool

$9.99

Amazon

1KG/spool

$18.99

Elegoo Official Store / Amazon

PAHT-CF (Black)

0.5kg/spool

$21.99

Amazon

1KG/spool

$39.99

Elegoo Official Store / Amazon

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717762/Elegoo_launches_Fiber_Reinforced_Filament_Series_stronger_smarter_versatile_FDM_3D.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-launches-fiber-reinforced-filament-series-for-stronger-smarter-more-versatile-fdm-3d-printing-302489702.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.