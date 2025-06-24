GROUPE ASTEK: ALSINOVA, the Astek Group's new CRO aimed at revolutionizing Life Sciences

June 24, 2025

ALSINOVA, the Astek Group's new CRO aimed at revolutionizing Life Sciences

The Astek Group announces the creation of its CRO subsidiary, ALSINOVA, a true strategic partner for Life Sciences manufacturers. This CRO (Contract Research Organization) offers a comprehensive range of outsourced solutions to support its clients in clinical research and the market launch of new healthcare solutions. This new brand integrates the strength of Astek's know-how and the expertise inherited from the recent strategic acquisitions of Sanoïa, IT&M Stats, and the Keyrus' Life Sciences CRO activities.

Building on Astek's international presence in 26 countries and Simelabs' expertise in artificial intelligence, ALSINOVA combines a global vision with local and global resources to support its clients in their operational and financial challenges.

A flexible offering, combining expertise and innovation for manufacturers

Thanks to its modular, tailor-made, and technology-centric approach, ALSINOVA supports its clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetics, agri-food, and veterinary health sectors at every stage of the development cycle, from the non-clinical phase to real-world evidence studies.

With over 20 years of experience in medical studies outsourcing and management (Consulting, Functional Service Provider (FSP), Stand Alone / Full Services), ALSINOVA optimizes key functions such as clinical operations, data science, medical affairs, and the clinical supply chain. ALSINOVA also integrates digitalization and artificial intelligence solutions to improve clinical data management and accelerate regulatory processes. Its expertise covers in particular the optimization of data valorization at each level of health product development, the conduct of large-scale real-life studies and the support of manufacturers in their audit and certification processes with health authorities.

Jean-Christophe Franoux, Executive Director of the Astek Group in charge of Life Sciences, comments: "With ALSINOVA, we are redefining outsourcing in Life Sciences by offering a new innovative model that redefines the standards of traditional CROs, integrating the contribution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Thanks to our expertise and the integration of advanced technologies, we offer manufacturers an approach that combines agility, cost reduction and operational continuity. Our proven methodologies, our technological and project management expertise and our rigorous monitoring guarantee smooth and reliable clinical trials, accelerating access to therapeutic innovations."



About ALSINOVA

ALSINOVA is a subsidiary of the Astek Group, offering a comprehensive range of CRO services. ALSINOVA develops innovative and tailor-made solutions for various Life Sciences sectors: pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, cosmetics, agri-food, veterinary health, and healthcare facilities. https://alsinova.com

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present worldwide.

With its expertise in many industrial and tertiary sectors, it supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services, and in the implementation of their digital transformation.

Since its creation, the Group has based its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and skills development of its 10.000 employees who are committed every day to promoting combination of digital technologies and complex systems engineering.

The Astek Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €705 million in 2024. https://astek.netPress contacts

