Medius Launches Medius Payments to Fully Embed Payment Execution Into AP Automation

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, has announced the launch of Medius Payments, an embedded payment solution that enables finance teams to securely approve and execute payments, all within one unified accounts payable platform.

This new launch marks the premiere of Straight Through Payments, a capability that allows payment batches to be built and executed directly from Medius. No ERP file uploads or middleware are required. Payments are routed through customers' existing bank accounts, allowing them to retain control over their cash while streamlining disbursement.

Medius Payments, which builds upon the existing Medius Pay solution, supports multiple payment methods across the United States, Europe and the rest of the world, including ACH, SEPA, BACS, CHAPS, BankGiro, wire, checks, and virtual cards. This breadth, combined with multi-currency and international capabilities, gives finance departments a consistent and compliant way to pay any supplier. Unlike bolt-on payment tools, Medius Payments is natively built into the Medius AP workflow. Approval rules, fraud detection, and audit trails are embedded directly into the system. This reduces fraud exposure, improves visibility and enables fast, policy-aligned payments without the need for additional software or manual processes.

Integration with the customer's ERP ensures a synchronized audit trail, supporting compliance and streamlining reconciliation processes. This visibility from invoice capture to final payment allows finance teams to operate with greater confidence and efficiency. Additionally, suppliers benefit from faster payment processing and enhanced remittance information, which improves their ability to reconcile payments and manage cash flow.

"Finance teams don't need more tools. They need fewer, smarter ones," said Gary Hall, Chief Product Officer at Medius. "Medius Payments simplifies how money moves. By embedding payments directly into the AP workflow, we give customers a clear path from invoice to payment execution with full security and without changing how they bank."

"Automation only delivers its full value when it extends from start to finish," said Ekaterina Dzhalchinova, Vice President of Product Management, at Medius. "Medius Payments is a critical step in that journey. It is built for the complex needs of mid-market and enterprise finance teams and delivered in one connected experience."

This launch is part of Medius' broader vision to eliminate fragmentation in finance operations and offer full visibility from invoice receipt to payment settlement. To find out more about the new Medius Payments solution, visit the Medius website.

