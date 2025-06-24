Dr. Liam O'Neill: New Study Links Mental Illness, Recent Trauma and Substance Use to Risk of Officer-Involved Shootings

DENTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / A new study provides compelling evidence that persons with serious mental illness, recent trauma or substance use disorders are significantly more likely to be shot by law enforcement. Led by Dr. Liam O'Neill of the University of North Texas, "The Role of Mental Health, Recent Trauma, and Suicidal Behavior in Officer-Involved Shootings: A Public Health Perspective" takes a public health perspective to examine officer-involved shootings using seven years of statewide hospital data.

The study compared 177 civilians who were hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting to over 33,000 persons of comparable ages who were hospitalized after car accidents. Young males age 20-39 were found to be at greatest risk. Almost one-fourth of study subjects had a diagnosed mental illness. Schizophrenia alone tripled the risk of being shot. Methamphetamine use disorder emerged as a major risk factor, increasing the odds of being shot by police more than threefold. Recent bereavement - the loss or disappearance of a family member - was linked to an eightfold increase in risk. Methamphetamine use increased significantly during the study period (2015-2023) and was a factor in 15 percent of law enforcement encounters.

Importantly, the study also identified protective factors. Persons with commercial health insurance or Medicaid were significantly less likely to be involved in an officer-involved shooting, underscoring the importance of access to primary health care and mental health services.

"Law enforcement officers are often the first responders to psychiatric crises, but they shouldn't be the only line of defense," said Dr. O'Neill. "Addressing untreated schizophrenia or methamphetamine addiction before it escalates to police involvement could save lives."

This study is among the first to use detailed hospital records - rather than police or media reports - to identify the pre-existing conditions of persons involved in police shootings. This approach allowed the authors to identify underlying clinical and social factors that might otherwise be missed, such as recent trauma or a history of suicide attempts. More than 10 percent of study subjects had one or more markers of social vulnerability, including being disabled, being homeless, having post-traumatic stress disorder or hepatitis C. There was substantial overlap among mental illness, substance use, chronic disease, and social disadvantage. More than half of study subjects had at least one of these risk factors, and one in 10 had two or more.

The researchers call for broader use of hospital data to strengthen public health surveillance and guide policy. They also emphasize the need for coordinated efforts among law enforcement, public health, and social services. It also reinforces the need to expand crisis intervention training and community-based mental health services to reduce the risk of violent encounters.

The study analyzed de-identified hospital records from the State of Texas. It was just published online in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. It contributes to a growing body of research emphasizing the preventable nature of many officer-involved shootings.

