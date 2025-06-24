ALKEME Insurance Expands Utah Presence With Acquisition of Miller and Associates and Blue Valley Insurance

Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Commitment to Comprehensive Insurance Solutions Across the Western U.S.

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Miller and Associates and Blue Valley Insurance, two highly respected insurance agencies based in Utah. Following the acquisition, the two companies will be combined and operate as a single entity, eventually under the ALKEME brand, further strengthening ALKEME's footprint and service offerings in the Utah market.

With nearly four decades of experience, Miller and Associates has built a reputation for hands-on, personalized insurance solutions, while Blue Valley Insurance is recognized for its award-winning customer service and comprehensive coverage options for individuals, families, and businesses. The combined organization will continue to deliver the tailored, high-touch service clients have come to expect, now backed by ALKEME's national resources and expertise.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the teams from Miller and Associates and Blue Valley Insurance to the ALKEME family. Their strong local roots and commitment to client service perfectly align with our values. This move not only deepens our presence in Utah but also enhances our ability to deliver innovative insurance solutions to clients across the region."

Brian Nelson, co-owner of Blue Valley Insurance, added, "Joining ALKEME marks an exciting new chapter for our agency and our clients. We are proud of what we've built in Utah and look forward to leveraging ALKEME's resources to offer even greater value and expanded solutions."

Chris Miller, President of Miller and Associates, stated, "After nearly 40 years of serving Utah families and businesses, we are excited to combine forces with Blue Valley Insurance and ALKEME. This partnership ensures our clients continue to receive the personalized care they deserve, with the added benefit of ALKEME's national expertise and support."

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

