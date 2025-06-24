Pure Storage Names Tarek Robbiati as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the appointment of Tarek Robbiati as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Robbiati has more than 25 years of financial and leadership experience in the global technology sector.

Robbiati has served in various business and financial leadership roles, including as CEO of RingCentral. Before that, as CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), he increased the company's gross margins, operating profit margins, and free cash flow and scaled the company from a traditional transactional hardware-based business into an everything-as-a-service business.

Prior to HPE, Robbiati served as CFO at Sprint Corporation, where he led the company's turnaround efforts. He also held leadership positions at Telstra Corporation, Orange Plc, Atradius, Lehman Brothers, and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). He holds an MBA from the London Business School, a Master of Science in Business Administration from Institut d'Administration des Entreprises, and a Master of Science in Nuclear Physics and Electronics from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Ingénieurs.

"Tarek's experience across compute, networking, and storage make him an ideal choice to help lead Pure Storage's evolution as we help customers manage their ever expanding data environment," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO Pure Storage. "Tarek has a proven history of driving enterprise transformation, seamlessly blending inside-out operational insight with outside-in market perspective."

Robbiati will report to Giancarlo and oversee Pure Storage's global finance organization, which includes finance, investor relations, procurement, and facilities.

"As I observe the evolution of the technology industry and the exponential growth of data creation, it is clear the opportunity for Pure Storage to provide unique, effective and efficient solutions is immense," said Robbiati. "Enterprise transformation is about growth and the numbers show that we have a strong trajectory for scaling up the business ahead; I look forward to being part of the team building out new capabilities for our customers."

Robbiati replaces Kevan Krysler, whose departure from Pure Storage was announced last month, after more than five years of service with the company.

"I would like to thank Kevan for his dedicated and loyal service to Pure. I am grateful for Kevan's thoughtful counsel and commitment to Pure's mission and success and wish him the very best in his next chapter," Giancarlo concluded.

About Pure Storage

