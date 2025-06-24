Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YFN | ISIN: US74624M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PU
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 17:00
46,700 Euro
+1,53 % +0,705
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,73546,87517:04
46,73546,87517:04
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Storage Names Tarek Robbiati as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the appointment of Tarek Robbiati as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Robbiati has more than 25 years of financial and leadership experience in the global technology sector.

Robbiati has served in various business and financial leadership roles, including as CEO of RingCentral. Before that, as CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), he increased the company's gross margins, operating profit margins, and free cash flow and scaled the company from a traditional transactional hardware-based business into an everything-as-a-service business.

Prior to HPE, Robbiati served as CFO at Sprint Corporation, where he led the company's turnaround efforts. He also held leadership positions at Telstra Corporation, Orange Plc, Atradius, Lehman Brothers, and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). He holds an MBA from the London Business School, a Master of Science in Business Administration from Institut d'Administration des Entreprises, and a Master of Science in Nuclear Physics and Electronics from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Ingénieurs.

"Tarek's experience across compute, networking, and storage make him an ideal choice to help lead Pure Storage's evolution as we help customers manage their ever expanding data environment," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO Pure Storage. "Tarek has a proven history of driving enterprise transformation, seamlessly blending inside-out operational insight with outside-in market perspective."

Robbiati will report to Giancarlo and oversee Pure Storage's global finance organization, which includes finance, investor relations, procurement, and facilities.

"As I observe the evolution of the technology industry and the exponential growth of data creation, it is clear the opportunity for Pure Storage to provide unique, effective and efficient solutions is immense," said Robbiati. "Enterprise transformation is about growth and the numbers show that we have a strong trajectory for scaling up the business ahead; I look forward to being part of the team building out new capabilities for our customers."

Robbiati replaces Kevan Krysler, whose departure from Pure Storage was announced last month, after more than five years of service with the company.

"I would like to thank Kevan for his dedicated and loyal service to Pure. I am grateful for Kevan's thoughtful counsel and commitment to Pure's mission and success and wish him the very best in his next chapter," Giancarlo concluded.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business - always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks.

SOURCE Pure Storage

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.