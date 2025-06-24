Alamos Gold Inc.: Alamos Gold Intersects Additional High-Grade Mineralization Across the Island Gold Deposit and Adjacent to Multiple Nearby Past-Producing Mines

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported new results from underground and surface drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. Additionally, the regional exploration program has been successful in intersecting high-grade gold mineralization at the past-producing Cline-Pick and Edwards mines, located seven kilometres from the Magino Mill.

"Island Gold's Mineral Reserve base has increased for 12 consecutive years. Our ongoing exploration success across the extent of the deposit, as well as within the hanging wall and footwall continues to support our expectation this tremendous pace of growth will continue. This growth highlights the significant near-term upside opportunities we expect to incorporate into the Island Gold District Expansion Study which we expect to release later this year. Additionally, the high-grades being intersected within the nearby Cline-Pick and Edwards past producing mines, highlight the longer-term opportunities for further growth through multiple sources of higher-grade ore feeding a potential larger expansion of the Magino mill," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Island Gold Main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include1:

• Island West (C-Zone)

• 21.58 g/t Au (21.58 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (1025-503-05);

• 14.81 g/t Au (14.81 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (1025-503-08); and

• 13.92 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (1025-497-22).

• Island East (E1E-Zone)

• 15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.72 m (945-624-83).

Island Gold Hanging Wall and Footwall exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within new and recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent significant opportunities to continue to grow near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which are low-cost to develop, given their proximity to existing infrastructure. New highlights include1:

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

B Zone

• 37.26 g/t Au (14.88 g/t cut) over 2.86 m (850-472-38).

NS1 Zone

• 11.66 g/t Au (11.66 g/t cut) over 9.37 m (850-472-32); and

• 33.33 g/t Au (28.09 g/t cut) over 2.83 m (850-472-23).

NS2 Zone: growing parallel structure, 200 m east of NS1 Zone

• 64.85 g/t Au (12.52 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (1025-503-03); and

• 11.89 g/t Au (11.89 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (1025-503-02).

• Island East Footwall Zones



E1D Zone

• 21.42 g/t Au (21.42 g/t cut) over 4.00 m (945-624-73).



E1D1 Zone

• 86.36 g/t Au (50.87 g/t cut) over 2.01 m (945-624-79); and

• 18.94 g/t Au (18.94 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (945-624-83).

NTH Zone

• 191.26 g/t Au (14.14 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-619-10); and

• 28.12 g/t Au (7.72 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (620-619-11).

Other Hanging Wall and Footwall intersections within yet to be defined zones (Unknown Zones): drilling continues to intersect high-grade mineralization beyond currently defined zones and in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. This includes drill hole 1025-503-12 (86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m), located 45 m south of the main C-Zone in Island West. These are part of more than 1,500 intersections above 3 g/t Au outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the hanging wall and footwall. Through additional drilling, there is excellent potential to define additional new zones supporting significant growth in near-mine Mineral Reserves and Resources. New highlights include2:

Footwall

• 43.75 g/t Au over 2.05 m (1065-619-05);

• 84.52 g/t Au over 0.95 m (1130-610-19);

• 18.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m (850-472-16);

• 23.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m (1025-503-07); and

• 10.89 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-50).



Hanging Wall

• 86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m (1025-503-12);

• 10.20 g/t Au over 12.00 m (850-472-26);

• 23.37 g/t Au over 5.10 m (890-461-51);

• 51.60 g/t Au over 2.20 m (1025-503-02);

• 53.04 g/t Au over 2.13 m (850-472-29);

• 17.59 g/t Au over 4.40 m (890-461-14);

• 12.68 g/t Au over 5.50 m (890-461-43); and

• 20.18 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-470-05).

Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: Ongoing surface and underground delineation drilling is focused on the conversion of a significant portion of the large Mineral Resource base which is expected to be incorporated into an Expansion Study to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025. Drilling from the 945, 1065, 1130, and 1160-levels has continued to define wider, higher-grade zones over a 150 m by 250 m area within the Island Main structure. New highlights include1:

• 83.02 g/t Au (28.30 g/t cut) over 5.57 m (1160-625-11);

• 55.63 g/t Au (40.28 g/t cut) over 6.36 m (1160-625-11);

• 60.81 g/t Au (41.21 g/t cut) over 5.09 m (945-623-05);

• 31.44 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 8.27 m (1130-610-18);

• 43.36 g/t Au (42.58 g/t cut) over 5.97 m (1160-625-02);

• 22.83 g/t Au (13.75 g/t cut) over 10.78 m (945-624-73);

• 31.46 g/t Au (26.08 g/t cut) over 7.33 m (1130-610-01);

• 7.23 g/t Au (7.23 g/t cut) over 31.63 m (1160-625-03); and

• 23.80 g/t Au (16.04 g/t cut) over 6.31 m (1130-610-06).



1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au.

2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut.

Regional drilling within the past producing Cline-Pick and Edwards Mines has extended high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of previous mining. All three deposits are within seven kilometres of the Magino mill and are being targeted as potential sources of additional higher-grade mill feed within a larger expansion. New highlights include3:

Cline-Pick Mines:

• 8.22 g/t Au over 21.13 m (24IGX087), including:

º 82.54 g/t Au over 1.57 m; and

º 11.25 g/t Au over 1.48 m.

• 19.22 g/t Au over 4.65 m (25IGX102), including:

º 34.19 g/t Au over 2.59 m.

• 18.83 g/t Au over 4.29 m (25IGX108), including:

º 82.30 g/t Au over 0.81 m.

• 41.01 g/t Au over 1.55 m (24IGX095), including:

º 68.90 g/t Au over 0.91 m.

• 8.00 g/t Au over 6.46 m (24IGX085), including:

º 132.50 g/t Au over 0.30 m.

Edwards Mine:

• 55.95 g/t Au over 2.12 m (24IGX089), including:

º 131.00 g/t Au over 0.87 m

3 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1, 2, and 3, and in Figures 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the end of this news release.

2025 Exploration Drilling Program

A total of $27 million is budgeted for exploration at the Island Gold District in 2025, up from $20 million spent in 2024. The exploration program will build on the success from 2024, with high-grade gold mineralization extended across the Island Gold deposit, as well as within multiple structures within the hanging wall and footwall. This drove another significant increase in Mineral Reserves and Resources, marking the ninth consecutive year.

Given ongoing exploration success and with the deposit open laterally and at depth, and some of the best intercepts ever drilled at Island Gold located within the lower portion of Island East, there is excellent potential for further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources. The discovery cost of the high-grade Mineral Resource additions averaged an attractive $13 per ounce in 2024, and $13 per ounce over the past five years.

Following up on this success, a total of 41,500 m of underground drilling is planned in 2025 with a focus on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure. Additionally, 18,000 m of surface exploration drilling has been budgeted targeting the area between the Island Gold and Magino deposits, as well as the down-plunge extension of the Island Gold deposit, below a depth of 1,500 m. Included within sustaining capital, 30,800 m of underground delineation drilling is planned and focused on the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

Magino's exploration program has been incorporated into the broader Island Gold District budget which totals $27 million. The focus in 2025 will be expanding mineralization to the east of the pit which was previously constrained by the border with Island Gold prior to the acquisition. Included within 2025 sustaining capital guidance is 18,000 m of surface delineation drilling planned at Magino. The focus of the delineation drilling is the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

The regional exploration program at the Island Gold District includes 10,000 m of surface drilling, consistent with the 2024 program. The focus will be following up on high-grade mineralization intersected at the Cline-Pick and Edwards deposits located approximately seven kilometres northeast of the Island Gold mine. Drilling will also be completed at the Island Gold North Shear target, and to the east and along strike from the Island Gold mine to test the extension of the E1E-zone.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

High-grade gold mineralization further extended outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 1025-level, between vertical depths of 900 m and 1,300 m.

New highlights in the C-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1) 1:

• Island West (C-Zone)

• 21.58 g/t Au (21.58 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (1025-503-05);

• 13.92 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (1025-497-22); and

• 14.81 g/t Au (14.81 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (1025-503-08).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the main Island Gold structure (C-Zone), underground exploration drilling continued to target high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 850 and 1025-levels.

NS1 and NS2 Hanging Wall Zones

The NS1 zone is a northwest-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone that was discovered in early 2023. The first stopes were mined from the NS1 zone during the second half of 2023 and it continues to be actively mined, highlighting the near-term opportunities within these hanging wall and footwall zones.

The NS2 zone is a sub-parallel, northwest-striking structure discovered in 2024, 200 m east of the NS1 zone. To date, this zone has been defined over a vertical extent of 300 m, and an average strike of 100 m. Recent drilling suggests that the vertical extent could extend to at least 400 m.

In addition, as highlighted in the January 13, 2025 exploration update, several other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit from reinterpretation of historical hanging wall drilling. These structures will be further evaluated as underground exploration drilling advances.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include1 (Figure 2, Table 1):

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones



B Zone

• 37.26 g/t Au (14.88 g/t cut) over 2.86 m (850-472-38).



NS1 Zone:

• 11.66 g/t Au (11.66 g/t cut) over 9.37 m (850-472-32); and

• 33.33 g/t Au (28.09 g/t cut) over 2.83 m (850-472-23).

NS2 Zone: expanding a new structure parallel and 200 m east of NS1 Zone

• 64.85 g/t Au (12.52 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (1025-503-03); and

• 11.89 g/t Au (11.89 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (1025-503-02).

Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in upper to middle portions of Island East.

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

• Island East (E1E-Zone)

• 15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.72 m (945-624-83).

Underground Delineation Drilling

Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: ongoing drilling focused on the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves from the 945, 1065, 1130, and 1160-levels has defined wider, higher-grade zones over a 150 m by 250 m area within the Island Main structure. Ongoing surface and underground delineation drilling is focused on the conversion of a significant portion of the large Mineral Resource base which is expected to be incorporated into an Expansion Study to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025. New highlights include1:

• 83.02 g/t Au (28.30 g/t cut) over 5.57 m (1160-625-11);

• 55.63 g/t Au (40.28 g/t cut) over 6.36 m (1160-625-11);

• 60.81 g/t Au (41.21 g/t cut) over 5.09 m (945-623-05);

• 31.44 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 8.27 m (1130-610-18);

• 43.36 g/t Au (42.58 g/t cut) over 5.97 m (1160-625-02);

• 22.83 g/t Au (13.75 g/t cut) over 10.78 m (945-624-73);

• 31.46 g/t Au (26.08 g/t cut) over 7.33 m (1130-610-01);

• 7.23 g/t Au (7.23 g/t cut) over 31.63 m (1160-625-03);

• 23.80 g/t Au (16.04 g/t cut) over 6.31 m (1130-610-06);

• 12.16 g/t Au (12.16 g/t cut) over 12.06 m (1065-619-03);

• 31.11 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 4.31 m (1130-610-11);

• 14.20 g/t Au (14.20 g/t cut) over 7.04 m (1065-619-06);

• 11.18 g/t Au (11.18 g/t cut) over 8.17 m (1065-619-04);

• 16.59 g/t Au (16.59 g/t cut) over 5.39 m (1160-625-16);

• 19.61 g/t Au (19.61 g/t cut) over 4.22 m (1130-610-02);

• 11.42 g/t Au (11.42 g/t cut) over 6.74 m (1065-619-05);

• 7.34 g/t Au (7.34 g/t cut) over 9.85 m (1130-610-09);

• 11.40 g/t Au (11.40 g/t cut) over 5.28 m (1130-610-10); and

• 12.60 g/t Au (12.60 g/t cut) over 4.25 m (945-623-07).



Island East Footwall Zones

Underground exploration drilling continues to target and expand high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 620 and 945-levels that were defined and included in year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Resources. Ongoing drilling in 2025 continues to confirm the continuity and extend high-grade gold mineralization within the E1D, E1D1, and NTH zones, located between 10 m and 60 m from the E1E-Zone.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include1 (Figure 2, Table 1):

• Island East Footwall Zones



E1D Zone

• 21.42 g/t Au (21.42 g/t cut) over 4.00 m (945-624-73).



E1D1 Zone

• 86.36 g/t Au (50.87 g/t cut) over 2.01 m (945-624-79); and

• 18.94 g/t Au (18.94 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (945-624-83).

NTH Zone

• 191.26 g/t Au (14.14 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-619-10); and

• 28.12 g/t Au (7.72 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (620-619-11).

As with the hanging wall and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold's Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of a growing number of sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted and defined with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms.

These zones, and other targets within the hanging wall and footwall, represent significant opportunities to continue defining additional high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. These zones continue to enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile and provide additional operational flexibility with multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity are not yet established ("Unknown Zone"). These are part of more than 1,500 intersections above 3 g/t Au within recently defined and yet to be defined zones in the hanging wall and footwall. These intersections are outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the opportunity for significant near-mine additions as ongoing drilling further defines these areas.

New highlights include2 (Table 1):

Footwall

• 43.75 g/t Au over 2.05 m (1065-619-05);

• 84.52 g/t Au over 0.95 m (1130-610-19);

• 18.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m (850-472-16);

• 23.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m (1025-503-07);

• 10.89 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-50); and

• 13.50 g/t Au over 2.25 m (850-472-16).

Hanging Wall

• 86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m (1025-503-12);

• 10.20 g/t Au over 12.00 m (850-472-26);

• 23.37 g/t Au over 5.10 m (890-461-51);

• 51.60 g/t Au over 2.20 m (1025-503-02);

• 53.04 g/t Au over 2.13 m (850-472-29);

• 17.59 g/t Au over 4.40 m (890-461-14);

• 12.68 g/t Au over 5.50 m (890-461-43);

• 20.18 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-470-05);

• 15.39 g/t Au over 3.50 m (850-472-20);

• 24.26 g/t Au over 2.20 m (945-623-03);

• 14.93 g/t Au over 2.55 m (850-472-29); and

• 13.28 g/t Au over 2.35 m (850-482-01).

1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au.

2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut.

Regional Exploration: Cline-Pick and Edwards Mines

The Cline-Pick and Edwards mines are located seven kilometres by road northeast of the Magino Mill. Alamos acquired these past-producing mines in 2020 as part of its consolidation of the northeastern segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt with the acquisition of Trillium Mining Corp.

Historic interest in the area dates to 1918 with Cline Lake Gold Mines Ltd & O'Brien Gold Mining Ltd developing underground from the Shaft 3 and 4 areas (Figure 3 and 4). Shaft 4 was the focus of mining operations between 1938-1942 producing 63,328 oz Au (300,981 tonnes @ 6.55 g/t Au). The property remained inactive until Pick Mines Ltd. acquired the property in 1959 and continued lateral development from Shaft 3. No production resulted from the Pick Mines period with the property reverting to the Crown in 1974. The Pick property was closed to staking until the early 1980's with it changing ownership multiple times until being acquired by Alamos in 2020.

At Edwards, interest dates to 1924 with Peter Edwards staking the original claims that are optioned a year later by Hollinger Gold Mines. The main historic Shaft 1 was sunk and mining operations commenced from 1933-1937 producing 435 oz Au (1,426 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t Au). Property ownership changed multiple times until 1996, when River Gold Mines in partnership with VenCan Gold Corporation developed a portal/decline to the south-west of Shaft 1 and mined two ore shoots to the 280 m level. Production continued until gold prices fell in 2001, forcing the closure of the mine. During this period, the Edwards mine produced 140,000 oz. Au (387,000 tonnes @ 11.2 g/t Au). The Edwards property was bought by Strike Minerals Inc. in 2002 and throughout their ownership they were able to develop exploration drifts to the North at the 60m and 90m levels at Edwards Shaft. There has been no further production on the Edwards Mine since its closure.

Since then, detailed historical data compilation, historic mine working digitization, and geological modelling has been completed which has supported exploration targeting within the larger gold system without the limitations of mineral tenure boundaries.

A total of 14,688 m across 44 holes were completed by Alamos at Cline-Pick and Edwards between 2023 and 2025 as part of the regional drilling program (in addition to 4 abandoned holes). Assays are pending for 9 of the 44 drill holes.

This drilling has expanded high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of historic mining. Extension of high-grade gold mineralization at these historic mines represent potential future sources of additional ore within a larger expansion of the Magino mill. New highlights include3:

Cline-Pick Mines:

• 8.22 g/t Au over 21.13 m (24IGX087), including:

º 82.54 g/t Au over 1.57 m; and

º 11.25 g/t Au over 1.48 m.

• 19.22 g/t Au over 4.65 m (25IGX102), including:

º 34.19 g/t Au over 2.59 m.

• 18.83 g/t Au over 4.29 m (25IGX108), including:

º 82.30 g/t Au over 0.81 m; and

º 14.35 g/t Au over 0.95 m.

• 41.01 g/t Au over 1.55 m (24IGX095), including:

º 68.90 g/t Au over 0.91 m.

• 8.00 g/t Au over 6.46 m (24IGX085), including:

º 132.50 g/t Au over 0.30 m.

• 5.65 g/t Au over 5.40 m (24IGX096A), including:

º 51.10 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

• 23.66 g/t Au over 1.38 m (25IGX109), including:

º 54.40 g/t Au over 0.57 m.

• 4.95 g/t Au over 7.34 m (24IGX085), including:

º 11.93 g/t Au over 0.99 m; and

º 33.90 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

• 13.16 g/t Au over 1.77 m (24IGX101), including:

º 62.90 g/t Au over 0.34 m.

Edwards Mine:

• 55.95 g/t Au over 2.12 m (24IGX089), including:

º 131.00 g/t Au over 0.87 m.

• 36.80 g/t Au over 0.40 m (24IGX088);

• 32.00 g/t Au over 0.43 m (24IGX088);

• 31.20 g/t Au over 0.45 m (24IGX088); and

• 13.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m (24IGX088).

3 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Geology Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. Exploration core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Approximately 20% of all delineation core is cut and stored, and the entire core sample is sent for analysis on all definition programs.

The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT and Actlabs laboratories, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, all located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT, Actlabs and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The Island Gold Mine QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the August 29, 2022 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439 Khalid Elhaj Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5427 ir@alamosgold.com



The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "budget", "prospective" "potential", "opportunity" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, opportunities to add near mine and further high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources, the Island Gold District Expansion Study, the expansion of the Magino mill, and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic which may impact the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; risks associated with the startup of new mines; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S-K 1300") which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Cautionary Note regarding non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess gold mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. "Sustaining capital" are expenditures that do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company's development projects.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income and are not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. This includes "Earnings from operations", which is intended to provide an indication of the Company's operating performance and represents the amount of earnings before net finance income/expense, foreign exchange gain/loss, other income/loss, and income tax expense. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures are detailed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.alamosgold.com.

Table 1: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground and Surface Mine Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average.

Capping values: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au

Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Au Cut

(g/t) Vertical Depth

(m) 850-472-38 B Island West Hanging Wall 168.10 173.95 5.85 2.86 37.26 14.88 990 850-472-22 B Island West Hanging Wall 117.00 119.70 2.70 2.65 5.11 5.11 888 1025-503-05 C Island West 279.60 290.00 10.40 5.07 21.58 21.58 1190 1025-503-08 C Island West 306.90 309.40 2.50 2.02 14.81 14.81 1222 1025-497-22 C Island West 153.30 157.20 3.90 3.15 13.92 13.92 1029 1025-503-31 C Island West 276.30 280.05 3.75 2.11 7.60 7.60 1185 1025-503-07 C Island West 293.35 299.50 6.15 2.07 7.35 7.35 1209 1025-503-04 C Island West 158.80 162.00 3.20 3.11 6.91 6.91 953 850-470-06 C Island West 173.00 178.50 5.50 3.92 5.37 5.37 860 945-624-73 E1D Island East Footwall 380.50 385.50 5.00 4.00 21.42 21.42 1263 945-624-73 E1D Island East Footwall 364.35 369.65 5.30 3.44 7.78 6.37 1248 945-624-79 E1D1 Island East Footwall 414.66 418.70 4.04 2.01 86.36 50.87 1318 945-624-83 E1D1 Island East Footwall 245.00 248.00 3.00 2.10 18.94 18.94 1083 945-624-83 E1E Island East 230.60 234.00 3.40 2.72 15.87 15.87 1073 540-578-25 E1E Island East 53.65 56.05 2.40 2.00 8.29 8.29 531 540-578-21 E1E Island East 61.15 64.00 2.85 2.22 4.67 4.67 517 1130-610-19 E1E Island East 50.60 53.00 2.40 2.30 4.50 4.50 1087 540-578-18 E1E Island East 80.40 83.70 3.30 2.25 3.40 3.40 571 1130-610-03 E1E Island East 48.37 51.00 2.63 2.41 3.19 3.19 1088 1130-610-03 E1E Island East 39.50 44.47 4.97 4.71 3.10 3.10 1091 540-578-24 E1E Island East 72.50 79.50 7.00 2.65 3.10 3.10 558 850-472-23 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 117.20 120.75 3.55 2.83 33.33 28.09 926 850-472-32 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 109.90 119.75 9.85 9.37 11.66 11.66 905 1025-503-03 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 259.00 262.00 3.00 2.09 64.85 12.52 879 1025-503-02 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 206.60 209.30 2.70 2.20 11.89 11.89 939 1025-503-04 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 257.50 260.50 3.00 2.10 8.90 8.90 915 620-619-10 NTH Island East Footwall 161.05 164.60 3.55 2.10 191.26 14.14 681 620-619-11 NTH Island East Footwall 154.90 157.90 3.00 2.78 28.12 7.72 689 620-619-19 NTH2 Island East Footwall 80.20 83.00 2.80 2.62 5.23 5.23 564 620-619-02 NTH2 Island East Footwall 16.55 18.85 2.30 2.12 4.88 4.88 607 620-619-13 NTH2 Island East Footwall 14.00 16.20 2.20 2.14 3.52 3.52 603 620-619-12 NTH4 Island East Footwall 195.10 197.65 2.55 2.07 8.54 8.54 732 1025-503-12 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 298.85 301.00 2.15 86.23 1167 1130-610-19 Unknown Island East Footwall 29.55 30.50 0.95 84.52 1097 850-472-29 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 190.87 193.00 2.13 53.04 1028 1025-503-02 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 230.10 232.30 2.20 51.60 930 1065-619-05 Unknown Island East Footwall 81.70 83.75 2.05 43.75 1059 945-623-03 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 155.30 157.50 2.20 24.26 950 890-461-51 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 160.40 165.50 5.10 23.37 902 1025-503-07 Unknown Island West Footwall 399.00 401.00 2.00 23.29 1291 850-470-05 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 103.40 106.45 3.05 20.18 950 850-472-16 Unknown Island West Footwall 142.90 147.00 4.10 18.56 955 890-461-14 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 183.90 188.30 4.40 17.59 968 850-472-20 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 144.00 147.50 3.50 15.39 923 850-472-29 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 181.45 184.00 2.55 14.93 1019 850-472-16 Unknown Island West Footwall 162.30 164.55 2.25 13.50 969 850-482-01 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 496.00 498.35 2.35 13.28 761 890-461-43 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 101.40 106.90 5.50 12.68 892 1025-503-18 Unknown Island West Footwall 71.45 73.00 1.55 11.68 1043 850-472-01 Unknown Island West Footwall 157.00 159.00 2.00 11.12 969 890-461-50 Unknown Island West Footwall 51.50 55.70 4.20 10.89 866 850-472-26 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 180.00 192.00 12.00 10.20 1018 1025-503-04 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 242.50 244.60 2.10 10.18 922 850-472-31 Unknown Island West Footwall 163.35 170.60 7.25 9.29 960 1025-503-07 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 173.60 176.00 2.40 8.65 1119 850-470-05 Unknown Island West Footwall 146.00 148.00 2.00 8.33 989 540-578-21 Unknown Island East Footwall 17.50 20.50 3.00 7.74 528 850-472-27 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 95.70 97.75 2.05 7.35 937 850-472-25 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 150.00 153.00 3.00 7.31 973 850-470-06 Unknown Island West Footwall 76.00 78.40 2.40 7.18 854 540-578-22 Unknown Island East Footwall 27.30 29.80 2.50 6.85 527 1025-503-07 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 370.50 372.50 2.00 6.52 1268 850-472-07 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 104.30 106.90 2.60 6.45 943 850-472-27 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 155.35 157.35 2.00 6.22 992 945-624-61 Unknown Island East Footwall 364.50 368.06 3.56 5.91 1280 850-470-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 197.60 200.00 2.40 5.88 861 850-472-14 Unknown Island West Footwall 164.20 167.45 3.25 5.80 929 540-578-07 Unknown Island East Footwall 91.45 93.60 2.15 5.36 576 MH39-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 1573.80 1575.70 1.90 5.24 1488 620-619-12 Unknown Island East Footwall 129.40 131.35 1.95 5.11 685 620-619-13 Unknown Island East Footwall 244.00 246.30 2.30 5.10 781 850-472-05 Unknown Island West Footwall 321.40 323.40 2.00 4.79 1161 620-619-10 Unknown Island East Footwall 132.65 134.65 2.00 4.77 665 890-461-50 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 145.80 148.80 3.00 4.52 868 890-461-31 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 236.00 238.40 2.40 4.43 1028 850-472-15 Unknown Island West Footwall 200.85 205.70 4.85 4.10 969 1025-503-04 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 311.60 315.50 3.90 3.18 889 540-578-10 Unknown Island East Footwall 17.10 19.05 1.95 3.04 539



Table 2: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Delineation Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 50 gram*metre.

Capping values: Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au

Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Au Cut

(g/t) Vertical Depth

(m) 1065-619-03 E1E Island East 66.75 79.3 12.55 12.06 12.16 12.16 1039 1065-619-04 E1E Island East 90 100 10 8.17 11.18 11.18 1065 1065-619-05 E1E Island East 98.95 107.55 8.6 6.74 11.42 11.42 1063 1065-619-06 E1E Island East 69.3 76.85 7.55 7.04 14.2 14.2 1038 1130-610-01 E1E Island East 62.5 71.43 8.93 7.33 31.46 26.08 1130 1130-610-02 E1E Island East 54.28 59.55 5.27 4.22 19.61 19.61 1089 1130-610-06 E1E Island East 64 74.35 10.35 6.31 23.8 16.04 1133 1130-610-09 E1E Island East 70.5 93 22.5 9.85 7.34 7.34 1163 1130-610-10 E1E Island East 103.5 111.5 8 5.28 11.4 11.4 1159 1130-610-11 E1E Island East 90.8 98.35 7.55 4.31 31.11 24.03 1163 1130-610-17 E1E Island East 78.7 87.3 8.6 5.61 6.32 6.32 1144 1130-610-18 E1E Island East 84.55 100 15.45 8.27 31.44 24.03 1164 1160-625-02 E1E Island East 148 158.75 10.75 5.97 43.36 42.58 1209 1160-625-03 E1E Island East 111.86 171.4 59.54 31.63 7.23 7.23 1208 1160-625-10 E1E Island East 131 143 12 6.67 4.32 4.32 1206 1160-625-11 E1E Island East 139 148.4 9.4 6.36 55.63 40.28 1216 1160-625-11 E1E Island East 157.9 167.1 9.2 5.57 83.02 28.3 1228 1160-625-16 E1E Island East 90.7 99.8 9.1 5.39 16.59 16.59 1180 1160-625-17 E1E Island East 89.8 105.15 15.35 7.28 4.29 4.29 1188 1160-625-17 E1E Island East 129 169 40 18.87 3.7 3.7 1218 945-623-05 E1E Island East 112.5 118.65 6.15 5.09 60.81 41.21 1008 945-623-07 E1E Island East 133.2 140.3 7.1 4.25 12.6 12.6 889 945-624-73 E1E Island East 315.5 332.25 16.75 10.78 22.83 13.75 1208



Table 3: Island Gold Regional Exploration - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from 2023-2025 Surface Exploration Drilling at Cline-Pick and Edwards.

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average

All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Vertical Depth

(m) 23IGX068A 87-53 305.46 305.77 0.31 6.55 207 23IGX069 87-53 320.40 320.70 0.30 8.42 268 24IGX082 Cline 224.57 224.93 0.36 4.85 163 240.16 240.67 0.51 3.46 174 291.46 291.81 0.35 45.00 210 440.34 443.11 2.77 3.51 311 523.08 526.64 3.56 5.34 382 Including 523.08 523.40 0.32 34.10 600.71 601.25 0.54 4.86 413 24IGX083 Cline-Pick 341.78 342.20 0.42 4.06 260 402.63 403.93 1.30 3.43 304 24IGX084 Cline-Pick 182.60 184.94 2.34 3.42 143 326.90 327.99 1.09 3.58 252 420.02 427.56 7.54 3.41 323 Including 421.37 422.93 1.56 14.94 24IGX085 Cline-Pick 72.32 78.78 6.46 8.00 53 Including 73.62 73.92 0.30 132.50 123.80 131.14 7.34 4.95 89 Including 124.27 125.26 0.99 11.93 Including 128.71 129.26 0.55 33.90 222.50 222.93 0.43 10.90 154 24IGX086 Cline-Pick 57.70 58.20 0.50 24.30 47 96.12 97.36 1.24 9.17 79 Including 96.12 96.45 0.33 26.00 24IGX087 Cline-Pick 83.73 104.86 21.13 8.22 85 Including 89.93 91.50 1.57 82.54 Including 97.44 98.92 1.48 11.25 24IGX088 Edwards 83.73 84.88 1.15 4.73 69 92.77 96.12 3.35 7.10 78 92.77 93.37 0.60 13.60 94.45 94.85 0.40 36.80 99.80 100.65 0.85 4.21 82 159.55 159.98 0.43 32.00 130 200.82 201.27 0.45 31.20 166 204.94 206.00 1.06 8.51 24IGX089 Edwards 146.88 149.00 2.12 55.95 130 Including 146.88 147.75 0.87 131.00 24IGX090B Edwards 140.90 141.67 0.77 4.04 121 24IGX093 Cline-Pick 211.38 212.70 1.32 6.25 190 24IGX094 Cline-Pick 97.34 100.42 3.08 6.08 94 Including 100.12 100.42 0.30 60.20 140.02 141.66 1.64 4.05 134 Including 141.07 141.66 0.59 10.85 24IGX095 Cline-Pick 46.22 48.73 2.51 5.89 36 Including 46.22 47.58 1.36 10.60 76.54 77.06 0.52 5.38 58 98.52 100.07 1.55 41.01 75 Including 98.52 99.43 0.91 68.90 268.79 270.84 2.05 6.79 202 Including 268.79 269.54 0.75 14.60 24IGX096A Cline-Pick 161.00 166.40 5.40 5.65 144 Including 161.00 161.55 0.55 51.10 24IGX097 Cline-Pick 6.00 6.83 0.83 3.04 5 9.95 10.39 0.44 24.70 7 32.68 33.25 0.57 4.99 24 148.96 149.35 0.39 4.40 108 24IGX098 Cline-Pick 63.53 69.86 6.33 3.52 57 Including 68.90 69.20 0.30 45.60 24IGX100 Cline-Pick 102.83 103.26 0.43 3.91 88 24IGX101 Cline-Pick 160.66 162.43 1.77 13.16 148 Including 160.66 161.00 0.34 62.90 25IGX102 Cline-Pick 11.23 15.88 4.65 19.22 11 Including 13.29 15.88 2.59 34.19 25IGX103 Cline-Pick 15.01 15.52 0.51 3.24 14 25IGX104 373.41 373.85 0.44 6.91 251 376.61 377.14 0.53 3.73 254 396.28 396.68 0.40 13.05 263 25IGX105 Cline-Pick 50.16 52.80 2.64 3.04 40 66.99 67.29 0.30 3.46 52 134.93 135.92 0.99 3.44 104 260.24 260.60 0.36 4.95 198 25IGX108 Cline-Pick 60.86 61.65 0.79 4.66 49 150.37 154.66 4.29 18.83 122 Including 150.37 151.18 0.81 82.30 Including 152.59 153.54 0.95 14.35 164.94 166.56 1.62 5.60 130 25IGX109 Cline-Pick 47.11 48.05 0.94 6.00 34 Including 47.75 48.05 0.30 11.75 88.32 89.70 1.38 23.66 61 Including 88.32 88.89 0.57 54.40



Table 4: Island Gold underground exploration and delineation, and surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Drilled Length

(m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM Northing

(m) UTM Elevation

(m) MH39-06 340 -77 1081 691644 5351376 397 945-624-83 35 -40 288 691897 5351741 -538 945-624-79 78 -71 459 691898 5351740 -538 945-624-73 59 -60 429 691897 5351741 -538 945-624-73 59 -60 429 691897 5351741 -538 945-624-61 261 -79 408 691895 5351766 -538 945-623-07 284 13 171 691841 5351852 -538 945-623-05 290 -47 156 691841 5351852 -540 945-623-03 250 -10 1005 691842 5351850 -539 890-461-51 173 -12 231 690217 5351519 -483 890-461-50 183 -1 150 690217 5351519 -482 890-461-43 141 -15 144 690218 5351520 -483 890-461-31 121 -43 288 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-14 160 -31 270 690218 5351520 -483 850-482-01 358 8 606 690407 5351617 -452 850-472-38 295 -56 312 690402 5351376 -465 850-472-32 342 -29 144 690405 5351377 -466 850-472-31 328 -41 201 690404 5351376 -466 850-472-29 31 -67 234 690407 5351376 -467 850-472-27 296 -65 327 690404 5351376 -467 850-472-26 256 -64 276 690402 5351374 -467 850-472-25 252 -54 240 690402 5351374 -467 850-472-23 354 -40 228 690405 5351377 -466 850-472-22 330 -19 156 690404 5351376 -466 850-472-20 308 -30 180 690403 5351376 -466 850-472-16 342 -46 198 690405 5351376 -466 850-472-15 340 -33 300 690404 5351376 -466 850-472-14 331 -29 186 690404 5351376 -466 850-472-07 38 -63 243 690407 5351376 -467 850-472-05 26 -75 324 690407 5351377 -467 850-472-01 340 -49 195 690406 5351377 -467 850-470-06 267 -2 243 690354 5351458 -468 850-470-05 256 -69 165 690355 5351458 -469 620-619-19 166 16 111 691664 5352159 -207 620-619-13 207 -47 264 691662 5352158 -210 620-619-12 196 -45 219 691663 5352158 -210 620-619-11 197 -38 186 691663 5352158 -209 620-619-10 209 -33 192 691662 5352158 -209 620-619-02 174 -59 270 691664 5352159 -210 540-578-25 181 1 84 691298 5351980 -151 540-578-24 135 -20 123 691299 5351980 -152 540-578-22 228 10 156 691295 5351981 -151 540-578-21 199 14 90 691297 5351980 -150 540-578-18 149 -28 183 691299 5351980 -152 540-578-10 204 -17 141 691298 5351980 -151 540-578-07 168 -28 132 691298 5351980 -152 1160-625-21 157 -5 126 691851 5351912 -747 1160-625-17 191 -35 204 691850 5351911 -748 1160-625-16 199 -30 189 691850 5351911 -748 1160-625-11 177 -36 201 691850 5351911 -748 1160-625-10 142 -33 222 691851 5351912 -748 1160-625-03 160 -33 213 691851 5351911 -748 1160-625-02 167 -30 267 691850 5351911 -748 1130-610-20 191 -16 102 691707 5351853 -728 1130-610-19 159 23 66 691708 5351853 -727 1130-610-18 132 -34 222 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-17 125 -23 159 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-11 121 -33 318 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-10 131 -26 165 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-09 142 -38 225 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-06 131 -18 132 691709 5351853 -729 1130-610-03 179 25 72 691707 5351853 -727 1130-610-02 201 21 87 691707 5351853 -727 1130-610-01 201 -17 96 691707 5351853 -728 1065-619-06 163 4 90 691774 5351927 -661 1065-619-05 202 -10 117 691773 5351926 -662 1065-619-05 202 -10 117 691773 5351926 -662 1065-619-04 190 -12 114 691773 5351926 -662 1065-619-03 146 3 87 691775 5351927 -661 1025-503-31 173 -42 321 690624 5351663 -611 1025-503-18 159 -43 432 690624 5351663 -610 1025-503-12 166 -33 339 690624 5351663 -610 1025-503-08 164 -45 417 690624 5351663 -611 1025-503-07 159 -46 426 690624 5351663 -611 1025-503-05 186 -40 375 690623 5351663 -611 1025-503-04 160 10 369 690624 5351663 -609 1025-503-03 172 18 342 690623 5351663 -608 1025-503-02 186 10 246 690623 5351663 -609 1025-497-22 162 -14 177 690567 5351646 -609

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m

Table 5: Surface regional exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Drilled Length

(m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM Northing

(m) UTM Elevation

(m) 23IGX068A 195 -45 359.0 697018 5354956 410 23IGX069 193 -55 728.0 696919 5355373 406 23IGX070 50 -45 455.0 695504 5354606 399 24IGX082 188 -49 654.6 696490 5355422 402 24IGX083 181 -53 650.0 696490 5355422 402 24IGX084 174 -53 662.0 696490 5355423 403 24IGX085 360 -45 266.0 696303 5355042 412 24IGX086 0 -55 287.0 696303 5355042 412 24IGX087 360 -65 401.0 696303 5355042 412 24IGX088 205 -56 309.4 695964 5354879 404 24IGX089 200 -63 624.0 695972 5354941 404 24IGX090B 184 -60 590.0 695973 5354943 405 24IGX091 0 -45 204.0 696270 5355039 410 24IGX092 0 -55 210.0 696270 5355039 410 24IGX093 0 -65 231.0 696270 5355039 410 24IGX094 0 -72 275.4 696304 5355041 413 24IGX095 357 -50 306.0 696344 5355019 415 24IGX096A 357 -63 240.0 696345 5355019 414 24IGX097 2 -48 150.0 696402 5355091 417 24IGX098 360 -58 192.0 696402 5355090 417 24IGX099 0 -45 186.0 696223 5355046 406 24IGX100 0 -59 120.0 696370 5355016 417 24IGX101 0 -67 249.0 696370 5355016 417 25IGX102 1 -51 270.0 696146 5355033 409 25IGX103 4 -64 260.0 696146 5355032 409 25IGX104 180 -45 405.6 697263 5355738 400 25IGX105 4 -51 279.0 696036 5355013 405 25IGX106 0 -45 246.0 696042 5355047 407 25IGX107 180 -45 162.0 696153 5355078 408 25IGX108 2 -50 210.3 696153 5355076 408 25IGX109 3 -45 243.0 695956 5355016 418 25IGX110 180 -45 292.9 696035 5355086 412 25IGX111 2 -68 348.0 696419 5355006 418 25IGX112 359 -45 300.0 696484 5354985 418 25IGX113 2 -60 354.0 696485 5354984 418 25IGX114A 4 -67 342.0 696485 5354984 418 25IGX115 4 -70 396.0 696528 5354980 419 25IGX116 4 -65 394.5 696528 5354980 419 25IGX117 1 -46 291.0 696658 5354943 414 25IGX118 1 -56 318.0 696657 5354942 413



Figure 1: Island Gold Mine - C/E1E Longitudinal: New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights





Figure 2: Island Gold Mine - New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones





Figure 3: Cline-Pick Mines Plan Map with current and historic drilling

A-A' cross section reference (see Figure 4)





Figure 4: Cline- Pick Mines Longitudinal with current and historic drilling





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b731f957-e427-45bc-912c-1a1fcfcd846a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0cf7e49-909c-447a-8aaa-ab7d96378b4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da001d3e-e9d7-4674-8fdf-d1d46a314899

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e955b77-02ad-41bc-b758-fc61609100f3