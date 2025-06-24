Anzeige
Alamos Gold Inc.: Alamos Gold Intersects Additional High-Grade Mineralization Across the Island Gold Deposit and Adjacent to Multiple Nearby Past-Producing Mines

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported new results from underground and surface drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. Additionally, the regional exploration program has been successful in intersecting high-grade gold mineralization at the past-producing Cline-Pick and Edwards mines, located seven kilometres from the Magino Mill.

"Island Gold's Mineral Reserve base has increased for 12 consecutive years. Our ongoing exploration success across the extent of the deposit, as well as within the hanging wall and footwall continues to support our expectation this tremendous pace of growth will continue. This growth highlights the significant near-term upside opportunities we expect to incorporate into the Island Gold District Expansion Study which we expect to release later this year. Additionally, the high-grades being intersected within the nearby Cline-Pick and Edwards past producing mines, highlight the longer-term opportunities for further growth through multiple sources of higher-grade ore feeding a potential larger expansion of the Magino mill," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Island Gold Main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include1:

• Island West (C-Zone)

• 21.58 g/t Au (21.58 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (1025-503-05);

• 14.81 g/t Au (14.81 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (1025-503-08); and

• 13.92 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (1025-497-22).

• Island East (E1E-Zone)

• 15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.72 m (945-624-83).

Island Gold Hanging Wall and Footwall exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within new and recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent significant opportunities to continue to grow near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which are low-cost to develop, given their proximity to existing infrastructure. New highlights include1:

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

B Zone

• 37.26 g/t Au (14.88 g/t cut) over 2.86 m (850-472-38).

NS1 Zone

• 11.66 g/t Au (11.66 g/t cut) over 9.37 m (850-472-32); and

• 33.33 g/t Au (28.09 g/t cut) over 2.83 m (850-472-23).

NS2 Zone: growing parallel structure, 200 m east of NS1 Zone

• 64.85 g/t Au (12.52 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (1025-503-03); and

• 11.89 g/t Au (11.89 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (1025-503-02).

• Island East Footwall Zones

E1D Zone

• 21.42 g/t Au (21.42 g/t cut) over 4.00 m (945-624-73).

E1D1 Zone

• 86.36 g/t Au (50.87 g/t cut) over 2.01 m (945-624-79); and

• 18.94 g/t Au (18.94 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (945-624-83).

NTH Zone

• 191.26 g/t Au (14.14 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-619-10); and

• 28.12 g/t Au (7.72 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (620-619-11).

Other Hanging Wall and Footwall intersections within yet to be defined zones (Unknown Zones): drilling continues to intersect high-grade mineralization beyond currently defined zones and in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. This includes drill hole 1025-503-12 (86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m), located 45 m south of the main C-Zone in Island West. These are part of more than 1,500 intersections above 3 g/t Au outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the hanging wall and footwall. Through additional drilling, there is excellent potential to define additional new zones supporting significant growth in near-mine Mineral Reserves and Resources. New highlights include2:

Footwall

• 43.75 g/t Au over 2.05 m (1065-619-05);

• 84.52 g/t Au over 0.95 m (1130-610-19);

• 18.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m (850-472-16);

• 23.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m (1025-503-07); and

• 10.89 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-50).

Hanging Wall

• 86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m (1025-503-12);

• 10.20 g/t Au over 12.00 m (850-472-26);

• 23.37 g/t Au over 5.10 m (890-461-51);

• 51.60 g/t Au over 2.20 m (1025-503-02);

• 53.04 g/t Au over 2.13 m (850-472-29);

• 17.59 g/t Au over 4.40 m (890-461-14);

• 12.68 g/t Au over 5.50 m (890-461-43); and

• 20.18 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-470-05).

Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: Ongoing surface and underground delineation drilling is focused on the conversion of a significant portion of the large Mineral Resource base which is expected to be incorporated into an Expansion Study to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025. Drilling from the 945, 1065, 1130, and 1160-levels has continued to define wider, higher-grade zones over a 150 m by 250 m area within the Island Main structure. New highlights include1:

• 83.02 g/t Au (28.30 g/t cut) over 5.57 m (1160-625-11);

• 55.63 g/t Au (40.28 g/t cut) over 6.36 m (1160-625-11);

• 60.81 g/t Au (41.21 g/t cut) over 5.09 m (945-623-05);

• 31.44 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 8.27 m (1130-610-18);

• 43.36 g/t Au (42.58 g/t cut) over 5.97 m (1160-625-02);

• 22.83 g/t Au (13.75 g/t cut) over 10.78 m (945-624-73);

• 31.46 g/t Au (26.08 g/t cut) over 7.33 m (1130-610-01);

• 7.23 g/t Au (7.23 g/t cut) over 31.63 m (1160-625-03); and

• 23.80 g/t Au (16.04 g/t cut) over 6.31 m (1130-610-06).

1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au.
2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut.

Regional drilling within the past producing Cline-Pick and Edwards Mines has extended high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of previous mining. All three deposits are within seven kilometres of the Magino mill and are being targeted as potential sources of additional higher-grade mill feed within a larger expansion. New highlights include3:

Cline-Pick Mines:

• 8.22 g/t Au over 21.13 m (24IGX087), including:

º 82.54 g/t Au over 1.57 m; and

º 11.25 g/t Au over 1.48 m.

• 19.22 g/t Au over 4.65 m (25IGX102), including:

º 34.19 g/t Au over 2.59 m.

• 18.83 g/t Au over 4.29 m (25IGX108), including:

º 82.30 g/t Au over 0.81 m.

• 41.01 g/t Au over 1.55 m (24IGX095), including:

º 68.90 g/t Au over 0.91 m.

• 8.00 g/t Au over 6.46 m (24IGX085), including:

º 132.50 g/t Au over 0.30 m.

Edwards Mine:

• 55.95 g/t Au over 2.12 m (24IGX089), including:

º 131.00 g/t Au over 0.87 m

3 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1, 2, and 3, and in Figures 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the end of this news release.

2025 Exploration Drilling Program

A total of $27 million is budgeted for exploration at the Island Gold District in 2025, up from $20 million spent in 2024. The exploration program will build on the success from 2024, with high-grade gold mineralization extended across the Island Gold deposit, as well as within multiple structures within the hanging wall and footwall. This drove another significant increase in Mineral Reserves and Resources, marking the ninth consecutive year.

Given ongoing exploration success and with the deposit open laterally and at depth, and some of the best intercepts ever drilled at Island Gold located within the lower portion of Island East, there is excellent potential for further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources. The discovery cost of the high-grade Mineral Resource additions averaged an attractive $13 per ounce in 2024, and $13 per ounce over the past five years.

Following up on this success, a total of 41,500 m of underground drilling is planned in 2025 with a focus on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure. Additionally, 18,000 m of surface exploration drilling has been budgeted targeting the area between the Island Gold and Magino deposits, as well as the down-plunge extension of the Island Gold deposit, below a depth of 1,500 m. Included within sustaining capital, 30,800 m of underground delineation drilling is planned and focused on the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

Magino's exploration program has been incorporated into the broader Island Gold District budget which totals $27 million. The focus in 2025 will be expanding mineralization to the east of the pit which was previously constrained by the border with Island Gold prior to the acquisition. Included within 2025 sustaining capital guidance is 18,000 m of surface delineation drilling planned at Magino. The focus of the delineation drilling is the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

The regional exploration program at the Island Gold District includes 10,000 m of surface drilling, consistent with the 2024 program. The focus will be following up on high-grade mineralization intersected at the Cline-Pick and Edwards deposits located approximately seven kilometres northeast of the Island Gold mine. Drilling will also be completed at the Island Gold North Shear target, and to the east and along strike from the Island Gold mine to test the extension of the E1E-zone.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

High-grade gold mineralization further extended outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 1025-level, between vertical depths of 900 m and 1,300 m.

New highlights in the C-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1) 1:

• Island West (C-Zone)

• 21.58 g/t Au (21.58 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (1025-503-05);

• 13.92 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (1025-497-22); and

• 14.81 g/t Au (14.81 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (1025-503-08).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the main Island Gold structure (C-Zone), underground exploration drilling continued to target high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 850 and 1025-levels.

NS1 and NS2 Hanging Wall Zones

The NS1 zone is a northwest-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone that was discovered in early 2023. The first stopes were mined from the NS1 zone during the second half of 2023 and it continues to be actively mined, highlighting the near-term opportunities within these hanging wall and footwall zones.

The NS2 zone is a sub-parallel, northwest-striking structure discovered in 2024, 200 m east of the NS1 zone. To date, this zone has been defined over a vertical extent of 300 m, and an average strike of 100 m. Recent drilling suggests that the vertical extent could extend to at least 400 m.

In addition, as highlighted in the January 13, 2025 exploration update, several other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit from reinterpretation of historical hanging wall drilling. These structures will be further evaluated as underground exploration drilling advances.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include1 (Figure 2, Table 1):

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

B Zone

• 37.26 g/t Au (14.88 g/t cut) over 2.86 m (850-472-38).

NS1 Zone:

• 11.66 g/t Au (11.66 g/t cut) over 9.37 m (850-472-32); and

• 33.33 g/t Au (28.09 g/t cut) over 2.83 m (850-472-23).

NS2 Zone: expanding a new structure parallel and 200 m east of NS1 Zone

• 64.85 g/t Au (12.52 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (1025-503-03); and

• 11.89 g/t Au (11.89 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (1025-503-02).

Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in upper to middle portions of Island East.

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

• Island East (E1E-Zone)

• 15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.72 m (945-624-83).

Underground Delineation Drilling

Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: ongoing drilling focused on the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves from the 945, 1065, 1130, and 1160-levels has defined wider, higher-grade zones over a 150 m by 250 m area within the Island Main structure. Ongoing surface and underground delineation drilling is focused on the conversion of a significant portion of the large Mineral Resource base which is expected to be incorporated into an Expansion Study to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025. New highlights include1:

• 83.02 g/t Au (28.30 g/t cut) over 5.57 m (1160-625-11);

• 55.63 g/t Au (40.28 g/t cut) over 6.36 m (1160-625-11);

• 60.81 g/t Au (41.21 g/t cut) over 5.09 m (945-623-05);

• 31.44 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 8.27 m (1130-610-18);

• 43.36 g/t Au (42.58 g/t cut) over 5.97 m (1160-625-02);

• 22.83 g/t Au (13.75 g/t cut) over 10.78 m (945-624-73);

• 31.46 g/t Au (26.08 g/t cut) over 7.33 m (1130-610-01);

• 7.23 g/t Au (7.23 g/t cut) over 31.63 m (1160-625-03);

• 23.80 g/t Au (16.04 g/t cut) over 6.31 m (1130-610-06);

• 12.16 g/t Au (12.16 g/t cut) over 12.06 m (1065-619-03);

• 31.11 g/t Au (24.03 g/t cut) over 4.31 m (1130-610-11);

• 14.20 g/t Au (14.20 g/t cut) over 7.04 m (1065-619-06);

• 11.18 g/t Au (11.18 g/t cut) over 8.17 m (1065-619-04);

• 16.59 g/t Au (16.59 g/t cut) over 5.39 m (1160-625-16);

• 19.61 g/t Au (19.61 g/t cut) over 4.22 m (1130-610-02);

• 11.42 g/t Au (11.42 g/t cut) over 6.74 m (1065-619-05);

• 7.34 g/t Au (7.34 g/t cut) over 9.85 m (1130-610-09);

• 11.40 g/t Au (11.40 g/t cut) over 5.28 m (1130-610-10); and

• 12.60 g/t Au (12.60 g/t cut) over 4.25 m (945-623-07).

Island East Footwall Zones

Underground exploration drilling continues to target and expand high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 620 and 945-levels that were defined and included in year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Resources. Ongoing drilling in 2025 continues to confirm the continuity and extend high-grade gold mineralization within the E1D, E1D1, and NTH zones, located between 10 m and 60 m from the E1E-Zone.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include1 (Figure 2, Table 1):

• Island East Footwall Zones

E1D Zone

• 21.42 g/t Au (21.42 g/t cut) over 4.00 m (945-624-73).

E1D1 Zone

• 86.36 g/t Au (50.87 g/t cut) over 2.01 m (945-624-79); and

• 18.94 g/t Au (18.94 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (945-624-83).

NTH Zone

• 191.26 g/t Au (14.14 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (620-619-10); and

• 28.12 g/t Au (7.72 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (620-619-11).

As with the hanging wall and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold's Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of a growing number of sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted and defined with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms.

These zones, and other targets within the hanging wall and footwall, represent significant opportunities to continue defining additional high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. These zones continue to enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile and provide additional operational flexibility with multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity are not yet established ("Unknown Zone"). These are part of more than 1,500 intersections above 3 g/t Au within recently defined and yet to be defined zones in the hanging wall and footwall. These intersections are outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the opportunity for significant near-mine additions as ongoing drilling further defines these areas.

New highlights include2 (Table 1):

Footwall

• 43.75 g/t Au over 2.05 m (1065-619-05);

• 84.52 g/t Au over 0.95 m (1130-610-19);

• 18.56 g/t Au over 4.10 m (850-472-16);

• 23.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m (1025-503-07);

• 10.89 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-50); and

• 13.50 g/t Au over 2.25 m (850-472-16).

Hanging Wall

• 86.23 g/t Au over 2.15 m (1025-503-12);

• 10.20 g/t Au over 12.00 m (850-472-26);

• 23.37 g/t Au over 5.10 m (890-461-51);

• 51.60 g/t Au over 2.20 m (1025-503-02);

• 53.04 g/t Au over 2.13 m (850-472-29);

• 17.59 g/t Au over 4.40 m (890-461-14);

• 12.68 g/t Au over 5.50 m (890-461-43);

• 20.18 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-470-05);

• 15.39 g/t Au over 3.50 m (850-472-20);

• 24.26 g/t Au over 2.20 m (945-623-03);

• 14.93 g/t Au over 2.55 m (850-472-29); and

• 13.28 g/t Au over 2.35 m (850-482-01).

1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au.
2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut.

Regional Exploration: Cline-Pick and Edwards Mines

The Cline-Pick and Edwards mines are located seven kilometres by road northeast of the Magino Mill. Alamos acquired these past-producing mines in 2020 as part of its consolidation of the northeastern segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt with the acquisition of Trillium Mining Corp.

Historic interest in the area dates to 1918 with Cline Lake Gold Mines Ltd & O'Brien Gold Mining Ltd developing underground from the Shaft 3 and 4 areas (Figure 3 and 4). Shaft 4 was the focus of mining operations between 1938-1942 producing 63,328 oz Au (300,981 tonnes @ 6.55 g/t Au). The property remained inactive until Pick Mines Ltd. acquired the property in 1959 and continued lateral development from Shaft 3. No production resulted from the Pick Mines period with the property reverting to the Crown in 1974. The Pick property was closed to staking until the early 1980's with it changing ownership multiple times until being acquired by Alamos in 2020.

At Edwards, interest dates to 1924 with Peter Edwards staking the original claims that are optioned a year later by Hollinger Gold Mines. The main historic Shaft 1 was sunk and mining operations commenced from 1933-1937 producing 435 oz Au (1,426 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t Au). Property ownership changed multiple times until 1996, when River Gold Mines in partnership with VenCan Gold Corporation developed a portal/decline to the south-west of Shaft 1 and mined two ore shoots to the 280 m level. Production continued until gold prices fell in 2001, forcing the closure of the mine. During this period, the Edwards mine produced 140,000 oz. Au (387,000 tonnes @ 11.2 g/t Au). The Edwards property was bought by Strike Minerals Inc. in 2002 and throughout their ownership they were able to develop exploration drifts to the North at the 60m and 90m levels at Edwards Shaft. There has been no further production on the Edwards Mine since its closure.

Since then, detailed historical data compilation, historic mine working digitization, and geological modelling has been completed which has supported exploration targeting within the larger gold system without the limitations of mineral tenure boundaries.

A total of 14,688 m across 44 holes were completed by Alamos at Cline-Pick and Edwards between 2023 and 2025 as part of the regional drilling program (in addition to 4 abandoned holes). Assays are pending for 9 of the 44 drill holes.

This drilling has expanded high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of historic mining. Extension of high-grade gold mineralization at these historic mines represent potential future sources of additional ore within a larger expansion of the Magino mill. New highlights include3:

Cline-Pick Mines:

• 8.22 g/t Au over 21.13 m (24IGX087), including:

º 82.54 g/t Au over 1.57 m; and

º 11.25 g/t Au over 1.48 m.

• 19.22 g/t Au over 4.65 m (25IGX102), including:

º 34.19 g/t Au over 2.59 m.

• 18.83 g/t Au over 4.29 m (25IGX108), including:

º 82.30 g/t Au over 0.81 m; and

º 14.35 g/t Au over 0.95 m.

• 41.01 g/t Au over 1.55 m (24IGX095), including:

º 68.90 g/t Au over 0.91 m.

• 8.00 g/t Au over 6.46 m (24IGX085), including:

º 132.50 g/t Au over 0.30 m.

• 5.65 g/t Au over 5.40 m (24IGX096A), including:

º 51.10 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

• 23.66 g/t Au over 1.38 m (25IGX109), including:

º 54.40 g/t Au over 0.57 m.

• 4.95 g/t Au over 7.34 m (24IGX085), including:

º 11.93 g/t Au over 0.99 m; and

º 33.90 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

• 13.16 g/t Au over 1.77 m (24IGX101), including:

º 62.90 g/t Au over 0.34 m.

Edwards Mine:

• 55.95 g/t Au over 2.12 m (24IGX089), including:

º 131.00 g/t Au over 0.87 m.

• 36.80 g/t Au over 0.40 m (24IGX088);

• 32.00 g/t Au over 0.43 m (24IGX088);

• 31.20 g/t Au over 0.45 m (24IGX088); and

• 13.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m (24IGX088).

3 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Geology Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. Exploration core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Approximately 20% of all delineation core is cut and stored, and the entire core sample is sent for analysis on all definition programs.

The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT and Actlabs laboratories, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, all located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT, Actlabs and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The Island Gold Mine QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the August 29, 2022 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439
Khalid Elhaj
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5427
ir@alamosgold.com


The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "budget", "prospective" "potential", "opportunity" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, opportunities to add near mine and further high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources, the Island Gold District Expansion Study, the expansion of the Magino mill, and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic which may impact the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; risks associated with the startup of new mines; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S-K 1300") which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Cautionary Note regarding non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess gold mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. "Sustaining capital" are expenditures that do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company's development projects.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income and are not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. This includes "Earnings from operations", which is intended to provide an indication of the Company's operating performance and represents the amount of earnings before net finance income/expense, foreign exchange gain/loss, other income/loss, and income tax expense. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures are detailed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.alamosgold.com.

Table 1: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground and Surface Mine Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average.

Capping values: Island West (C-zone) and Island Main @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; E1D, NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; E1D1 zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS2, NTH and NTH2 zone @ 35 g/t Au

Hole IDZoneTarget AreaFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length
(m)		True Width
(m)		Au Uncut
(g/t)		Au Cut
(g/t)		Vertical Depth
(m)
850-472-38BIsland West Hanging Wall168.10173.955.852.8637.2614.88990
850-472-22BIsland West Hanging Wall117.00119.702.702.655.115.11888
1025-503-05CIsland West279.60290.0010.405.0721.5821.581190
1025-503-08CIsland West306.90309.402.502.0214.8114.811222
1025-497-22CIsland West153.30157.203.903.1513.9213.921029
1025-503-31CIsland West276.30280.053.752.117.607.601185
1025-503-07CIsland West293.35299.506.152.077.357.351209
1025-503-04CIsland West158.80162.003.203.116.916.91953
850-470-06CIsland West173.00178.505.503.925.375.37860
945-624-73E1DIsland East Footwall380.50385.505.004.0021.4221.421263
945-624-73E1DIsland East Footwall364.35369.655.303.447.786.371248
945-624-79E1D1Island East Footwall414.66418.704.042.0186.3650.871318
945-624-83E1D1Island East Footwall245.00248.003.002.1018.9418.941083
945-624-83E1EIsland East230.60234.003.402.7215.8715.871073
540-578-25E1EIsland East53.6556.052.402.008.298.29531
540-578-21E1EIsland East61.1564.002.852.224.674.67517
1130-610-19E1EIsland East50.6053.002.402.304.504.501087
540-578-18E1EIsland East80.4083.703.302.253.403.40571
1130-610-03E1EIsland East48.3751.002.632.413.193.191088
1130-610-03E1EIsland East39.5044.474.974.713.103.101091
540-578-24E1EIsland East72.5079.507.002.653.103.10558
850-472-23NS1Island West Hanging Wall117.20120.753.552.8333.3328.09926
850-472-32NS1Island West Hanging Wall109.90119.759.859.3711.6611.66905
1025-503-03NS2Island West Hanging Wall259.00262.003.002.0964.8512.52879
1025-503-02NS2Island West Hanging Wall206.60209.302.702.2011.8911.89939
1025-503-04NS2Island West Hanging Wall257.50260.503.002.108.908.90915
620-619-10NTHIsland East Footwall161.05164.603.552.10191.2614.14681
620-619-11NTHIsland East Footwall154.90157.903.002.7828.127.72689
620-619-19NTH2Island East Footwall80.2083.002.802.625.235.23564
620-619-02NTH2Island East Footwall16.5518.852.302.124.884.88607
620-619-13NTH2Island East Footwall14.0016.202.202.143.523.52603
620-619-12NTH4Island East Footwall195.10197.652.552.078.548.54732
1025-503-12UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall298.85301.002.15 86.23 1167
1130-610-19UnknownIsland East Footwall29.5530.500.95 84.52 1097
850-472-29UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall190.87193.002.13 53.04 1028
1025-503-02UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall230.10232.302.20 51.60 930
1065-619-05UnknownIsland East Footwall81.7083.752.05 43.75 1059
945-623-03UnknownIsland East Hanging Wall155.30157.502.20 24.26 950
890-461-51UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall160.40165.505.10 23.37 902
1025-503-07UnknownIsland West Footwall399.00401.002.00 23.29 1291
850-470-05UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall103.40106.453.05 20.18 950
850-472-16UnknownIsland West Footwall142.90147.004.10 18.56 955
890-461-14UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall183.90188.304.40 17.59 968
850-472-20UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall144.00147.503.50 15.39 923
850-472-29UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall181.45184.002.55 14.93 1019
850-472-16UnknownIsland West Footwall162.30164.552.25 13.50 969
850-482-01UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall496.00498.352.35 13.28 761
890-461-43UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall101.40106.905.50 12.68 892
1025-503-18UnknownIsland West Footwall71.4573.001.55 11.68 1043
850-472-01UnknownIsland West Footwall157.00159.002.00 11.12 969
890-461-50UnknownIsland West Footwall51.5055.704.20 10.89 866
850-472-26UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall180.00192.0012.00 10.20 1018
1025-503-04UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall242.50244.602.10 10.18 922
850-472-31UnknownIsland West Footwall163.35170.607.25 9.29 960
1025-503-07UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall173.60176.002.40 8.65 1119
850-470-05UnknownIsland West Footwall146.00148.002.00 8.33 989
540-578-21UnknownIsland East Footwall17.5020.503.00 7.74 528
850-472-27UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall95.7097.752.05 7.35 937
850-472-25UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall150.00153.003.00 7.31 973
850-470-06UnknownIsland West Footwall76.0078.402.40 7.18 854
540-578-22UnknownIsland East Footwall27.3029.802.50 6.85 527
1025-503-07UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall370.50372.502.00 6.52 1268
850-472-07UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall104.30106.902.60 6.45 943
850-472-27UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall155.35157.352.00 6.22 992
945-624-61UnknownIsland East Footwall364.50368.063.56 5.91 1280
850-470-06UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall197.60200.002.40 5.88 861
850-472-14UnknownIsland West Footwall164.20167.453.25 5.80 929
540-578-07UnknownIsland East Footwall91.4593.602.15 5.36 576
MH39-06UnknownIsland East Footwall1573.801575.701.90 5.24 1488
620-619-12UnknownIsland East Footwall129.40131.351.95 5.11 685
620-619-13UnknownIsland East Footwall244.00246.302.30 5.10 781
850-472-05UnknownIsland West Footwall321.40323.402.00 4.79 1161
620-619-10UnknownIsland East Footwall132.65134.652.00 4.77 665
890-461-50UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall145.80148.803.00 4.52 868
890-461-31UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall236.00238.402.40 4.43 1028
850-472-15UnknownIsland West Footwall200.85205.704.85 4.10 969
1025-503-04UnknownIsland West Hanging Wall311.60315.503.90 3.18 889
540-578-10UnknownIsland East Footwall17.1019.051.95 3.04 539


Table 2: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Delineation Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 50 gram*metre.

Capping values: Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au

Hole IDZoneTarget AreaFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length
(m)		True Width
(m)		Au Uncut
(g/t)		Au Cut
(g/t)		Vertical Depth
(m)
1065-619-03E1EIsland East66.7579.312.5512.0612.1612.161039
1065-619-04E1EIsland East90100108.1711.1811.181065
1065-619-05E1EIsland East98.95107.558.66.7411.4211.421063
1065-619-06E1EIsland East69.376.857.557.0414.214.21038
1130-610-01E1EIsland East62.571.438.937.3331.4626.081130
1130-610-02E1EIsland East54.2859.555.274.2219.6119.611089
1130-610-06E1EIsland East6474.3510.356.3123.816.041133
1130-610-09E1EIsland East70.59322.59.857.347.341163
1130-610-10E1EIsland East103.5111.585.2811.411.41159
1130-610-11E1EIsland East90.898.357.554.3131.1124.031163
1130-610-17E1EIsland East78.787.38.65.616.326.321144
1130-610-18E1EIsland East84.5510015.458.2731.4424.031164
1160-625-02E1EIsland East148158.7510.755.9743.3642.581209
1160-625-03E1EIsland East111.86171.459.5431.637.237.231208
1160-625-10E1EIsland East131143126.674.324.321206
1160-625-11E1EIsland East139148.49.46.3655.6340.281216
1160-625-11E1EIsland East157.9167.19.25.5783.0228.31228
1160-625-16E1EIsland East90.799.89.15.3916.5916.591180
1160-625-17E1EIsland East89.8105.1515.357.284.294.291188
1160-625-17E1EIsland East1291694018.873.73.71218
945-623-05E1EIsland East112.5118.656.155.0960.8141.211008
945-623-07E1EIsland East133.2140.37.14.2512.612.6889
945-624-73E1EIsland East315.5332.2516.7510.7822.8313.751208


Table 3: Island Gold Regional Exploration - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from 2023-2025 Surface Exploration Drilling at Cline-Pick and Edwards.

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average

All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

Hole IDZoneTarget AreaFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length
(m)		Au Uncut
(g/t)		Vertical Depth
(m)
23IGX068A 87-53305.46305.770.316.55207
23IGX069 87-53320.40320.700.308.42268
24IGX082 Cline224.57224.930.364.85163
240.16240.670.513.46174
291.46291.810.3545.00210
440.34443.112.773.51311
523.08526.643.565.34382
Including 523.08523.400.3234.10
600.71601.250.544.86413
24IGX083 Cline-Pick341.78342.200.424.06260
402.63403.931.303.43304
24IGX084 Cline-Pick182.60184.942.343.42143
326.90327.991.093.58252
420.02427.567.543.41323
Including 421.37422.931.5614.94
24IGX085 Cline-Pick72.3278.786.468.0053
Including 73.6273.920.30132.50
123.80131.147.344.9589
Including 124.27125.260.9911.93
Including 128.71129.260.5533.90
222.50222.930.4310.90154
24IGX086 Cline-Pick57.7058.200.5024.3047
96.1297.361.249.1779
Including 96.1296.450.3326.00
24IGX087 Cline-Pick83.73104.8621.138.2285
Including 89.9391.501.5782.54
Including 97.4498.921.4811.25
24IGX088 Edwards83.7384.881.154.7369
92.7796.123.357.1078
92.7793.370.6013.60
94.4594.850.4036.80
99.80100.650.854.2182
159.55159.980.4332.00130
200.82201.270.4531.20166
204.94206.001.068.51
24IGX089 Edwards146.88149.002.1255.95130
Including 146.88147.750.87131.00
24IGX090B Edwards140.90141.670.774.04121
24IGX093 Cline-Pick211.38212.701.326.25190
24IGX094 Cline-Pick97.34100.423.086.0894
Including 100.12100.420.3060.20
140.02141.661.644.05134
Including 141.07141.660.5910.85
24IGX095 Cline-Pick46.2248.732.515.8936
Including 46.2247.581.3610.60
76.5477.060.525.3858
98.52100.071.5541.0175
Including 98.5299.430.9168.90
268.79270.842.056.79202
Including 268.79269.540.7514.60
24IGX096A Cline-Pick161.00166.405.405.65144
Including 161.00161.550.5551.10
24IGX097 Cline-Pick6.006.830.833.045
9.9510.390.4424.707
32.6833.250.574.9924
148.96149.350.394.40108
24IGX098 Cline-Pick63.5369.866.333.5257
Including 68.9069.200.3045.60
24IGX100 Cline-Pick102.83103.260.433.9188
24IGX101 Cline-Pick160.66162.431.7713.16148
Including 160.66161.000.3462.90
25IGX102 Cline-Pick11.2315.884.6519.2211
Including 13.2915.882.5934.19
25IGX103 Cline-Pick15.0115.520.513.2414
25IGX104 373.41373.850.446.91251
376.61377.140.533.73254
396.28396.680.4013.05263
25IGX105 Cline-Pick50.1652.802.643.0440
66.9967.290.303.4652
134.93135.920.993.44104
260.24260.600.364.95198
25IGX108 Cline-Pick60.8661.650.794.6649
150.37154.664.2918.83122
Including 150.37151.180.8182.30
Including 152.59153.540.9514.35
164.94166.561.625.60130
25IGX109 Cline-Pick47.1148.050.946.0034
Including 47.7548.050.3011.75
88.3289.701.3823.6661
Including 88.3288.890.5754.40


Table 4: Island Gold underground exploration and delineation, and surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole IDAzimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)		Drilled Length
(m)		UTM Easting
(m)		UTM Northing
(m)		UTM Elevation
(m)
MH39-06340-7710816916445351376397
945-624-8335-402886918975351741-538
945-624-7978-714596918985351740-538
945-624-7359-604296918975351741-538
945-624-7359-604296918975351741-538
945-624-61261-794086918955351766-538
945-623-07284131716918415351852-538
945-623-05290-471566918415351852-540
945-623-03250-1010056918425351850-539
890-461-51173-122316902175351519-483
890-461-50183-11506902175351519-482
890-461-43141-151446902185351520-483
890-461-31121-432886902195351520-484
890-461-14160-312706902185351520-483
850-482-0135886066904075351617-452
850-472-38295-563126904025351376-465
850-472-32342-291446904055351377-466
850-472-31328-412016904045351376-466
850-472-2931-672346904075351376-467
850-472-27296-653276904045351376-467
850-472-26256-642766904025351374-467
850-472-25252-542406904025351374-467
850-472-23354-402286904055351377-466
850-472-22330-191566904045351376-466
850-472-20308-301806904035351376-466
850-472-16342-461986904055351376-466
850-472-15340-333006904045351376-466
850-472-14331-291866904045351376-466
850-472-0738-632436904075351376-467
850-472-0526-753246904075351377-467
850-472-01340-491956904065351377-467
850-470-06267-22436903545351458-468
850-470-05256-691656903555351458-469
620-619-19166161116916645352159-207
620-619-13207-472646916625352158-210
620-619-12196-452196916635352158-210
620-619-11197-381866916635352158-209
620-619-10209-331926916625352158-209
620-619-02174-592706916645352159-210
540-578-251811846912985351980-151
540-578-24135-201236912995351980-152
540-578-22228101566912955351981-151
540-578-2119914906912975351980-150
540-578-18149-281836912995351980-152
540-578-10204-171416912985351980-151
540-578-07168-281326912985351980-152
1160-625-21157-51266918515351912-747
1160-625-17191-352046918505351911-748
1160-625-16199-301896918505351911-748
1160-625-11177-362016918505351911-748
1160-625-10142-332226918515351912-748
1160-625-03160-332136918515351911-748
1160-625-02167-302676918505351911-748
1130-610-20191-161026917075351853-728
1130-610-1915923666917085351853-727
1130-610-18132-342226917095351853-729
1130-610-17125-231596917095351853-729
1130-610-11121-333186917095351853-729
1130-610-10131-261656917095351853-729
1130-610-09142-382256917095351853-729
1130-610-06131-181326917095351853-729
1130-610-0317925726917075351853-727
1130-610-0220121876917075351853-727
1130-610-01201-17966917075351853-728
1065-619-061634906917745351927-661
1065-619-05202-101176917735351926-662
1065-619-05202-101176917735351926-662
1065-619-04190-121146917735351926-662
1065-619-031463876917755351927-661
1025-503-31173-423216906245351663-611
1025-503-18159-434326906245351663-610
1025-503-12166-333396906245351663-610
1025-503-08164-454176906245351663-611
1025-503-07159-464266906245351663-611
1025-503-05186-403756906235351663-611
1025-503-04160103696906245351663-609
1025-503-03172183426906235351663-608
1025-503-02186102466906235351663-609
1025-497-22162-141776905675351646-609

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m

Table 5: Surface regional exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole IDAzimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)		Drilled Length
(m)		UTM Easting
(m)		UTM Northing
(m)		UTM Elevation
(m)
23IGX068A195-45359.06970185354956410
23IGX069193-55728.06969195355373406
23IGX07050-45455.06955045354606399
24IGX082188-49654.66964905355422402
24IGX083181-53650.06964905355422402
24IGX084174-53662.06964905355423403
24IGX085360-45266.06963035355042412
24IGX0860-55287.06963035355042412
24IGX087360-65401.06963035355042412
24IGX088205-56309.46959645354879404
24IGX089200-63624.06959725354941404
24IGX090B184-60590.06959735354943405
24IGX0910-45204.06962705355039410
24IGX0920-55210.06962705355039410
24IGX0930-65231.06962705355039410
24IGX0940-72275.46963045355041413
24IGX095357-50306.06963445355019415
24IGX096A357-63240.06963455355019414
24IGX0972-48150.06964025355091417
24IGX098360-58192.06964025355090417
24IGX0990-45186.06962235355046406
24IGX1000-59120.06963705355016417
24IGX1010-67249.06963705355016417
25IGX1021-51270.06961465355033409
25IGX1034-64260.06961465355032409
25IGX104180-45405.66972635355738400
25IGX1054-51279.06960365355013405
25IGX1060-45246.06960425355047407
25IGX107180-45162.06961535355078408
25IGX1082-50210.36961535355076408
25IGX1093-45243.06959565355016418
25IGX110180-45292.96960355355086412
25IGX1112-68348.06964195355006418
25IGX112359-45300.06964845354985418
25IGX1132-60354.06964855354984418
25IGX114A4-67342.06964855354984418
25IGX1154-70396.06965285354980419
25IGX1164-65394.56965285354980419
25IGX1171-46291.06966585354943414
25IGX1181-56318.06966575354942413


Figure 1: Island Gold Mine - C/E1E Longitudinal: New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights

Figure 1 Island Gold Mine - CE1E Longitudinal _ New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights

Figure 2: Island Gold Mine - New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones

Figure 2 Island Gold Mine - New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights_ Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones

Figure 3: Cline-Pick Mines Plan Map with current and historic drilling
A-A' cross section reference (see Figure 4)

Figure 3 Cline-Pick Mines Plan Map with current and historic drilling

Figure 4: Cline- Pick Mines Longitudinal with current and historic drilling

Figure 4 Cline- Pick Mines Longitudinal with current and historic drilling

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b731f957-e427-45bc-912c-1a1fcfcd846a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0cf7e49-909c-447a-8aaa-ab7d96378b4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da001d3e-e9d7-4674-8fdf-d1d46a314899

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e955b77-02ad-41bc-b758-fc61609100f3


