Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Announces Comprehensive Restructuring of $15 Million March 2025 Equity Financing

Comprehensive restructuring eliminates the potential issuance of up to 1.5 billion shares of common stock

Plus Therapeutics files a request to withdraw the related resale registration statement with the SEC

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces a comprehensive restructuring of its previous $15 million equity financing announced on March 4, 2025. This strategic restructuring eliminates potential dilution of up to 1.5 billion shares of common stock, which the Company believes will significantly enhance shareholder value and position the Company to move forward with a more straightforward equity capital structure.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EQUITY FINANCING RESTRUCTURING

Elimination of Dilutive Warrants: The restructuring cancels warrants associated with the equity financing, which could have resulted in the issuance of up to 1.5 1 billion shares of common stock, leaving approximately 36 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of amended Series B Warrants at an alternative cashless exercise ratio of 1:1





The restructuring cancels warrants associated with the equity financing, which could have resulted in the issuance of up to 1.5 billion shares of common stock, leaving approximately 36 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of amended Series B Warrants at an alternative cashless exercise ratio of 1:1 Cancellation of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants (PFWs): The restructuring will lead to the cancellation of approximately 25 million shares of common stock (or PFWs in lieu), further reducing stockholder dilution





The restructuring will lead to the cancellation of approximately 25 million shares of common stock (or PFWs in lieu), further reducing stockholder dilution Future Financing Provisions: The Company will use 90% of future proceeds from any capital raised subsequent to July 1, 2025 to repay the holders of 22,727,270 shares of common stock (or PFWs in lieu) at 115% of the price originally paid for such securities in the March 2025 Equity Financing, based on an effective initial price of $0.66 per share





Plus Therapeutics has also filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to withdraw the resale registration statement related to the March 2025 Equity Financing. The Company would like to thank all parties involved in the transaction for their contribution to completing this fundamental restructuring. For more information, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 17, 2025, which can be found here.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://www.plustherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding potential dilution of the March 2025 Equity Financing, the impact that the restructuring referred to herein will have on shareholder value and the Company's equity capital structure, clinical outcomes, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect" "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; risks related to a halt in trading or delisting of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; risks related to the realization by shareholders of anticipated value from the restructuring referred to herein, as well as general market perception of the restructuring, the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company's clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be incorrect and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

1 Metric based on the maximum dilutive impact of the March 2025 Equity Financing, as of March 4, 2025, the closing date of such transaction, which assumes (i) a Reset Price equal to the Floor Price in each of the Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants, and (ii) use of the "alternative cashless exercise" feature in the Series B Warrants at a ratio of 3:1 at the time of exercise by the holders thereof.