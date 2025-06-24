Anzeige
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
WKN: A40YZC | ISIN: CA1079302081 | Ticker-Symbol: 8BT0
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 10:23
2,574 Euro
+3,27 % +0,082
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Announces Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Pivotal Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • Independent DSMB identifies no safety concerns, and recommends continuation of BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus immune check point inhibitor
  • Review marks third consecutive positive recommendation by DSMB
  • Study is being conducted under FDA Fast Track Designation

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to report that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its third scheduled safety data review of BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer (NCT06072612).

Following its review, the DSMB raised no safety concerns and recommended that the study continue without modifications. DSMB meetings occur quarterly as per the study protocol, and this marks the third consecutive positive recommendation from the DSMB affirming the favorable safety profile observed to date. Bria Cell's pivotal Phase 3 study is being conducted under Fast Track designation granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reflecting the significant unmet medical need in this patient population.

"The third consecutive DSMB review is a meaningful milestone in our Phase 3 trial, which continues to highlight the excellent safety and tolerability profile of BriaCell's regimen," commented Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "This latest positive review further strengthens our confidence in Bria-IMT's potential as a transformative immunotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer."

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about Bria-IMT's potential as a transformative immunotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, such as those are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


