Renewance Inc. Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary, Confirming Its Founders' Vision and Underscoring the Urgent Need for Responsible Battery Lifecycle Management

With over 150 serviced sites and 100 industry customers and partners, the industrial battery services leader reaches a major milestone-demonstrating the value of full-lifecycle battery solutions in advancing the clean energy transition.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / A decade ago, as deployments of industrial batteries began to scale across the energy and transportation sectors, a major industry gap emerged in plain sight. While innovation flourished around battery technology, manufacturing, and applications, few were asking a critical question: Who would take responsibility for these assets once they were in the field and later at the end of their useful life?

Tom Newhall, COO; Jamal Burki, CEO; Sander Jacobs, CCO

In 2015, three former senior leaders at GE Energy Storage-Jamal Burki, Tom Newhall, and Sander Jacobs-recognized that gap and took action. They founded Renewance Inc. to provide a new category of industrial services: one focused entirely on the safe, sustainable, and compliant management of battery assets throughout their full lifecycle.

Today, Renewance celebrates its 10-year anniversary. The milestone represents far more than longevity; it affirms the enduring value of a business built on foresight, deep technical expertise, and a mission-driven commitment to environmental stewardship.

Closing a Critical Gap in the Battery Ecosystem

As the demand for energy storage systems and electric vehicles continues to rise, batteries are being deployed at unprecedented rates -yet maximizing performance, efficiently managing maintenance programs, and ensuring compliance with ever evolving safety and environmental regulations often surpass an organization's ability to manage them effectively throughout the full lifecycle. What happens when a system fails? How do you perform maintenance safely and effectively? How do you remain compliant with safety and environmental regulations? Where do the batteries go at the end of their life?

This is the void Renewance was created to fill.

Renewance provides a comprehensive suite of services-spanning installation and commissioning, preventive and corrective maintenance, diagnostics and repairs, and end-of-life decommissioning, recycling, and repurposing. These services are delivered across more than 150 industrial sites in 30 U.S. states and supported by a dedicated team of 140 professionals, including 85 trained field technicians. The company has supported over 25+ GWh of battery projects and has safely decommissioned more than 320+ MWh, and recycled 3,000+ MT of battery systems, making a tangible environmental impact with each job.

RenewanceConnect, the company's digital platform, provides customers with seamless access to these services, enabling transparent lifecycle tracking, streamlined compliance, and actionable insights at every phase.

"Our customers are deploying batteries to power the future-but many don't have the in-house capability to manage the lifecycle risks and responsibilities that come with them," said CEO and co-founder Jamal Burki. "That's where we come in. We provide the services, systems, and peace of mind that allow them to stay focused on their core business, while we handle the technical, regulatory, and logistical complexity."

Serving Customers with Technical Depth and Environmental Integrity

From BESS OEMs, integrators and operators to EV OEMs, Dealers, Service shops, and fleet operators, Renewance's 100+ customers span the battery ecosystem. They rely on Renewance to ensure their battery systems remain safe, compliant, and high-performing-especially during critical transitions such as warranty handoffs, asset repowering, or facility decommissioning.

From routine lifecycle services to high-stakes field challenges, Renewance supports customers across the full spectrum of battery asset needs. They have partnered with energy storage and EV stakeholders to perform hundreds of successful installation and commissioning projects, ensuring systems launch safely and on schedule. Their teams continue to support ongoing operations and maintenance programs, providing preventive service, diagnostics, and responsive troubleshooting that maximize uptime and extend asset life.

More specifically, for complex scenarios, Renewance is equipped to deliver high-impact, safety-driven solutions. At a government-owned environmental facility in the Southwest, Renewance safely decommissioned a legacy sodium sulfur system, eliminating long-standing environmental risks and clearing the way for future site use. In Canada, a utility-scale lithium-ion project severely damaged by fire required immediate action-the team managed the hazardous battery removal, coordinated site remediation, and executed cross-border logistics to ensure safe and compliant disposal. For a nationwide clean energy developer, they delivered a multi-site decommissioning and recycling program across their commercial and industrial portfolio, minimizing disruption while meeting stringent regulatory standards.

These projects highlight Renewance's ability to provide both steady operational support and complex lifecycle resolutions, ensuring our customers succeed, no matter the stage or challenge.

This deep trust is grounded in technical excellence and execution consistency. Whether responding to a system fault in the field, supporting O&M schedules, or managing the removal and shipment of spent batteries across state lines, Renewance technicians and project teams work with precision-and a clear commitment to safety and sustainability.

"Every battery we decommission or repurpose is one less environmental liability," said Tom Newhall, COO and co-founder. "Our field crews are trained not just to get the job done, but to do it in a way that minimizes risk and maximizes environmental benefit. That has always been our standard."

A Trusted Ally in the Transition to Circular Energy

As the regulatory and ESG landscape becomes increasingly complex, companies are under mounting pressure to not only install clean technologies-but to prove they're managing them responsibly.

Renewance's services help clients meet compliance obligations, reduce operational downtime, protect personnel and communities, and contribute to circular economy goals by ensuring batteries are tracked, repurposed when viable, and recycled when necessary. The company's recycling coordination and compliance documentation services have become an essential part of ESG reporting and asset retirement strategies for many partners.

"Our work is hands-on, but the impact is strategic," said Sander Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder. "By helping our customers manage their battery systems through every stage of use-from startup to shutdown-we enable them to stay on mission, reduce risk, and show leadership in sustainability. That's what makes our work meaningful."

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter in Lifecycle Leadership

With a solid foundation built over ten years of growth, Renewance is positioned for an ambitious future. Strategic priorities for the coming decade include expanding the company's national field service network, deepening its logistics and warehousing capabilities, and investing in advanced training and safety programs to further raise the bar for industrial battery stewardship.

As more industries electrify and energy storage becomes a pillar of the global infrastructure, Renewance's role will only grow more vital.

"Our mission has always been about more than just batteries-it's about building the infrastructure, services, and practices that will sustain a resilient, low-carbon future," said Burki. "This anniversary is a proud moment-but it's also a springboard. The next ten years will be about scaling our impact, supporting our partners, and continuing to lead by example in how these essential technologies are deployed, maintained, and retired."

For more information, visit www.renewance.net

About Renewance, Inc.

Renewance, Inc. is a Chicago-based leading provider of battery life cycle services for the Energy Storage (ES) and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. Renewance provides technical field services, warehousing and logistics, project management services , and software solutions that enable clients to manage their assets more effectively and responsibly throughout their operating life, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of batteries, as well as safe recycling or repurposing of spent batteries in an economically viable, regulatory compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

