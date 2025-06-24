Cabrera Capital Markets Expands Equities Trading Footprint in Latin America

Diego Arredondo-Armas Joins Global Equities Team to Broaden LATAM Capabilities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Cabrera Capital Markets is reinforcing its focus on Latin America markets (LATAM) by expanding its equities trading operations across Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. This strategic development recognizes the increasing client demand for access to these emerging markets, and aims to capitalize on the immense growth potential within these markets in the coming years.

As part of this initiative, Cabrera is proud to welcome Diego Arredondo-Armas to its global equities trading team. Based in the firm's Chicago office, Arredondo-Armas brings deep expertise in Latin American equity and derivatives markets. He previously served as an Equity & Derivatives Trader at Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM), one of Mexico's top broker-dealers. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 57 licenses.

"Latin America is a region of growing opportunity for our clients," said Martin Cabrera, CEO of Cabrera Capital Markets. "As trade relationships and investor interest deepen across Mexico and beyond, we're proud to invest in the talent and infrastructure to meet that demand."

"We've seen a surge in client interest across Latin America, particularly in Mexico," said Dave Mishoe, Head of Global Equities. "With Diego's on-the-ground experience and regional fluency, we're well-positioned to deliver nuanced, high-touch service and execution across these increasingly active markets."

Arredondo-Armas will lead Cabrera's expanded focus across LATAM, supporting both U.S. institutional clients and local market participants. His appointment builds on Cabrera's established trading presence in Mexico and Brazil, with the firm now extending coverage into Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

The LATAM expansion follows Martin Cabrera's recent trade mission to Mexico with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other state stakeholders. During the trip, the delegation met with Mexican business leaders to discuss cross-border trade opportunities and long-term investment strategies. Latin America's capital markets are expected to see substantial growth in the coming years, driven by economic reforms, digital transformation, and increasing global connectivity.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding client's expectations. Cabrera Capital Markets deals in numerous markets including public finance, capital markets, municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities. Since being founded in 2001, Cabrera Capital Markets has underwritten over $2.2 trillion in debt and equities and trades on average $2.2 billion in securities per day. Today Cabrera Capital Markets issues over $119 billion in domestic equity and over $48 billion in international equity (2021-2024). The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with seven additional offices nationwide and dedicated trading personnel resources in London.

