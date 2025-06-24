SOHM, Inc. Sets Strategic Goals to Enter Biotechnology-Driven Cosmeceuticals Market

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, health and wellness solutions, proudly announces that it has established strategic goals to expand into the development of biotechnology-based cosmeceuticals as part of its long-term growth strategy.

This initiative represents a natural evolution of SOHM's historical product line, which has long emphasized wellness, skin health, and therapeutic-grade formulations. The company's investment in a dedicated biotech division now enables it to pursue advanced biologically inspired skincare technologies, including next-generation ingredients and delivery systems derived from modern bioprocessing platforms.

"We see biotechnology as a powerful tool to enhance the quality and performance of skin care," said Dr. Lucia Piccotti, our expert on Cosmeceuticals and personal Health Advisory board member of SOHM. "This strategic expansion builds directly on our legacy in health and wellness products while allowing us to lead in a new era of scientifically driven cosmeceuticals."

SOHM's biotech-driven cosmeceutical goals include exploration of:

Biologically sourced actives such as exosomes, peptides, and regenerative proteins

Cell culture and fermentation methods for producing high-purity cosmetic ingredients

Advanced formulation strategies to optimize absorption, stability, and skin bioactivity

The biotech cosmeceutical expansion aligns with SOHM's broader strategic vision of moving into high-value, innovation-focused product categories, with an emphasis on IP, scientific credibility, and international market growth.

"This is not a departure from who we are-it's the next step forward," added Dr. Lucia Piccotti, our expert on Cosmeceuticals and personal Health Advisory board member of SOHM. "With the support of our biotech division, we aim to develop a new class of premium skincare solutions that reflect both our heritage and our future."

Further updates will be provided as the company advances toward development milestones in this new product segment.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

