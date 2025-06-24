Bristol, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Conveyco, a recognized leader in material handling system integration, and Hai Robotics, a global leader in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), have announced a strategic partnership to help businesses optimize warehouse storage, streamline fulfillment, and maximize operational efficiency through cutting-edge automation solutions.





Conveyco partners with Hai Robotics.

The collaboration brings Hai Robotics' HaiPick ASRS solutions into Conveyco's portfolio, delivering transformative benefits to end users. These ultra-dense, modular goods-to-person systems increase operational efficiency by up to 400%, daily throughput up to 300%, and order picking accuracy to over 99% - all while reducing storage footprints by as much as 75%.

"At Conveyco, we are committed to delivering innovation that drives real, measurable improvements for our customers," said Ray Cocozza, CEO of Conveyco. "Partnering with Hai Robotics allows us to bring state-of-the-art technology to the table, helping businesses modernize their operations in ways that are both scalable and sustainable. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide custom, reliable solutions that not only meet current needs but are adaptable to future growth."

"We're excited to partner with Conveyco, whose deep industry expertise and consultative approach make them an ideal match for Hai Robotics," said Hunter Senn, Vice President of Sales at Hai Robotics USA. "This partnership expands access to our flexible goods-to-person systems and helps more businesses take the next step in their automation journey - whether they're upgrading an existing warehouse or launching a new facility."

A key advantage of HaiPick Systems is their modular, flexible design, which integrates with traditional racking and operates with minimal or no floor modifications, making them ideal for businesses looking to boost performance without pausing operations for heavy facility renovations. The system's modularity also enables seamless expansion and reconfiguration, giving businesses the flexibility to scale and adapt as their needs evolve.

HaiPick's ability to support diverse storage environments and container sizes - paired with high throughput rates - makes it a strong fit for industries like e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL), manufacturing, apparel, healthcare, and more that need both agility today and scalability for tomorrow.

"This relationship underscores our commitment to being a trusted journey partner for our clients," Cocozza said. "We're not just providing automation tools; we're delivering strategic solutions that empower businesses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market."

About Conveyco

Conveyco is a leading system integrator specializing in innovative and reliable material handling solutions. With over 40 years of experience, Conveyco helps businesses achieve greater efficiency and accuracy through customized, integrated systems that align with each client's specific goals. Our approach emphasizes clear communication, modern engineering practices, and a commitment to long-term partnerships. For more information, visit www.conveyco.com.

About Hai Robotics

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), delivering unparalleled system flexibility and maximizing operational efficiency for facilities of all sizes and conditions.

Hai developed a modular approach to automation called HaiPick Systems. By integrating advanced robotic equipment and software with nearly any industry-standard racking and storage materials, Hai Robotics delivers tailored automation solutions that can be easily modified even after implementation.

HaiPick Systems reduce warehouse storage footprints by up to 75% while increasing storage density and vertical capacity to over 39 feet (12 meters). They achieve 99%+ order pick accuracy, provide a 4x boost in efficiency, 3x daily throughput, and eliminate the need for human travel in order picking.

With 1,300+ projects implemented across 40+ countries, supported by 8 global offices and 60+ partners, Hai Robotics ensures reliable local support worldwide.

For more information, visit HaiRobotics.com.

