PMGC Holdings Inc. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire CNC Aerospace Manufacturer Generating $4.5 Million in Annual Revenue

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (the "Company," "PMGC," "we," or "us"), a diversified public holding company, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a U.S.-based, CNC machining company specializing in manufacturing high-complexity components for the aerospace and defense sectors.

About the Target Company

The target company, founded in 1948 is AS9100 and ISO 9001certified CNC machining firm specializing in precision aerospace components. With over 75 years of experience, the company operates a modern facility equipped with 5-axis CNC machines, advanced CAD/CAM and ERP systems, and offers a full range of secondary services including grinding, EDM, and honing. It serves commercial and defense aerospace customers with ultra-tight tolerances and cleanroom-capable production, delivering high-quality parts backed by strong customer service and long-standing client relationships.

With a 2024 revenue base of approximately $4.5 million and $500,000 in adjusted EBITDA, the business combines consistent profitability with a reputation for quality and reliability. Target's growth has been entirely organic-built on decades of customer referrals, repeat business, and trusted vendor relationships.

Strategic Fit

This marks PMGC's latest step in its strategy to acquire specialized U.S. manufacturers operating in sectors where quality, certification, and technical expertise create long-term value. The aerospace sector, in particular, is experiencing renewed demand for certified domestic suppliers as federal incentives and geopolitical realignment continue to push toward onshoring and supply chain resiliency.

"This company exemplifies the kind of certified, mission-critical supplier we aim to partner with," said Graydon Bensler, Chief Executive Officer of PMGC. "Its deep integration into high-trust aerospace supply chains, paired with consistent earnings and a strong operational foundation, make it a natural fit for our platform."

The closing of this anticipated acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including completion of due diligence, certain corporate approvals, and execution and delivery of definitive documentation. We cannot assure that closing of the acquisition will occur.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

