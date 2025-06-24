Seasoned alliances leader joins Saviynt to lead partner strategy and drive expansion

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Blacklock as its Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channel Chief. As Saviynt continues to invest as a partner first company, Blacklock will lead all aspects of Saviynt's global partner organization, deepening strategic alliances, driving GTM through the partner and Saviynt sales teams, and spearheading development of new strategic partnerships that will drive transformational growth.

Blacklock brings more than 30 years of experience in global alliances and business development across the technology sector, with a proven track record of forging high-impact partnerships that drive transformational outcomes. He joins Saviynt from Palo Alto Networks, where he served as Vice President of North American Partner Sales. During his tenure, he led go-to-market initiatives across GSIs, MSSPs, cloud providers, and value-added resellers, helping expand the company's footprint through a robust partner ecosystem.

"Steve's expertise in building and scaling world-class partner organizations is exactly what we need as we enter our next phase of growth and double down on our promise to empower partners and accelerate meaningful outcomes for our customers," said Todd Rotger, chief revenue officer at Saviynt. "His leadership will be instrumental in expanding our global reach, delivering long-term, measurable value over the life cycle of our partner relationships, and fueling our partner first strategy."

Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Blacklock held several executive leadership roles, including Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Icertis, where he led partnerships with Microsoft and SAP; Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at Citrix, where he was pivotal in the company's shift to cloud services and subscription models; and various senior roles at Cisco, including managing the billion-dollar HP partnership and as a part of the executive team that launched the VCE joint venture with EMC and VMware. Blacklock holds a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and currently resides in Pleasanton, California.

"I'm excited to join Saviynt after meeting with the executive team and hearing their commitment to being "partners first." It is a pivotal moment for the company, and I'm looking forward to helping grow the team and broaden the partner ecosystem to include multiple types of advisory, solutions, and technology partners. The Saviynt Identity Cloud platform is the opportunity for our partners to deliver on Digital Identity as a key strategic security imperative for our joint customers, which represents a tremendous opportunity for our partners and Saviynt. Our cloud-native approach uniquely positions us to lead through innovation and collaboration, and the commitment from our senior leadership sets the partner organization up for success," added Blacklock.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

