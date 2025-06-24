DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: AI Meets 'I Do': David's Bridal Shakes Up $70B Wedding Industry With Launch of Pearl Planner - the First-Ever End-to-End AI Wedding Planning Platform Built for the Entire Wedding Economy

Now in Closed Beta, Pearl Planner is a Next-Gen, Intelligent Planning Platform Redefining How $70B Worth of Weddings Get Planned for Every Couple and Vendor Across the Wedding Ecosystem

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the iconic name synonymous with all things weddings and life's biggest moments from shopping to inspiration and planning, is flipping the wedding industry on its head with the launch of Pearl Planner; an industry-first, all-in-one planning dual-sided platform and marketplace that transforms wedding planning into a personalized journey, curated for each couple and their unique wedding vision, while matching vendors directly with brides and grooms. This marks a tentpole moment for David's "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy, solidifying its transformation from a beloved bridal retailer into a category-defining leader in the $70B wedding ecosystem. Unlike any other planning tool on the market, Pearl Planner is not just a digital checklist or formatted spreadsheet - it's an agentic, AI-native operating system for the modern wedding journey. Available for free, Pearl Planner connects the dots for couples planning the biggest day of their life and provides real-time, first-party data to wedding vendors - in one singular platform.

As the first-of-its-kind, proprietary full-stack wedding planning platform equipped with AI trained on decades of experience, Pearl Planner isn't just helping couples plan a wedding, but redefines the planning process. What makes Pearl Planner unique is that it combines AI-powered intelligence with a deep understanding of wedding workflows; built from proprietary IP trained on 75 years of wedding expertise and fueled by real-time data, the platform offers a hyper-personalized experience that continuously improves by learning from new trends, planning behaviors, evolving preferences, and more.

"With Pearl Planner, we're delivering something the industry has never seen: a deeply personalized, AI-powered partner guiding couples through every detail of their day - on their terms - and completely for free," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal." Pearl Planner is your 24/7 wedding concierge that doesn't just plan with you, it 'thinks' for you. Your mother-in-law invited 10 more guests?! No problem. Pearl AI automatically adjusts seating charts. Changing the venue from Iceland to Aruba? Gotcha. Pearl AI updates checklist items from snow boots to flip flops. The platform's dual-sided structure also allows us to empower millions of incredible wedding professionals. Pearl Planner is a cornerstone of our 'Aisle to Algorithm' strategy, further strengthening our pivot from retailer into a tech-powered multihyphenate."

Pearl Planner seamlessly turns a couple's vision into a manageable plan, with features such as customizable timelines, registry integration and an assistant that responds and adapts as your wedding comes to life. Additionally, with Pearl AI, couples have a wedding planning assistant at their fingertips 24/7, designed to simplify the entire process and take on as little or as much of the planning as you need. Even if you don't know where to begin or what to ask, Pearl AI is ready to walk you through it all. The platform integrates everything a couple needs - from analyzing your wedding vision to milestone creation and task list management based on how and when you're celebrating, to budgeting tools, registry and vendor research - all in one seamless experience with an AI-powered concierge to support and answer questions along the way.

During the closed beta, users can test:

Pearl AI: Chat directly with Pearl, manage tasks, reorganize milestones and get real-time expert help.

Style Quiz & Vision Board: Pearl's proprietary quiz instantly identifies your wedding aesthetic, personalizes your experience from dashboard to wedding website, and builds tailored recommendations.

Task Board: Break planning into manageable tasks with clear progress tracking and easy-to-complete steps.

Dynamic Timeline: Automatically generate a planning timeline that will update based on your wedding date and progress.

Curated Recommendations: Receive AI-powered recommendations based on style, budget, and location for vendors, dresses, content and more.

Diamond Loyalty Program Perks: Earn points for every milestone you complete with Pearl Planner through David's industry-leading wedding loyalty rewards program .

Pearl Planner is designed as a two-sided platform to support and accelerate growth for wedding vendors and SMBs across the industry. Wedding pros, venues, and service providers can sign up today to gain early access to:

AI-Powered Lead Generation: Driven by first-party data and planning intent.

Profile Optimization and Smart Recommendation: For visibility and front-of-the-line connections to high-fit potential clients.

Real-Time First-Party Data and Insights: Into planning trends, user behaviors and localized demand.

A Simplified, Intelligent Dashboard: Reduces admin time and increases bookings.

"Planning your wedding should be just as magical as your wedding day itself - Pearl Planner is turning a fragmented, overwhelming process filled with chaotic spreadsheets and never-ending checklists into a streamlined, personalized, intelligent, joy-filled journey," added Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "Through David's proprietary AI and strategic integrations, Pearl AI acts like a wedding planner, best friend, and operations manager all in one. It intimately understands couples' needs, anticipates next steps and empowers them to make wedding planning decisions with confidence. For vendors, we're unlocking a trove of unprecedented first-party data and lead generation to amplify their pipeline. We're not just improving the experience for users and vendors, we're building the infrastructure for a new era in wedding planning."

During the closed beta period, couples can sign up for early access to Pearl Planner, with the public platform launch coming early this summer, including updates on new features and integrations with partners such as MyRegistry, Dynadot, Shutterfly, Google and local wedding vendors across the nation. Wedding vendors can join Pearl Planner during the beta period to be "first in line" to an intelligent, lead-generating platform while offering couples a simpler, smarter planning journey.

Pearl is the first platform to serve couples, planners, and vendors all at once, creating a smarter, faster, and more joyful way to plan. This Fall, David's will launch Pearl Planner Pro, enabling professional wedding planners to leverage Pearl Planner's proprietary AI and integrations to better serve their customers and streamline their own tasks. This will create an AI-first tool not just for brides and grooms but for the entire wedding industry.

To learn more about Pearl Planner and sign up for early access, visit PearlPlanner.davidsbridal.com and follow @PearlByDavids . Vendors can sign up during the beta period for front of the line at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com/join .

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20 million viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

