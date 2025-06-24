Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 16:21
9,770 Euro
+3,74 % +0,352
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7339,74016:49
9,7279,74016:49
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines named Official Airline of the PGA of America

Multiyear partnership includes perks for AAdvantage members during PGA Championship and Ryder Cup USA; American to also provide travel for PGA HOPE teams

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The PGA of America and American Airlines announced today an expansive new multiyear partnership establishing American as the "Official Airline" of the PGA of America and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), as well as the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup USA through 2027.

Designed to elevate the travel experience for PGA of America Golf Professionals and the thousands of PGA Championship and Ryder Cup spectators nationwide, American brings an unparalleled commitment to accessibility and connection to the game.

In this exciting collaboration, American will work closely with the PGA of America to provide immersive experiences and exclusive benefits to AAdvantage® credit cardmembers, including designated hospitality areas and the opportunity to redeem miles for various perks.

"Together with the PGA, we're looking forward to offering our customers an opportunity to experience golf like never before, whether they're traveling to the most-talked-about tournaments or getting within feet of their favorite golfers on the course," said Caroline Clayton, American's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our AAdvantage® members love these priceless moments and we're honored to make them happen."

American will also serve as a presenting sponsor of The Secretary's Cup, a spirited 9-hole match amongst 12 PGA HOPE teams that is contested annually during PGA Championship week. PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of The PGA of America REACH Foundation, introducing golf to Veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

"American Airlines is well established as a global aviation leader, dedicated to providing exceptional service and travel experiences," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. "As our PGA Members travel the country growing the game and thousands of spectators journey to our Major Championships, American will deliver a world-class experience and ensure they reach their destinations. American's tremendous support of PGA HOPE and one of our Association's most impactful annual events, The Secretary's Cup, highlights our shared mission to support our nation's heroes."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held Sept. 23-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The 108th PGA Championship will be contested May 11-17, 2026, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

About PGA of America
The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life's Journey®.

Media Contacts
Greg Dillard, PGA of America, gdillard@pgahq.com
Jen Crichton, American Airlines, jen.crichton@aa.com

SOURCE: PGA of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/american-airlines-named-official-airline-of-the-pga-of-america-1042414

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.