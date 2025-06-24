American Airlines named Official Airline of the PGA of America

Multiyear partnership includes perks for AAdvantage members during PGA Championship and Ryder Cup USA; American to also provide travel for PGA HOPE teams

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The PGA of America and American Airlines announced today an expansive new multiyear partnership establishing American as the "Official Airline" of the PGA of America and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), as well as the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup USA through 2027.

Designed to elevate the travel experience for PGA of America Golf Professionals and the thousands of PGA Championship and Ryder Cup spectators nationwide, American brings an unparalleled commitment to accessibility and connection to the game.

In this exciting collaboration, American will work closely with the PGA of America to provide immersive experiences and exclusive benefits to AAdvantage® credit cardmembers, including designated hospitality areas and the opportunity to redeem miles for various perks.

"Together with the PGA, we're looking forward to offering our customers an opportunity to experience golf like never before, whether they're traveling to the most-talked-about tournaments or getting within feet of their favorite golfers on the course," said Caroline Clayton, American's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our AAdvantage® members love these priceless moments and we're honored to make them happen."

American will also serve as a presenting sponsor of The Secretary's Cup, a spirited 9-hole match amongst 12 PGA HOPE teams that is contested annually during PGA Championship week. PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of The PGA of America REACH Foundation, introducing golf to Veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

"American Airlines is well established as a global aviation leader, dedicated to providing exceptional service and travel experiences," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. "As our PGA Members travel the country growing the game and thousands of spectators journey to our Major Championships, American will deliver a world-class experience and ensure they reach their destinations. American's tremendous support of PGA HOPE and one of our Association's most impactful annual events, The Secretary's Cup, highlights our shared mission to support our nation's heroes."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held Sept. 23-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The 108th PGA Championship will be contested May 11-17, 2026, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life's Journey®.

