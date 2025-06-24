France-based Xsun and H3 Dynamics announced a collaboration to develop a solar, hydrogen and battery powered autonomous aerial system with integrated power management and able to navigate at low altitudes. H3 Dynamics, a hydrogen aviation specialist, and XSun, a developer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), both based in France, announced a partnership targeting solar-hydrogen-electric UAS for low-altitude flights. Combining solar power with hybrid electric fuel cell systems can enable improved fuel efficiencies, extending flight durations, while saving space and weight, the companies said in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...