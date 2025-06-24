Anzeige
24.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
Precision Farming Market worth $21.45 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision farming market is expected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2025 to USD 21.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The precision farming market is driven by rising global food demand, climate change, and the need for sustainable agriculture. Integration of technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain enhances farm productivity through real-time data, predictive analytics, and transparent supply chains. Key applications include variable rate application, yield monitoring, and livestock tracking. While developed urban regions readily adopt these technologies due to advanced infrastructure, rural areas face challenges like connectivity gaps. However, improving digital infrastructure and government initiatives are narrowing this divide. Future growth will stem from AI-powered automation, drone-based monitoring, and expanding data-driven farming solutions tailored for smallholder farmers.

Precision Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 11.38 billion

Estimated Value by 2032

$ 21.45 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%

Market Size Available for

2021-2032

Forecast Period

2025-2032

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By offering, technology, application, and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Lack of standardized policies and regulations

Key Market Opportunities

Growth potential of variable rate application (VRA) in precision farming

Key Market Drivers

Growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices


The automation & control systems hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2024.

Automation & control systems are expected to dominate the precision farming market due to their critical role in optimizing agricultural processes and improving operational efficiency. These systems, including GPS receivers, sensors, guidance tools, and variable rate technology, enable real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and precise application of inputs such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Their ability to reduce labor dependency, minimize resource wastage, and enhance productivity makes them highly valuable in large-scale farming operations. As farmers increasingly adopt smart farming solutions to address labor shortages and rising input costs, the demand for advanced automation and control systems continues to grow, securing their market leadership.

Weather tracking & forecasting application is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The weather tracking & forecasting application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to increasing smartphone penetration and demand for real-time, hyperlocal weather updates driven by climate change and extreme weather events. Advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT enhance forecast accuracy, appealing to industries like agriculture, transportation, and disaster management. Rising awareness of climate risks and the integration of weather apps with wearable devices and smart cities further fuel growth. Additionally, the freemium model and personalized features attract a broad user base, while urban expansion and environmental concerns amplify the need for reliable weather data.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the precision farming market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific precision farming industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid agricultural modernization and increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and drones to enhance crop yields and efficiency. Rising population and food demand, particularly in countries like China and India, drive investments in smart farming solutions. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, coupled with growing awareness of precision farming's benefits in optimizing resources and reducing environmental impact, fuel market expansion. Additionally, improving internet connectivity and smartphone penetration in rural areas enable farmers to access real-time data, boosting the adoption of precision farming technologies.

Major companies operating in the precision farming companies include Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and Topcon Corporation (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-farming-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/precision-farming.asp

