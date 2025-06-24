Precision Farming Market worth $21.45 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision farming market is expected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2025 to USD 21.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The precision farming market is driven by rising global food demand, climate change, and the need for sustainable agriculture. Integration of technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain enhances farm productivity through real-time data, predictive analytics, and transparent supply chains. Key applications include variable rate application, yield monitoring, and livestock tracking. While developed urban regions readily adopt these technologies due to advanced infrastructure, rural areas face challenges like connectivity gaps. However, improving digital infrastructure and government initiatives are narrowing this divide. Future growth will stem from AI-powered automation, drone-based monitoring, and expanding data-driven farming solutions tailored for smallholder farmers.

Precision Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 11.38 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $ 21.45 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2032 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, technology, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of standardized policies and regulations Key Market Opportunities Growth potential of variable rate application (VRA) in precision farming Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices



The automation & control systems hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2024.

Automation & control systems are expected to dominate the precision farming market due to their critical role in optimizing agricultural processes and improving operational efficiency. These systems, including GPS receivers, sensors, guidance tools, and variable rate technology, enable real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and precise application of inputs such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Their ability to reduce labor dependency, minimize resource wastage, and enhance productivity makes them highly valuable in large-scale farming operations. As farmers increasingly adopt smart farming solutions to address labor shortages and rising input costs, the demand for advanced automation and control systems continues to grow, securing their market leadership.

Weather tracking & forecasting application is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The weather tracking & forecasting application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to increasing smartphone penetration and demand for real-time, hyperlocal weather updates driven by climate change and extreme weather events. Advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT enhance forecast accuracy, appealing to industries like agriculture, transportation, and disaster management. Rising awareness of climate risks and the integration of weather apps with wearable devices and smart cities further fuel growth. Additionally, the freemium model and personalized features attract a broad user base, while urban expansion and environmental concerns amplify the need for reliable weather data.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the precision farming market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific precision farming industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid agricultural modernization and increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and drones to enhance crop yields and efficiency. Rising population and food demand, particularly in countries like China and India, drive investments in smart farming solutions. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, coupled with growing awareness of precision farming's benefits in optimizing resources and reducing environmental impact, fuel market expansion. Additionally, improving internet connectivity and smartphone penetration in rural areas enable farmers to access real-time data, boosting the adoption of precision farming technologies.

Major companies operating in the precision farming companies include Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and Topcon Corporation (Japan).

