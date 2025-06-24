LONGi Launches Strategic Solar Panel Manufacturing Project in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global leader in solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions, has officially launched a strategic project to establish a state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility in Indonesia, in collaboration with Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE), a subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption in Southeast Asia and supporting Indonesia's ambitious energy transition goals.

The new facility, located in Deltamas, West Java, will feature an annual production capacity of 1.6 GW, utilizing LONGi's cutting-edge Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) 2.0 technology to deliver high-efficiency solar modules. The project is set to commence manufacturing preparation by June 2025, significantly boosting Indonesia's domestic solar PV production capabilities.

This collaboration between LONGi and Pertamina NRE is a strategic step toward strengthening Indonesia's renewable energy supply chain. By combining LONGi's global leadership in solar technology with Pertamina NRE's deep understanding of the local energy market, the project will enhance the Domestic Component Level (TKDN), aligning with the Indonesian government's push for greater local content in renewable energy projects. Additionally, the facility will help meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality solar PV modules in both the domestic market and across Southeast Asia.

In the RUPTL 2025-2034, Indonesia has set a target of 17.1GW of new PV installations over the next ten years, which indicates that the demand for PV in Indonesia will continue to be unleashed with the advancement of the plan. The commencement of the RUPTL project comes at the right time. It will further improve the local PV industry chain while meeting the regional market demand and play an active role in upgrading the level of localized manufacturing in Indonesia (TKDN), thus helping Indonesia to make steady progress in the development of the PV industry.

Mr. Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi Group, in his welcome speech at the launch event, emphasized the company's vision for sustainable energy development: "Indonesia holds immense potential in renewable energy, and LONGi is proud to contribute our world-leading solar technology to this transformative journey. This facility represents not just an investment in manufacturing but a long-term partnership to accelerate Indonesia's clean energy future. By localizing production, we aim to drive down costs, foster innovation, and create high-value green jobs, reinforcing our commitment to a net-zero world."

As the global leading company, LONGi brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to Indonesia's renewable energy sector, further solidifying Indonesia's position as a key player in sustainable energy. This milestone reflects LONGi's dedication to empowering global energy transition through technological excellence and strategic collaborations, paving the way for a greener future.

