Universal Robots (UR), the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company and a part of Teradyne Robotics, has today presented UR Studio, a powerful online simulation tool built on PolyScope X, UR's most advanced, open and AI-ready software platform.

With UR Studio, users can test robot movements, simulate reach, speed and workflow, and calculate cycle time, making it the simplest way to configure an optimized cell, maximizing return on investment before deployment even starts.

"It's all about confidence and ease of deployment," says Tero Tolonen, Universal Robots' Chief Product Officer. "Whether you are new to automation or an experienced customer optimizing a complex cell, you want assurance and certainty before making the final decision on your solution. With UR Studio, we now provide an intuitive, easy-accessible tool to simulate and visualize the end-user setup and thoroughly test the cell and its capabilities mapping out details for maximum efficiency and performance."

UR Studio gives users the ability to interact with UR's robot portfolio and various components such as pallets, machines and workpieces and end effectors, including standard grippers often used with UR cobots. Items can be configured to the user's preferences with the option of importing elements to mimic the workspace. This ensures the final solution fits within the real-world environment, which results in smoother deployments and faster return on investment. UR Studio also allows for potential issues to be identified early on, reducing downtime and avoiding the risk of costly adjustments.

No-cost access and no installation needed

UR Studio is provided without charge and runs directly on desktop browsers requiring no installation users simply log into the UR Studio website, to get started. With the intuitive interface, navigation of the simulated environment is effortless with pre-made templates for the most common applications such as machine tending, screwdriving, palletizing and pick-and-place, fast-tracking the building and configuration of the virtual work cell. New application templates will be added continuously.

UR Studio is designed to work hand-in-hand with the PolyScope X software platform, which is built to support simulation from the ground up, bridging the gap between concept and operation.

UR Studio is initially available in English and will soon be released in German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified) and Japanese.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 100,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world's largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) from sister company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR). For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

