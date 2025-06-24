Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters Financial Compliance Software Market with Acquisition of Alessa

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alessa Inc. ("Alessa"), a prominent provider of anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance and fraud prevention solutions.

The acquisition of Alessa represents Valsoft's entry into the growing RegTech and financial crime risk management space - a strategic move that expands Valsoft's presence into a new vertical.

Founded in 2006 and trusted by over 180 organizations in 20+ countries, Alessa provides end-to-end compliance software solutions for financial institutions and corporations, including banks, casinos, FinTechs, insurance companies, mortgage lenders, and manufacturers. Alessa empowers its clients to detect, prevent, and respond to financial crime risks with confidence, backed by a unified SaaS platform and deep domain expertise.

"Alessa has earned its position as a trusted partner in the fight against financial crime, delivering transformative solutions and exceptional service to clients globally," said Antonino Piazza, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We are thrilled to welcome CEO Holly Sais Phillippi and the entire Alessa team into the Valsoft network and look forward to supporting their next phase of growth."

"Joining Valsoft marks an exciting new chapter for Alessa," said Holly Sais Phillippi, CEO of Alessa. "We've spent years building a platform designed to simplify compliance and fraud prevention while delivering operational efficiency and risk reduction. With Valsoft's support, we're entering a new phase of innovation and growth - reinforcing our commitment to our customers and to the global fight against financial crime."

Alessa will continue operating independently, preserving its talented team and commitment to customer success while gaining access to the operational excellence, technology resources, and strategic support of the broader Valsoft ecosystem.

About Alessa

Alessa is an?AML compliance,?controls monitoring?and?fraud management solution?for banking, insurance, FinTech, gaming, manufacturing, retail and more. With deployments around the world, Alessa allows organizations to quickly detect suspicious transactions, identify high-risk customers and vendors and decrease fraud risks that reduce profitability and increase costs. Alessa has been backed to date by leading institutional investors including Wavecrest Growth Partners and MassMutual Ventures. Learn more at https://alessa.com/

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

