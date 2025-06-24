Softeon Named a Leader in G2's Grid Report for Warehouse Management Summer 2025

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, today announced that it has been named a leader in G2's Grid® Report for Warehouse Management for Summer 2025.

The G2 Grid® represents the authentic voice of real software users, offering insights that go beyond the subjective assessments of a single analyst. G2 evaluates products in the Warehouse Management category using proprietary algorithms that analyze verified customer reviews and third-party data, delivering transparent and trusted rankings for buyers and sellers alike.

Softeon earned its position in the Leader quadrant based on high customer satisfaction and strong market presence. According to G2:

84% of users rated Softeon WMS 4 or 5 stars

86% would recommend Softeon

The top-rated features of Softeon WMS are related to the capabilities in receiving, pick and pack, and the backend database management

"Softeon has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence," according to G2's methodology.

"Being named a Leader by G2 is especially meaningful because it reflects direct feedback from our customers," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering real enablement, giving our customers the tools to configure, optimize, and truly differentiate their operations."

Softeon's WMS and fulfillment suite were also featured in 11 additional G2 Summer 2025 reports, demonstrating the platform's broad impact across the supply chain technology landscape.

