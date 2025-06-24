Anzeige
24.06.2025 16:18 Uhr
Baker Tilly Case Study: Technical College Optimizes IT Strategy To Enhance Student Experience

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Client background

The organization is a prominent technical college specializing in hands-on education in fields such as nursing, construction, plumbing and other trade skills. The college focuses on serving nontraditional students seeking associate degrees or certifications.

The business challenge

As hybrid learning and technical skill development became increasingly essential, the institution recognized the need to modernize its IT strategy to enhance the student experience and streamline operations. However, it struggled to assess and improve the effectiveness of its IT function.

A major challenge was the lack of clarity in the division of responsibilities between IT and other departments, particularly in managing software applications and technology services. Additionally, the college needed to upgrade its aging IT infrastructure, refine its organizational structure and implement more flexible, scalable solutions to support its evolving goals.

The core issue was aligning IT with the institution's broader strategy while fostering agility and innovation. Addressing this required a comprehensive assessment of the IT landscape and the development of a clear, actionable long-term strategy.

Strategy and solution

Baker Tilly conducted a thorough three-step IT assessment, which included:

  1. Understanding the IT environment: By engaging key stakeholders and analyzing the current state of the IT function, Baker Tilly identified operational misalignments and established a baseline for improvements.

  2. Application portfolio evaluation: The assessment involved reviewing the client's software applications for completeness, appropriateness, integration and alignment with institutional needs. This ensured that the technology in place was supporting the institution's strategic objectives.

  3. Infrastructure and people review: The technical infrastructure was assessed to ensure flexibility and scalability, while the IT organizational structure was analyzed for alignment with the institution's needs. Governance and management processes were also reviewed to ensure they were effectively monitoring IT performance and supporting decision-making.

With the findings from this assessment, Baker Tilly helped the client develop a sequenced and prioritized three-year IT strategy road map. The road map was designed to modernize the IT infrastructure, streamline operations and improve the integration of systems and data. It also proposed structural changes to improve collaboration between IT and other departments. The solution aimed to:

  • Enhance the agility and intuitive use of technology across the institution

  • Improve IT capabilities, reduce manual burdens and eliminate workarounds through digital solutions

  • Modernize the technology portfolio, optimizing the mix of on-premise and cloud-based solutions

  • Strengthen governance and resource alignment to better support institutional outcomes

Since the completion of the road map, the college has continued to follow the strategic guidance provided by Baker Tilly, with the new CIO overseeing the implementation. The road map has served as a foundational tool for the institution to evolve its IT function and better position itself for long-term sustainability in the competitive landscape of technical education.

Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baker-tilly-case-study-technical-college-optimizes-it-strategy-t-1042456

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
