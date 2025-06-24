Whittier Trust Welcomes Josh Elcik as Senior Vice President, Director of Information Technology

Josh Elcik's appointment reflects continued growth and a firm-wide commitment to a secure and seamless digital experience for Whittier Trust clients.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Elcik as Senior Vice President and Director of Information Technology. A seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience leading at the intersection of innovation and operational strategy, Josh brings a depth of expertise in designing and implementing enterprise technology systems. He will be based in the firm's Pasadena office.

Josh's appointment comes at a time of meaningful expansion for Whittier Trust. As the firm continues to grow, so too does the demand for technology that is not only secure and scalable but also intuitive and responsive to the evolving needs of clients and their advisors.

"Josh joins Whittier Trust with a mandate to further modernize and fortify the systems that underpin our business," said Thomas J. Frank Jr., Whittier Trust Executive Vice President and Northern California Regional Manager. "His leadership will help ensure we continue delivering the high-touch service our clients expect, supported by the kind of thoughtful, future-ready infrastructure that quietly powers it all."

Over the course of his career, Josh has led large-scale digital initiatives across diverse industries, including financial services, energy, and media, each with a focus on long-term efficiency and enterprise agility. He is known for building high-performing global teams, championing cross-functional collaboration, and architecting integrated platforms that elevate both performance and compliance.

"I'm drawn to Whittier Trust's legacy of excellence and its culture of precision and care," said Josh Elcik. "Technology is most effective when it disappears into the background, empowering people to do their best work, and enabling clients to experience a seamless, secure relationship with their advisors. That's the standard, and that is what we're always building toward."

Josh earned his degree in Management Information Systems from Texas Tech University. He maintains a deep interest in emerging technologies, data governance, cybersecurity, and adaptive organizational strategy.

Josh's appointment reflects Whittier Trust's ongoing investment in people, systems, and strategies that sustain exceptional client service in a complex and fast-moving world.

