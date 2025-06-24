The Research Insights: Exclusive Outlook: HLA Typing Market Poised for 6.7% CAGR Growth Through 2030, Reaching $1.7 Billion on Rising Transplant Demand

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HLA Typing Market size is projected to be valued at USD 1,097.9 million in 2023 and reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Factors such as rising use of infectious diseases and rising number of patients suffering from end-stage organ failure are fuelling the growth of the HLA typing market. Transplantation techniques have advanced over the years which has led to increase in number of people undergoing transplants and thus, increasing the demand for accurate and reliable HLA typing. Increased investments by both private and public sector on transplantation and increased awareness campaigns have encouraged more individuals to go for organ donation and transplantation. Increased focus on personalized medicine, rising advancements in molecular diagnostics and rising number of chronic disorders leading to organ failure are expected to drive the HLA typing market.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the HLA Typing Market growth of 6.7% comprises a vast array of Product, Application, Technique, End-User and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

HLA Typing Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the HLA Typing Market is experiencing significant growth. The rapid growth of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) has led to the rising adoption of HLA typing technologies that allow for high-resolution and high-throughput HLA typing with higher accuracy. The applications of NGS have made the HLA typing more effective in transplantation and personalized medicine. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer has also led to a demand for precise HLA typing in immunotherapy and companion diagnostics. The increasing number of organ transplant procedures, the rising awareness of donor-recipient compatibility, and other factors have led to a consistent demand for high-end HLA matching solutions. Trends such as decentralized testing with point-of-care genetic platforms and integration of artificial intelligence for data interpretation have also influenced the market. Investments in the biopharmaceutical R&D, especially in the area of vaccine development and cell therapies, have raised the strategic importance of HLA typing in preclinical and clinical phases, and that will continue to be a major component in the evolving field of precision healthcare.

The Increasing Need for Organ and Stem Cell Transplantation:



The market for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing has seen a considerable rise due to the increasing number of organ and hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplants across the globe. HLA typing is vital in determining the compatibility between the donor and the recipient in order to reduce the chances of transplant rejection and ensure a better rate of graft survival. The prevalence of end-stage renal disease, liver failure, leukemia, lymphoma, and other immune system disorders has consistently been on the rise and has led to the demand for an increasing number of organ and stem cell transplants. According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), the number of organ transplantations has seen a steady rise in recent years, and that of kidney and liver transplants were found to be the most in volume. HLA typing has a crucial role in the assessment before the transplantation, and therefore, is an indispensable component in the field of transplantation. The growth of transplantation registries and the awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging organ donation have also led to the increased demand for HLA testing, both for the living and the deceased.

Technological Advances in Molecular Diagnostics:



The advances in molecular biology and genomic sequencing have helped in significantly increasing the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of HLA typing. Most of the conventional methods of serological typing have been either substituted or supported by PCR-based methods (PCR-SSP, PCR-SSO), real-time PCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). NGS has also offered the advantage of high-resolution typing, with deeper coverage of the HLA loci that allows the clinicians to identify the rare alleles and minimise the mismatches. Apart from this, the developments have also led to improved clinical outcomes and allowed for an expansion in the scope of personalized medicine applications, like precision immunotherapy. The use of automation and software-driven analysis tools has also helped in reducing the time of turnaround and the chance of human error, thus making HLA typing more accessible across laboratories and hospitals. The molecular diagnostics have also become more cost-effective and scalable, and therefore, the high-throughput HLA testing has been adopted in both clinical and research settings.

Increasing Applications in Other Areas:

Although the primary application of HLA typing is still transplantation, it has now seen increasing use in other areas as well, and that is helping to increase the demand in the market. HLA testing is being used in the field of pharmacogenomics to find the possible drug hypersensitivity reaction. 01 has been identified as a possible marker for abacavir-induced hypersensitivity, and HLA-B15:02 for carbamazepine-induced Stevens-Johnson syndrome. This has allowed the clinicians to design personalized treatment regimens and to avoid drug-induced adverse reactions, which is a primary goal of precision medicine. The HLA profiling has also found its use in autoimmune disease research, susceptibility to infectious diseases (HIV, COVID-19), and cancer immunotherapy - especially in finding the patient-specific neoantigens for the vaccine and T-cell therapy. With the increasing research in the immunogenetics and the novel therapies that are being developed, the importance of HLA typing extends beyond transplantation, and that will continue to drive the market.

Geographical Insights:

North America holds a market share of 46.94% in the HLA typing market. The region is known for its strong academic foundation and prominent research centres, which is why it is also known for the largest contributor to the market. It is so because the rising prevalence of genetic disorders has been observed in the region, and that has led to the need for advanced healthcare facilities and research facilities. As a result, North America has one of the strongest networks of state-of-the-art medical institutions and research centres, giving it an unparalleled expertise in HLA typing. The government and industry leaders are also working to improve the organ transplantation in the region, and that has further strengthened the position of the region as the global hub for the specialized field.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a healthy growth in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing market, as per the increasing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, comprehensive reimbursement policies, and the rising economic outlook. Presence of transplantation centers and skilled professionals will also boost the demand for HLA testing services. As laboratories continue to adopt advanced technologies, the region's HLA typing market is expected to witness substantial growth.

Global HLA Typing Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Product, the HLA Typing market is divided into, Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, and Software & Services. The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) reagents and consumables sector is poised for substantial growth, boasting a significant market share of 54.2% in 2022 and an impressive growth rate between 2023 and 2030.

Based on Application, the HLA Typing market is divided into, Diagnosis, and Research. The diagnosis of Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is poised to experience rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for accurate disease detection. With a predicted CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, this segment is expected to outpace others in the market.

Based on Technique, the HLA Typing market is divided into, Molecular Assay, Sequenced-based Molecular Assay, and Non-Molecular Assay. The molecular assay segment emerged as a leader in the market, boasting an impressive 53.0% share of the revenue.

Based on End User, the HLA Typing market is divided into, Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals and Transplant Centres, and Research Labs & Academic Institutes. The market is predominantly driven by the growing presence of hospitals and transplant centres, accounting for a significant share of revenue, these facilities held an impressive 55.0% market stake.

market stake. The HLA Typing Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global HLA Typing Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Omixon Inc.

GenDx

Illumina Inc.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited

Pacific Biosciences

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global HLA Typing Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In April 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the One Lambda HybriType Flex Kit, which aims to streamline HLA typing workflows by cutting total processing time to under 5.5 hours and hands-on time to less than 2.5 hours.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the One Lambda HybriType Flex Kit, which aims to streamline HLA typing workflows by cutting total processing time to under 5.5 hours and hands-on time to less than 2.5 hours. In August 2024 , Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SeCore CDx HLA a Sequencing System, approved as a companion diagnostic for TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel), a T-cell receptor therapy targeting synovial sarcoma.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SeCore CDx HLA a Sequencing System, approved as a companion diagnostic for TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel), a T-cell receptor therapy targeting synovial sarcoma. In October 2023, Roche launched the LightCycler PRO System based on the proven gold standard technology of the LightCycler Systems that came before it. This new system raises the bar for performance and usability while bridging the gap between translational research and in-vitro diagnostics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the HLA Typing Market in 2030?

? The forecasted market size of the HLA Typing Market is USD 1.7 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the HLA Typing Market?

? The key players in the HLA Typing Market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Omixon Inc.; GenDx; Illumina Inc.; TBG Diagnostics Limited; Dickinson and Company; Takara Bio Inc.; F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited; and Pacific Biosciences. What are the major drivers for the HLA Typing Market?

? The growing need for organ transplantation and the extensive use of HLA testing in pharmacogenetics are expected to be key drivers of this growth. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the HLA Typing Market?

? The North America stands out as a leader in the HLA typing market, accounting for 46.94% of the total share. Which is the largest segment, by end user, during the forecasted period in the HLA Typing Market?

? The market is predominantly driven by the growing presence of hospitals and transplant centers, accounting for a significant share of revenue, these facilities held an impressive 55.0% market stake.

Conclusion:

Improvements in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and bioinformatics are changing the HLA typing market as per the increasing need for transplantation, auto-immune diseases research, and pharmacogenomics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, organ transplants, and the growing need for precision medicine have spurred the growth of high-resolution HLA typing methods. High resolution HLA typing methods can now provide increased accuracy, throughput, and speed, making them indispensable in donor-recipient matching and immunogenetic analysis. Digital platforms and cloud-based data solutions for integration help to access the analysis results in real-time and share them between institutions. The development of user-friendly software tools and automation in sample processing have helped in making laboratory workflow smooth. Along with the quality and standardization provided by the regulatory bodies, the market will continue to evolve with improved, more scalable, and cost-effective solutions. The HLA typing market will continue to be one of the major players in the growing trend of personalized medicine and advanced immunological research.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, regulatory agencies, and patients -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 1.7 billion by 2030, the Global HLA Typing Market represents a significant opportunity for biotech startups, software developers, data analytics firms, and AI technology providers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

