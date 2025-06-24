Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Launches USB4 20Gbps 3-Port Switch for Seamless Multi-Device Connectivity

An industry-first solution supporting 8K video, 20Gbps data transfer, and 140W charging across three devices

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Cable Matters®, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, proudly announces the release of its new USB4® 20Gbps 3-Port Switch-an advanced upgrade to its popular 2-port model. This next-generation switch is designed to meet the needs of professionals, content creators, and tech enthusiasts who rely on high-speed, multi-device workflows.

Cable Matters USB4 20Gbps 3-Port Switch for 3 Computers

Cable Matters USB4 20Gbps 3-Port Switch for 3 Computers, Support 8K@30Hz / 4K@144Hz, for Sharing USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 Monitors and Docks.

The 3-port USB-C® switch empowers users to effortlessly toggle between up to three host devices while maintaining top-tier performance: support for up to 8K video at 30Hz, 20Gbps data transfer speeds, and 140W Power Delivery for charging the device in use. Ideal for use with USB-C® or Thunderbolt 4 monitors and docking stations, this switch delivers a unified, efficient workspace experience.

"With more users adopting hybrid and multi-device setups, our new 3-Port USB4® Switch is built to simplify and enhance their workflow," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters. "This device enables seamless switching at the press of a button or with the included remote control-without compromising on speed, video quality, or power."

Compatible with all major operating systems across PCs, tablets, and mobile devices, the switch delivers seamless transitions between connected hosts-typically taking about 7 seconds for Windows® and 12 seconds for macOS®. The switch supports 20Gbps throughput, but is not compatible with 40Gbps signals. For optimal performance, two USB4® 20Gbps cables are included in the package.

Learn more about the USB4® 3-Port Switch and purchase now at Cable Matters' official website.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters®, headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts, is a trusted provider of premium connectivity solutions including cables, adapters, docking stations, and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Since 2009, the company has served customers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products backed by exceptional customer service - all at an affordable price.

