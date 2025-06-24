MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Partners With RABA to Deliver Comprehensive Transit Services in Shasta County

REDDING, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / MTM Transit and the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) are proud to announce a new partnership that will deliver a robust suite of transit services to residents of Shasta County. As of June 1, MTM Transit has officially begun operations, providing fixed route transit services to the Redding community and surrounding areas in Northern California.

This new contract includes fixed route service, demand response ADA paratransit, microtransit, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) eligibility assessments via MTM Transit's proprietary Mobility Direct platform, and travel training. Awarded following a competitive bidding process, the contract marks MTM Transit's largest fixed route operation and significantly expands its footprint in California, where the company has been active since 2014. To support the program, MTM Transit has onboarded a team of approximately 70 local staff members.

"We are honored to begin this new partnership with RABA and serve the diverse community of Shasta County," said Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM Transit. "With an engaged workforce and a commitment to a superior customer experience, this contract aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, community-driven transportation solutions".

"We look forward to working closely with RABA to implement a microtransit system that complements fixed route services, seamlessly transition to zero-emission vehicles, and continually improve customer service and system performance," said MTM Transit's West Region Vice President Scott Transue. "We envision a decade-long relationship rooted in collaboration, innovation, and service excellence."

Located just two and a half hours north of Sacramento, Redding is a vital transit hub for Northern California. This new partnership reinforces MTM Transit's commitment to the region and its ongoing investment in sustainable, efficient, and inclusive mobility solutions.

"Partnering with MTM Transit marks a significant step forward in enhancing public transportation throughout Shasta County," said John Andoh, RABA Transit General Manager. "Their experience and comprehensive service model align with our goals of improving system performance, expanding mobility options, and delivering a seamless, rider-first experience. We're confident this partnership will bring long-term benefits to the communities we serve."

About MTM Transit

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

About RABA

RABA is a service of the Redding Area Bus Authority, which is a joint powers agency between the cities of Redding, Shasta Lake, and Anderson, as well as Shasta County. RABA provides countywide public transit services on 13 fixed routes and six Runabout micro transit zones, and operates a vanpool and bikeshare subsidy program and complementary paratransit service. RABA transports approximately 504,000 passenger trips a year on a fleet of 38 buses and vans. Services are provided under contract with MTM Transit (bus, micro transit, and demand response), Shasta Living Streets (bikeshare), and Enterprise Mobility (vanpool).

