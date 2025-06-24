MicroAge Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Examination

Successful SOC 2 Type 1 Audit Confirms MicroAge's Adherence to Trusted Security Standards for Its Management Services

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / MicroAge, a leading full-service solutions integrator, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination for its Management Services. The examination conducted by Johanson Group, LLP found that MicroAge achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for security, demonstrating MicroAge's ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for its clients.

AICPA SOC 2 Badge



Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is used to examine an organization's controls in place to protect and secure its systems and services. The robust requirements of this security management framework ensure adherence to best practices for securing assets, including corporate information, intellectual property, associate information, and information entrusted to third parties.

As organizations increasingly rely on outside partners to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a growing need for greater trust and transparency in cloud service providers' operations, processes, and results. This certification confirms that MicroAge has met rigorous standards in ensuring the security and availability of data and systems, as defined in the SOC 2 framework's Trust Services Criteria (TSC).

Building on this momentum, MicroAge is also proud to announce the launch of our new Trust Center website , designed to provide our clients with real-time visibility into our cybersecurity compliance and data protection practices. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency, trust, and safeguarding the digital ecosystem we support.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 marks a key milestone in the evolution of our security program," said Alex Ryals, Chief Information Security Officer at MicroAge. "It reflects the maturity of our controls and our commitment to delivering secure, tech-enabled services - from cybersecurity and Microsoft solutions to data intelligence and IT services ."

MicroAge intends to continually execute and improve its internal controls, providing consistent assurance to its clients through an annual SOC 2 report.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microage-successfully-completes-soc-2-type-1-examination-1042178