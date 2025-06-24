Haystack Team, Inc.: Haystack Announces Growth Equity Investment by Breakwall Equity

Investment Will Support Future Growth for Leading Corporate Intranet and Employee Communications Platform

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Haystack Team, Inc. ("Haystack") is pleased to announce that it has secured a growth equity investment from Breakwall Equity, LLC ("Breakwall Equity"), a software-focused investment firm.

Founded in 2019, Haystack provides customers with a modern corporate intranet that makes big companies feel smaller. The company takes an innovative approach to simplify how organizations connect and collaborate by providing secure employee communications, a unified knowledge base and employee directory, and a corporate events platform, all within a customer-branded corporate intranet.

"From our very first meeting, it was clear that Breakwall Equity was the right partner to help us elevate every aspect of the business - from our core product to our services and team," said Cameron Lindsay, CEO and founder of Haystack. "This is a massive market with a real need for modern, design-forward solutions, and with the support of Breakwall Equity, we're in an even stronger position to deliver on that opportunity."

The investment will enable Haystack to accelerate product innovation, expand its global marketing footprint, and continue building a world-class customer experience. The company plans to enhance its current offering and introduce new, high-impact product lines - while also investing in its implementation and services suite to deliver even faster, more scalable value to customers. Together, these efforts strengthen Haystack's position as the go-to employee experience suite for modern teams - combining powerful functionality with the kind of intuitive, design-forward experience employees actually want to use.

"Haystack has built the leading intranet platform for modern enterprises. In a market filled with outdated and inflexible legacy solutions, Haystack has taken a new approach with a highly configurable, design-forward product that employees love," said Nick Lukens, a Managing Partner at Breakwall Equity. "Haystack's rapid growth and commitment to innovation has positioned them as a leader in the future of workplace communication and engagement. Haystack is led by an exceptional team, and we are thrilled to partner with them through their next phase of growth," said Ryan Wald, a Managing Partner at Breakwall Equity.

Software Equity Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Haystack with respect to this transaction. Exbo Group, Goodwin Procter LLP, and Kickdrum Technology served as advisors to Breakwall Equity with respect to this transaction.

About Haystack

Haystack is a modern intranet platform that makes big companies feel smaller. The platform centralizes internal communication, knowledge, and people in a single, secure location. Organizations use Haystack to improve alignment, increase employee engagement, and onboard new hires faster. Haystack helps organizations keep teams connected, informed, and productive - no matter where they work. Haystack is based in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at Haystack's website or on LinkedIn .

About Breakwall Equity

Breakwall Equity, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2024. Breakwall Equity partners with management teams that have built high-impact software companies with strong product-market fit to accelerate growth and drive long-term strategic value. The firm is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA. More information is available at Breakwall Equity's website or on LinkedIn .

