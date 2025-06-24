Singleton Schreiber: Union Pacific Sued Over Train Sparks that Allegedly Ignited Rowena Fire

Plaintiffs Seek Justice for Destruction of Property, Evacuations, and Environmental Damage in Oregon Wildfire

THE DALLES, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / On Monday, June 23, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of two residents impacted by the June 11, 2025, Rowena Fire, a devastating wildfire that broke out in Wasco County, Oregon and rapidly spread over 3,600 acres. The lawsuit alleges that Union Pacific was negligent, including by failing to comply with federal railroad safety and inspection laws, and caused the Rowena Fire after one of its trains in the Columbia River Gorge shot sparks into dry brush near the tracks.

The fire destroyed more than 56 homes, 91 commercial properties, and many structures, displacing over 1,500 residents, including the plaintiffs. The fire also raised serious environmental and public health concerns, with smoke, debris, and other hazardous materials polluting the air and soil. The plaintiffs seek justice for the destruction of their property, evacuation expenses, and the emotional and physical toll caused by the fire.

"This appears to be yet another tragic example of preventable wildfire destruction linked to railroad operations," said lead attorney Gerald Singleton of Singleton Schreiber. "Families have lost their homes, livelihoods, and sense of security all because of corporate irresponsibility. We are determined to ensure the Wasco County community receives the justice it deserves."

The lawsuit accuses Union Pacific of failing to properly inspect and maintain its train, manage vegetation around its tracks, and implement appropriate fire prevention measures, all of which contributed to the fire's ignition and spread. Union Pacific's prior knowledge of wildfire risks in the area and its failure to act are at the center of the lawsuit.

The Rowena Fire bears troubling similarities to the Tunnel 5 Fire in 2023, just across the Columbia River Gorge in Skamania County, Washington. That blaze, which burned several hundred acres, was officially attributed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources to sparks from a BNSF Railway train. Singleton Schreiber is also leading litigation on behalf of victims of the Tunnel 5 Fire.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for the loss and destruction of their property, including compensation for evacuation expenses and lost wages, and will be seeking all available relief for the emotional distress caused by the traumatic experience of fleeing their home. Additionally, the lawsuit calls for compliance with railroad safety measures and accountability from rail operators in high-risk wildfire zones.

Rowena Fire Town Hall

Singleton Schreiber will host a community town hall for residents impacted by the Rowena Fire on Thursday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. PST at the Dalles Civic Auditorium. Attorneys will be present to answer questions and provide legal information.

In-person location:

323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. PST

Q&A with experienced attorneys

Guidance and next steps after the fire

Refreshments provided

The event will also be available via Zoom for remote attendance.

Zoom:

Meeting ID:?876 6634 4222

Passcode: 799324

Link:?https://Singletonschreiber.zoom.us/meeting/register/byTfJrOLTHWKkBsFtf8mlg

Singleton Schreiber is a client-centered law firm, specializing in mass torts/multi-district litigation, fire litigation, personal injury/wrongful death, civil rights, environmental law, insurance bad faith, and sex abuse/trafficking. Over the last decade, the firm has recovered more than $3 billion for clients who have been harmed and sought justice.

The firm also has the largest fire litigation practice in the country, having represented over 30,000 victims of wildfire, most notably serving plaintiffs in litigation related to the 2025 Eaton Fire, 2023 Maui wildfires, the Colorado Marshall wildfire, the Washington Gray wildfire, the Tunnel 5 wildfire, several California wildfires, and others.?

SOURCE: Singleton Schreiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/union-pacific-sued-over-train-sparks-that-allegedly-ignited-rowena-fi-1042488