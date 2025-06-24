Anzeige
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 18:20
174,14 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 17:30 Uhr
136 Leser
Bybit Launches P2P Super Deal With 99% Off and Apple Watch Prizes for New Users

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a limited-time P2P Super Deal campaign designed exclusively for new users. Running from June 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. UTC to September 23, 2025, at 11 p.m. UTC, the campaign offers participants substantial savings and the opportunity to win high-value rewards, including the latest Apple Watch Series 10.

Bybit Launches P2P Super Deal With 99% Off and Apple Watch Prizes for New Users

The P2P Super Deal invites newcomers to experience Bybit's peer-to-peer trading platform with a compelling welcome offer. New users who complete account registration and identity verification will receive a guaranteed coupon valued between 10 and 99 USDT. This coupon can be applied to their first P2P deposit to receive up to 99% off.

Following the initial deposit of at least 10 USDT via Bybit's P2P Trading page, participants can spin a digital lucky draw wheel for a chance to win additional rewards. Prizes include coupons, cryptocurrency bonuses, and physical items such as the Apple Watch Series 10.

Users who accumulate 100 USDT or more in P2P deposits within three days of their initial deposit will unlock an extra spin, offering another opportunity to win larger prizes.

The campaign is available only to new users who complete Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Participants from restricted countries and the European Economic Area are not eligible for this promotion.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717929/Bybit_Launches_P2P_Super_Deal_With_99_Off_Apple_Watch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-p2p-super-deal-with-99-off-and-apple-watch-prizes-for-new-users-302489874.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
