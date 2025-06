The European Union has adopted new rules requiring member states to include non-price criteria such as sustainability, resilience, and project execution in renewable energy auctions. The European Union has introduced new rules requiring member states to include sustainability and resilience criteria in renewable energy auctions. These criteria cover responsible business conduct, cybersecurity, timely project execution, environmental sustainability, and innovation in energy system integration. The regulation mandates a minimum weighting for these criteria in procurement processes but allows adjustments ...

