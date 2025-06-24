Telesystem Announces the Return of HackersSuck Summit at Ford Field

NORTHWOOD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Telesystem, a leading provider of nationwide managed technology solutions, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated HackersSuck Summits. The first summit of the season will kick off July 16th at Detroit's iconic Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. Now in its third year, the summits continue to evolve, building on the momentum of past events while introducing new security based educational content to arm partners and customers with the latest tools and knowledge to defend against today's security threats.

Since its inception in 2023, the HackersSuck initiative has gained nationwide recognition, characterized by iconic 'HackersSuck' tee shirts and engaging viral campaigns. Telesystem's initiative is focused on a single mission: to elevate security awareness and provide actionable steps for businesses of all sizes to fortify their operation. This year's summits will spotlight security tips and insights that organizations can immediately implement to reduce risk and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. A key focus will be placed on employee training as a means of threat prevention, equipping attendees with the tools and education to enable organizations to defend themselves from within.

"Our mission with HackersSuck is to provide actionable education to our customers and partners to give them the best chance at protecting both their people and their valuable data," said James Maloney, President of Telesystem. "These summits provide insightful education and direct access to industry experts on today's most critical security challenges," continued Maloney. "Demonstrating our 'IT's About Trust' philosophy, we're proud to offer these events at no cost to our customers and partners because supporting the communities we serve is at the core of who we are as a company."

The keynote speaker for the Detroit summit is Eric O'Neill, a former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative best known for helping capture America's most notorious spy, Robert Hanssen. O'Neill, also an attorney, bestselling author of 'Gray Day', and the real-life inspiration for the film 'Breach', will share his insider perspective on cyber warfare, national security, and how to defend against modern-day cybercriminals.

In addition to O'Neill's keynote address, the summit will feature a diverse range of panel discussions led by experts in cybersecurity, technology, and cyber insurance. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with these experts, ask questions, and share personal experiences related to their challenges with security breaches.

On July 14th, In-person attendees will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience on the turf at Ford Field and complimentary breakfast and lunch. Virtual registration is also available. Registration is free at https://hackerssuck.com.

About Telesystem

For over 30 years, Telesystem has been empowering SME and mid-market US-based organizations with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.

