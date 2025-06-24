Anzeige
24.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
SCS Global Services: The Heat You're Not Counting: Super Pollutants and the Net Zero Gap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 /

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 12:00PM UTC+7:00

Complimentary Webinar:

The Heat You're Not Counting: Super Pollutants and the Net Zero Gap

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 12:00PM UTC+7:00

Register Here

While most corporate climate strategies focus on reducing carbon dioxide, few address the most powerful-and overlooked-drivers of near-term global warming: super pollutants like methane, black carbon, and HFCs. These fast-acting pollutants trap significantly more heat than CO2 in the short term and are responsible for nearly half of today's global warming.

For businesses across Asia, where climate risk, regulatory shifts, and supply chain complexity are accelerating, targeting super pollutants offers a strategic opportunity to:

  • Accelerate climate impact by prioritizing investments that slow the rate of warming now

  • Reduce near-term, climate-related business risks while pursuing long-term CO2 reduction

  • Future-proof climate strategies now, in advance of new reporting standards

Join the Global Heat Reduction Initiative's Executive Director, Kiff Gallagher, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00pm UTC+07:00 for an in-depth discussion on how companies can align their climate impact strategies with near-term horizons and realistic corporate planning timeframes.

A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.?

Who should attend?

  • Business leaders and decision-makers in the private, public and NGO sectors?

  • Leaders and designers of climate action plans, carbon emissions management and/or net zero targets

  • Anyone interested in reducing climate super pollutants and joining the heat reduction community?

  • Sustainability professionals of all kinds

?Register Here

About Kiff Gallagher

Kiff Gallagher is an entrepreneurial executive and award-winning social innovator with 30 years of experience scaling sustainable enterprises. Kiff is co-creator and executive director of the Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) at SCS Global Services, a groundbreaking climate finance and data platform, including a registry, that empowers organizations and municipalities to target near-term atmospheric heat and pollution reduction on their path to net zero.

Kiff has served as a domestic policy aide in the Clinton White House, President of Social Venture Network, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Califia Farms, and Senior Vice President at Winrock International which owns the American Carbon Registry (ACR). He has been a frequent public speaker and garnered national media attention throughout his career, most recently spotlighting GHR in Trellis and FinTech.TV at the NYSE.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-heat-you%e2%80%99re-not-counting-super-pollutants-and-the-net-zero-g-1042500

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
