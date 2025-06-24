YunoJuno Partners with So Energy to Drive Flexible Talent Solutions in Renewable Energy Sector

Leading flexible talent platform YunoJuno enables renewable energy leader So Energy to scale innovation capabilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the leading platform for global flexible talent solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with So Energy, a renewable energy supplier serving domestic customers across the UK. The collaboration addresses critical talent challenges facing the energy sector as companies navigate rapid technological advancement and the transition to net zero.

So Energy, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary of significant growth, selected YunoJuno to enhance its ability to access specialised skills on-demand while maintaining cost efficiency in a high-volume, low-margin business environment. The partnership enables So Energy to tap into temporary talent pools for both emerging technological capabilities and knowledge transfer to permanent staff.

"We were really excited to establish a formal partnership with YunoJuno," said Jason Tunney, Head of Talent Acquisition at So Energy. "The platform allows us to tap into the temporary market and dial up and dial down new skills and existing skills in a really compliant and effective way, ultimately solving many of the problems we're facing right now."

The partnership addresses several key challenges identified by So Energy, including the urgent need for generative AI expertise, skills shortages in the green technology space, and the requirement to provide continuous learning opportunities for a multi-generational workforce. With 80% of net-zero transition skills already identified and 20% yet to be invented, So Energy requires unprecedented flexibility in talent acquisition.

Through YunoJuno's platform, So Energy gains access to specialised contractors for short-term capability building, including AI literacy training and advanced technological implementations. The company utilises a "train-the-trainer" approach, bringing in contractor expertise to upskill internal teams while maintaining lean operational costs.

"Prior to partnering with YunoJuno, we struggled with control, consistency, and governance around contractor onboarding," Jason Tunney explained. "YunoJuno has allowed us to create better oversight and control, while providing analytics that enable proper cost-benefit analysis of our flexible workforce investments."

The partnership reflects broader industry trends toward skills-based organisations and hybrid workforce models. With skill relevance declining rapidly and 30% of job description skills becoming irrelevant within 2.5 years, companies require agile talent strategies that traditional permanent hiring cannot accommodate.

YunoJuno's platform provides So Energy with streamlined contractor onboarding, IR35 compliance management, and comprehensive reporting capabilities. This enables the energy supplier to staff to 70% capacity with permanent employees while leveraging contractor capabilities to handle demand peaks and specialised projects.

As the energy sector faces unprecedented technological disruption and skills shortages, the partnership demonstrates how a strategic platform investment can enable sustainable growth.

About So Energy

So Energy is a leading renewable energy supplier serving domestic customers throughout the UK. Founded over 10 years ago, the company has experienced significant growth while focusing on customer experience and innovation in the renewable energy sector.

For more information, visit www.so.energy

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end freelancer management platform that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's technology streamlines the entire freelancer engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com.

