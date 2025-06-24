Triangle House Hunter: The Rise of Walkable Suburbs: Where Raleigh-Durham Families Are Heading Next

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / More families in the Triangle are following the nationwide trend and looking for homes in walkable suburbs. While schools and square footage are still major considerations, other aspects of family life are influencing relocation decisions. For instance, if you're a young family, you probably want to be able to walk to parks, coffee shops, and grocery stores.

Maybe you desire a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle, or perhaps you simply crave the convenience of getting around safely without a car. Either way, walkability is fast becoming one of the most searched-for features in real estate. If you're looking to buy, here are some stand-out areas where families are going.

Fuquay-Varina: the Hottest Local Market

Fuquay-Varina is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Triangle. Specifically, its ZIP code 27526 beat over 41,000 others and ranked 20th nationally , according to a study by Opendoor, and it's easy to see why. It has a low crime rate and a small-town feel, with around 45,000 residents, almost double that of 10 years ago.

There's plenty of shopping, entertainment, dining, and family-sized homes, with new developments underway to account for the swelling population, so when you begin your local Raleigh-Durham real estate search , Fuquay-Varina should be on your radar.

Holly Springs: Great for Community

Holly Springs has secured itself as a firm favorite for young families thanks to its clean, organized, and kid-friendly spaces. It's a safe neighborhood, with multiple parks, walkways, and recreational centers. Downtown, you'll find a great variety of shops, cafes, restaurants, and more. The schools are highly rated, and most areas are connected by sidewalks and greenways. It's relatively easy to get around on foot, with a Walk Score of 65 .

Apex: Historic Charm

Apex is famous for being a fantastic place to raise a family, emphasized by its local motto, being the "Peak of Good Living". There's a good dose of Southern charm in this safe suburban neighbourhood, with a pedestrian-friendly downtown and amazing walkability between schools and residential areas. Plus, for weekends in nature, there are biking and hiking trails nearby and Jordan Lake State Recreation Area for windsurfing, boating, and other outdoor activities. The Walk Score here is 74, meaning it's very walkable.

Durham: Urban Walkability

If you're looking for a mix of walkability and city vibe, Durham may be more up your street. In places like Trinity Park, Old West Durham, and Downtown, you can easily live within walking distance of markets , schools, parks, restaurants, and music venues. You still get the close-knit neighborhood feel, but without sacrificing the culture and convenience that comes with inner-city living. Downtown Durham has a Walk Score of 94, earning it the coveted status of Walker's Paradise. This means you can easily take care of daily errands without a car.

Endnote

Walkable suburbs are in high demand in the Raleigh-Durham area, especially with families. Places like Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Apex provide plenty of green space, good quality living, and a strong sense of community. If you're looking for somewhere you can walk the kids to school, take a stroll downtown, and leave the car keys at home, these local neighborhoods are a good place to start.

